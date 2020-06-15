Introduction

After the storm that broke out in February, March, and April, banks are the first to start issuing preferred stocks again. 6 of the 9 new preferred stocks issued in May are the work of banks (OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI), Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)), while the other 3 are issued by a Life Insurer (NASDAQ:BHF), Farmer Mac (Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)), and an investment brokerage (Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)). In this article, we want to take a closer look at the newest preferred stock issued by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., to see how it holds up against its peer group, and to determine whether it will find its place in our portfolio or if there is a better alternative.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. 7.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: FMBIP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00%. The new preferred stock is expected to be rated a "BB-" by Standard & Poor's and is callable as of 08/20/2025. FMBIP is currently trading a little below its par value, at a price of $24.74. This translates into a 7.07% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.24%

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers. The Bank operates approximately 127 banking locations throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, as well as northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. The Bank offers capital market products to commercial customers as risk management solutions, which include derivatives and interest rate risk products. The Bank provides an array of financing products to developers, investors and other real estate professionals, which include funding for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of commercial real estate properties. The Company's loan portfolio consists of both corporate and consumer loans.

Source: Reuters.com | First Midwest Bancorp

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, FMBI:

Source: Tradingview.com

The yearly dividend paid by FMBI is constantly increasing for the last 11 years from $0.04 in 2009 to $0.54 in 2019. Also, with the Q1 dividends of $0.14, the expected annualized payout of the common stock for 2020 is $0.56. With a market price of $11.66, the current yield of FMBI is at 4.80%. As an absolute value, this means $63.99M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock are $7M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.38B, First Midwest Bancorp is a mid-sized 'Regional Bank' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of First Midwest Bancorp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, FMBI had a total debt of $2.51B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, FMBIP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of FMBI but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report, and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,380/(2,510 + 100) = 0.53 , which is quite low, as its equity is only one half of its debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report, and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,380/(2,510 + 100) = , which is quite low, as its equity is only one half of its debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 171.82/(35.33 + 7.00) = 4.05, which is excellent, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments despite the high leverage. In the following table, we can also see a steady performance of the company with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

First Midwest Bancorp Corporate Bonds

There are two corporate bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of FMBIP, the 2026 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA | FMBI4406996

FMBI4406996, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a "BB+", it is maturing a year later than the call date of FMBIP, 09/29/2026. The bond is currently trading at almost a 3% premium of its PAR and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 5.347%. This should be compared to the 7.24% Yield-to-Call of FMBIP, but when making that comparison, remember that new IPO's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This result is a yield spread of 1.9% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by a midwest bank. Except for FMBIP, there are a total of 13 more issues, all rated by Standard & Poor's. At this point, only the recently issued ASB-F is still trading on the Grey market a little below its par value, having a current yield of 5.70%. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By % of Par and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its current yield of 7.07%, FMBIP currently takes place at the top of the chart, leaving behind ASB-C and HBANO with their current yield of 6.10%. However, except for FMBIP, two more exchange-traded issues are trading below par (ASB-D and FITBO), while the rest are trading above their PAR. This matters to us as these trading above $25 have their Yield-to-Worst equal to their Yield-to-Call. Some of them even bear a call risk, as their YTC is a negative value. These are CBSHP and HBANN. The next chart will give a better idea of the Yield curve of the group. For this purpose, I'll exclude the negative YTC issues and callable ones.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

First Midwest Bancorp's FMBIP has a current Yield of 7.07% and a Yield-to-Call of 7.24%. Despite having the lowest credit rating of all (BB-), it has the highest current yield and the highest Yield-to-Call, while the second-highest issue is ASB-F (still trading under the temporary ticker symbol OTCPK:ABBCL) with its Yield-to-Worst of 5.70%.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Also, the issues must be rated from the Standard & Poor's. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Like in the sector, the issues are equally distributed between those that trade above their par value and such that trade below PAR. This also makes a difference in regard to their Yield-to-Worst. Those issues that are trading below $25 have their YTW equal to their current yield (available below). The preferred stocks that have their last price above $25 also have their YTW equal to their Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. To have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a "BB", "BB+", or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

We may redeem shares of the Preferred Stock at any time within 90 days following a regulatory capital treatment event, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), together (except as otherwise provided herein) with any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to but excluding the redemption date. Such redemption shall be subject to prior approval of the Federal Reserve, if the Preferred Stock is capital for bank regulatory purposes or such approval is otherwise required.

Source: 424B2 Filing by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc

Use of Proceeds

We expect net proceeds of this offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and the estimated offering expenses payable by us, will be approximately $95.7 million. We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B2 Filing by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, FMBIP is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If it manages to keep the market value above $100M, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

First Midwest Bancorp is releasing their first preferred stock offering just after a period when everyone was thinking the end of the world was coming, panic selling no matter the price. Now, when it seems that things have calmed down, companies may finance itself at much more decent levels than they would have done a month ago, for example. As for FMBI, it is highly leveraged, having 2x times more debt than equity, but on the other hand, it copes very well with the coverage of its obligations. Its preferred stock, in turn, is trading very close to its par value, and yet is giving the highest returns in the sector. In general, however, I remain cautious and avoid taking long-term investment positions, as I'm basically looking to have a hedge for each of my positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.