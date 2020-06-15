In this article I will take a deeper dive look at the markets for CLL and MS and provide some sales estimates and a fair value price for TG based on achievable sales.

As such, TG will be expected to make the transition from clinical to commercial entity in 2021 but faces intense competition in its addressable markets.

The company is likely to submit for approval of "U2" as both a first and second-line treatment for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia ("CLL"), opening up a market potentially worth >$9bn.

TG Therapeutics' success in its pivotal UNITY-CLL trial of Ublituximab and Umbralisib will see it make a regulatory filing to the FDA for approval before the end of the year.

Investment Thesis

TG Therapeutics 1-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Since my last post on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) back in February, in which I suggested the company was edging closer to commercialization, TG has taken another major step forward.

In its pivotal UNITY-CLL trial of its 2 flagship drugs - the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody Ublituximab, and PI3K Inhibitor Umbralisib - as a treatment for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - the combination produced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), thereby meeting its primary endpoint.

The results were impressive enough for the trial to be stopped early, meaning that TG will have the opportunity to submit a filing for FDA approval before the end of 2020, and making the prospect of commercialization early in 2021 almost certain.

The good news - which investors have been patiently waiting the better part of 4 years for - sent TG stock rocketing 100% from a May 1st price of $11 to a May 22nd high of $22. Whilst this is great news for shareholders, I believe that there is more to come from TG. Ublituximab is progressing through phase 3 trials as a potential multiple sclerosis ("MS") treatment, with results expected before the end of 2020. Should it be approved, the treatment will enter a market that is expected to be worth $30bn by 2025.

Ublituximab is also progressing through phase 3 trials as a combination treatment alongside AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) blockbuster Imbruvica, for relapsed or refracted, high risk CLL, meaning TG could secure 3 approvals, all potentially within the space of a year. And there may even be a fourth, since Umbralisib could be on course for approval as a treatment for Marginal Zone Lymphoma ("MZL") and Follicular Lymphoma ("FL").

In the rest of this article, to illustrate why I think TG investors are set to realize further gains, I will analyze the company's addressable markets, provide some sales forecasts for the company to 2025, and advise on a fair value price that I believe may be achievable. The consensus analyst 1-year price forecast for TG is $40, with a high of $60 and low of $32. Based on relatively optimistic scenario analysis, I believe that TG's fair value price could be as high as $80. My recommended entry point would be any price below $20.

The company does face some serious challenges, however. Management - led by Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weiss, are inexperienced when it comes to commercializing a drug, and TG faces tough competition from major Pharma and competing treatment types in its target markets, as I will discuss.

Without an experienced commercial partner, the company could struggle to win market share. Based on its impressive efficacy and safety data alone, however, TG has a very realistic chance of making the transition to a mid-stage commercial biotech with at least 3 commercialized treatments.

CLL Market & Competition

TG Therapeutics estimate of CLL market growth. Source: TG presentation October 2019.

TG estimates that the CLL market will grow from a value of $6bn today, to nearly $10bn by 2024. Other sources suggest the market will grow to a size of $9.2bn by 2027, and is worth ~$8.1bn today - or that the market will be worth $7.6bn by 2025.

Either way, the addressable market is big enough to support a range of treatments, from multi-billion-selling blockbuster cancer drugs, to up-and-coming offerings, to chemotherapy drugs with high levels of toxicity. In the table below I have summarized a selection of the major competitors that U2, if approved, will compete for market share against.

Selected CLL treatments, detail and estimates. Source: my table using my research - available to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers

I have used estimated figures for list prices and sales, since precise figures - especially around list prices, which are often negotiated by pharmacy benefit managers ("PBM") and involve sizable rebates and reductions given - are hard to come by. Additionally, it is important to note that many of these treatments (and others besides) are used in different combinations to treat patients, but even so, I believe it provides some valuable guidance.

As we can see, there are several different types of treatment. Many, like Ublituximab, are monoclonal antibodies targeting CD20, but there are also BTK inhibitors, current standard-of-care chemotherapy treatments, and the promise of CAR-T therapy, which is still in the clinical development phase - hence why I have left sales, pricing and patent data blank for this section of the table.

Umbralisib, being a PIK3 inhibitor is also a new form of treatment. Early versions of PIK3 inhibitors were dogged by safety concerns, owing to their toxicity, but Umbralisib has shown greater target selectivity, for example, by uniquely inhibiting CK1 epsilon, which is thought to play a role in regulatory T-cell ("Treg") development and modulation. As such, Umbralisib was awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in 2019 and has performed well in its MZL trials to date, achieving a 50% Overall Response Rate ("ORR") and 20% Complete Response ("CR") rate, whilst being deemed to be well-tolerated (14% patients discontinued treatment, whilst 6 experienced adverse events possibly related to treatment). As such, Umbralisib represents an exciting new treatment paradigm, albeit one that will monitored closely in case safety issues re-materialize.

Returning to the table, Rituxan, marketed and sold by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) subsidiary Genentech, has been one of the world's best-selling CLL treatments since it was first approved over 20 years ago, but its sales have been eroded by biosimilar competitors since the drug went off-patent in 2018. Roche has developed a follow-up, Gazyva, which has outperformed Rituxan when treating CLL, although to date, its sales are somewhat disappointing, at around the $500m per annum mark.

Encouragingly for TG, the positive UNITY-CLL trial results were achieved against a combination of Gazyva (obinutuzumab) and chemo treatment chlorambucil, which suggests that U2 stands a good chance of winning market share against both Gazyva and Rituxan, and of being approved for the more lucrative first-line CLL treatment market, as Gazyva / Rituxan are.

Ibrutinib, a BTK-inhibitor marketed and sold by AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson, is another major CLL treatment. The drug made global sales of ~$7bn in 2019 and is indicated to treat a range of blood-cancers, whilst AbbVie is also pioneering a new treatment, Venclexta - which attacks the protein Bcl-2, which aids cancer cell survival - which made sales around the $0.5bn mark in 2019. The success of Venclexta may work in U2's favor, since U2 is in phase 2 trials ("ULTRA-V") alongside Venclexta as a triple combination therapy for CLL. Calquence, developed by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), is another recently approved BTK inhibitor that made >$100m in its first full year of commercialization and, in combination with Gazyva, has been shown to outperform Gazyva plus chemo, and to outperform Rituxan plus chemo as a monotherapy.

Hence, we get a picture of the crowded and competitive market that U2 is likely to enter in 2021. Although TG has been preparing for commercialization by making key hires and ramping up its sales division (see my previous note), the reality is that it will be a relative minnow in comparison to its rivals, making the full release of the UNITY-CLL data - scheduled to be announced at a conference later this year - all the more important. U2 will need an outstanding safety and efficacy profile if it wants to make a fast-start in the CLL treatment market.

All things considered, however, I believe that Chairman Weiss' estimation that U2, initially as a combination therapy, and later, if approved alongside Venetoclax as a triple combination therapy, can target peak CLL sales of $1.2bn, is realistic, and have used this as my guide in my financial model, with peak sales being achieved in 2025.

TG Therapeutics MS Market size and growth estimates. Source: company presentation.

Whilst TG quotes Datamonitor estimates from 2018 that the MS market will be worth $30bn by 2025, other sources suggest the figure is closer to $25bn, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Just as with CLL, MS represents a potentially huge market for TG - if it wins approval for Ublituximab as a monotherapy. As mentioned above, the pivotal phase 3 ULTIMATE 1 & 2 trials are underway with results expected before the end of the year. The signs are promising, given that Ublituximab out-performed both Ocrelizumab and Rebif - 2 of the biggest selling MS treatments - by annualized relapse rate in its phase 2 trials, involving 48 patients, with a tolerable safety profile. TG is eyeing a $1-2bn opportunity in this space, and could be ready for commercialization as early as H120.

MS treatment market. Source: my table using my research - available to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers.

I have created the table above to help provide readers with guidance as to the competition that TG could face in the MS space. As with CLL, list prices are estimates only, based on verifiable quotes I have found online, but owing to rebates etc. the drugs may be available at significantly discounted prices in other parts of the world, or discounted for Medicare and other health insurance schemes. TG has indicated that one of its strategies is to compete on price to optimize patient access, whilst the 1-hour infusion time of Ublituximab compares favorably with e.g. Ocrelizumab.

Beginning with Ocrelizumab, marketed as Ocrevus by Genentech / Roche, this mAbs anti-CD20 treatment made almost $4bn of sales in 2019 and is expected to increase this to $4.7bn in 2020 - encouraging news for TG, perhaps, since Ublituximab is a similar style treatment that may outperform Ocrevus in its phase 3 trials. There are several different forms of MS and each treatment has a different set of approvals (more detail here) but Ocrevus treats all forms - hence its blockbusting sales.

Despite this, Ocrevus may not be the biggest seller in this huge market. Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Tecfidera (Dimethyl Fumarate) is a fumaric acid based treatment whose sales exceeded $4.4bn in 2019. Despite a recent challenge, Biogen - something of an MS giant - has a patent on Tecfidera that does not expire until 2030, so competing treatments will have to turn to superior efficacy or price to try to win market share from this blockbuster. Biogen itself has launched a semi-Tecfidera replacement, Vumerity, whose sales have failed to take off so far, but could grow exponentially.

Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Gilenya represents another different treatment type, being an S1P-receptor modulator that blocks destructive T-cell function. It is yet another big-seller too, pulling in sales of >$3bn in 2019. It is also approved for pediatric MS treatment. Merck's Mavenclad - a purine-analogue, Biogen's mAbs Tysabri, and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Aubagio are all making annual sales at around the $2bn mark, whilst Arzerra, from Novartis, is set for approval and launch in 2020. Zeposia, being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), could also become a blockbuster. The treatment was acquired by BMY as part of its deal for Celgene - Celgene itself had purchased the rights to the drug in a $7.2bn deal - and is thought to be one of most promising drugs in BMY's stable.

Because MS is a disease that attacks the auto-immune system, like blood cancers, many CLL treatments, like Rituxan, can also be used to treat MS, which creates even more competition in this market. As such, TG may struggle to make a name for Ublituximab until it can show real-world evidence of its drugs' performance in a real-world setting - a chicken and egg style problem for the company. With MS having no cure, there is certainly room for improvement amongst currently available treatments.

According to Evaluate Pharma, if approved, Ublituximab is estimated to make just $188m in sales by 2024. Although I disagree with this figure, and expect it to be higher, I have decided to use it in my forecasting in order to illustrate that, even in an only mildly optimistic scenario in which TG wins approval, the fair value price of TG stock today could be significantly higher.

TG Therapeutics - Estimated Sales and Fair Value

TG Therapeutics estimated commercialized sales growth. Source: my table, using my research and estimates.

In the above table, I illustrate the growing size of the CLL and MS markets in the top two rows, then forecast sales of U2 growing from $150m in 2021 (likely to be disrupted by commercialization teething problems and struggles to win over physicians) and reaching its peak sales of $1.2bn by YE25.

For MS, I follow a similar pattern, increasing sales slowly over time (by a CAGR of 50%) to $250m in 2025. I have also added a modest contribution from Ublituximab + Ibrutinib as I believe this phase 3 trial will be successful, and finally, a contribution from Umbralisib as a monotherapy for MZL and FL - with phase 3 trials ongoing and subject to a rolling submission to the FDA, commercialization in 2021 also seems likely. I base my sales estimate on research that suggests the MZL market represents 8% of the total CLL market and that Umbralisib steadily gains market share, from 5% in 2021, to 25% in 2025.

TG Therapeutics projected income. Source: my table using historical company data plus my assumptions.

When I plug this sales data into my model I introduce a cost of sales that, combined with OPEX (which I forecast increasing in value, but decreasing as a percentage of revenue over time) gives me a net profit margin that increases from 10% in 2021, to 22% by 2025, and a 2025 net income of $402m. (all of this detail + much more is available to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers in the model portfolio).

My free cash flow figure is ~$403m in 2025 (tax rate used =20%), for the WACC I use a standard biotech beta that based on research I believe to be accurate - 1.06, and a high expected market return of 10%, which gives me a present day firm value of $4.3bn, nearly double today's market cap of $2.5bn, and a fair value price of $80.4 - a 344% premium to today's price.

I may have been a little optimistic on OPEX / cost of sales / net profits given that the marketing ramp-up will be very expensive, and there may be further fundraisings to come (on top of the recent $153m raise). But I believe these figures represent a realistic and achievable, if optimistic scenario for TG, and we can also see that even a less optimistic scenario would be enough to raise the share price above its current price of $18, provided it involves first-line CLL, or MS.

Conclusion

Of course, it may not prove to be such plain sailing for TG Therapeutics as it navigates through the tricky approval stage. It is possible that the company could receive the dreaded complete response letter from the FDA, related to, for example, safety concerns around Umbralisib given the history of PIK3 inhibitors, or some other adverse safety event, or if the ULTIMATE trials fail to show that Ublituximab can make a meaningful difference within the very crowded MS treatment market.

And once commercialized, there is no guarantee that TG will be able to win the favor of physicians, health insurers, and pharmacy benefit managers as it looks to gain a foothold in its new marketplaces, given the strength and resources of its competitors. Perhaps, a route towards acquisition might present itself sometime in 2021.

These are serious concerns, but balanced against them is the huge promise of the treatments that are outperforming not only the standard-of-care, but, in U2's case, the expected new standard-of-care in Gazyva. Having fought hard for 4+ years, Chairman Weiss and his new sales team may have to fight even harder during the next phase, but in my view, provided the efficacy data is good enough - and the signs are that it is - TG ought to be able to carve a niche for itself in, possibly, 4 different markets.

In my models I have not included the possibility of Umbralisib or Ublituximab blowing the competition away in terms of efficacy and securing blockbuster sales in its first 2 or 3 years, but it cannot be ruled out when we consider the huge sizes of the TAMs and ongoing search for more effective treatments. Nor have I considered the company's earlier stage clinical drugs (discussed in my previous article), which help to mitigate risk and look promising.

Instead, I believe that a price of $60 - $80 is a reasonable target price for TG. When I think about the company's progress, I can compare it to, for example, an early stage Seattle Genetics (SGEN) (my note here), or even Centene (CNC), (my note here). Some early stage biotechs do go on to become winners, and mid-stage Pharma concerns with sales in the mid-single digit billions. Having spent some time analyzing biotech of all different stages, I rate TG as having a good chance of successfully achieving this relative to rivals.

But it is still early days, and it will not take such a giant step to earn investors significant profits on TG, in my view. The commercialization of U2, for example, could be enough to double the current share price on its own. So there is both short-term and long-term benefit in holding the stock, in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.