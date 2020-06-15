The plan to expand to more international markets may put pressure on marketing spending, which is already ~66% of revenue at present.

Overview

Yext (YEXT) is an online brand management software company that has been on our radar for some time. Yext has a few offerings that address a variety of use cases for marketing teams, though it is well known primarily due to its comprehensive online listing management capability. Yext's growth has been in graceful decline over the last five years, though we think it has the potential to be a +30% grower. Despite the COVID-19 situation, Yext had a decent 28% growth in Q1. Driven by the Adobe (ADBE) partnership, there is a potential growth reacceleration longer-term. We maintain our neutral rating on the stock, with a potential upgrade in Q2 as outlook improves.

Catalyst

We believe that Adobe partnership can accelerate growth through cross-sell. Furthermore, the partnership also allows Yext to access Adobe's enterprise ecosystem. In particular, Yext's Answers offering can be a solid complimentary product to Adobe's suite. Adobe even had a similar offering in the past, though it ended up retiring it.

As a result, some of Adobe's sales reps may already be familiar with the offering and well-incentivized to receive the referral commissions from Answer's sales. Moreover, we also see the possibility of extending and expanding the partnership in the long term, considering the execution in FY 2021 goes as expected.

The partnership expansion should involve both more cross-sell of Yext's offerings and access to larger deals, considering Adobe's strength in the enterprise. Between the time of its IPO and FY 2020, where growth had been steady at +30%, the share of ARR driven by +$1 million ACV (Annual Contract Value) deals had gone up from just 24% to 35%.

Risk

Yext's share price has not been outperforming much since IPO, most likely due to the lack of cash-flow profitability as well as declining growth. Revenue growth was ~28% in Q1 2021, down from ~33% last year. Furthermore, we have got the impression that Yext's offerings lack mission criticality in some international markets.

Its core offering Listings and Pages, primarily deal with the menial work of manual business info updates across a variety of social and search channels. We foresee higher reluctance from most brands in the less-developed international markets to pay over $100,000 for a solution that cheaper labor can provide.

While we think Yext will less likely see such a problem in developed markets, the company will still be more hard-pressed to invest more in marketing as we have noted the company's ambition to expand internationally further. Yext's marketing expenses have already been very high however, with the company pretty much investing 66% - 69% of its revenue back into marketing. Besides still maintaining the same level of spending in Q1 2021, it appears that Yext has not been able to sustain its +30% growth.

Valuation

We believe that Yext's offering remains differentiated and offers a lot of value, though we do not believe that it has a high enough entry barrier and mission criticality. Since IPO, the shares price has not been performing as well as expected, though the downtrend over the last year provides a good entry point opportunity. However, we believe that it will continue to benefit from the secular demand for digital transformation.

Driven by the catalyst, we see a possibility for improving fundamentals longer-term, wherein a reacceleration of growth to +30% followed by cash-flow profitability should allow the stock to outperform and trade at 9x - 10x P/S. The current price level of 5.6x P/S is attractive, and we feel that Yext can probably retrace the February level of ~6x P/S upon stronger Q2 and more positive development on the Adobe partnership. Given ~6x P/S, expected ~$354 million of revenue, and ~118 million shares, Yext can potentially trade at a ~$18 per share at the end of the year. This remains the best-case scenario for the stock, though we will maintain a neutral rating on it for now.

