Fuelcell's share price has been extremely volatile over the last few days, but maintaining key levels on the down days.

The entire "green energy" industry has seen quite the lift over the last couple of weeks as there appears to be some momentum in the industry. FuelCell Energy (FCEL) reported Q2 2020 earnings on Friday morning, which sent the stock up as much as 26%. This a day after giving up 24%. I was nervous about earnings given the massive decline the night before, but they did not disappoint. FuelCell is well-positioned to continue to grow from here. There may be some extreme volatility in the share price, but as long as it holds key levels, I remain bullish.

Who Are They?

FuelCell Energy has been operational since 1969. They operate in the US, England, Germany, and South Korea.

As per the description on the company site: FuelCell is a global leader in delivering clean, efficient, and affordable fuel cell solutions configured for the supply, recovery, and storage of energy. We provide comprehensive turn-key solutions for our customers that include everything from the design and installation of a project to the long-term operation and maintenance of the fuel cell system.

The global fleet of SureSource™ power plants spans three continents and is leading the industry with millions of megawatts of ultra-clean power produced. Utilizing state-of-the-art fuel cells, our SureSource plants provide environmentally responsible solutions for various applications such as utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for both transportation and industry, and long-duration energy storage.

Our systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities, and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.

FuelCell is a green company with green initiatives that are attractive to investors in a world that are becoming greener every day.

How Were Earnings?

The highlights from Q2 2020 were as follows:

Revenues of $18.9 million, an increase of 105% year over year. This crushed expectations by $3.35 million.

Loss from operations improved to $8.1 million compared to $17.6 million a year ago

Net loss decreased to $14.8 million. They were sitting at $19.5 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million compared to $14.5 million for Q2 2019.

Operating expense of $8.3 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 41% year over year.

The backlog increased to $1.34 billion, an increase of $80.8 million, or 6% year over year.

All of these numbers are extremely positive. The company still is not profitable, but they hit the expected EPS of -$0.07 per share. Another positive was seeing gross profit finish positive at $0.2 million. A year ago, the company found itself with a gross loss of $3.6 million.

Jason Few, President and CEO had this to say:

We have made strides in advancing our integrated business model, which includes developing and managing generation assets. We remain focused on accelerating revenue growth, which more than doubled this quarter, fueled by increases in Generation, Service and Advanced Technology. At the same time, we continued to manage costs and enhance gross margin.

Looking at the balance sheet, we see cash and equivalents totaling $29.1 million, this is up 209% year over year. The company continues to gain access to capital. The lenders have made certain delayed-draw loans available to the amount of $35 million. Any use of this money is not due until September 1, 2021, giving them some time to make it back. The debt to equity ratio is quite high, but this is expected considering the company was on its last legs last summer.

What's Next?

The company did note that they are "anticipate the closure of our manufacturing facility in Torrington, CT to continue through at least June 22nd." Even though they faced closures, the 7.4-megawatt fuel cell project on the U.S Navy Submarine Base and the 1.4-megawatt biofuel project in San Bernardino saw great progress. I talked a bit about the deal between FuelCell and Exxon Mobil in my previous article, and FuelCell saw a higher level of activity compared to Q1 2020 under the carbon capture program. The deal was worth $60 million and essentially brought FuelCell back from its death bed. More deals like this one are going to be crucial to FuelCells success.

As long as green energy and the new wave of being socially responsible continues, these companies, and their share prices are going to continue to increase. My only concern is the cost of these projects. If the economy stays as bad as some are projecting, I am not sure how keen companies will be on these expensive green projects. Time will tell.

What Does The Price Say?

On June 6th, I went long from $2.50. My previous article was published on the 10th, and the stock has been nothing but crazy volatile leading into, and out of earnings. I sold 66% of my shares on the 10th as the stock ripped up as much as 31%. I always believe in taking profits when things become overbought, or increase drastically within a couple of days (or hours in this case). If you really like the stock, you will more often than not get a chance to buy those shares back at a lower cost, which is exactly what I did on June 11th. I rebought 33% at $2.58, and rid the rollercoaster all day after earnings. This can be seen below.

(Source: TC2000.com)

What was crucial here, was the multiple lows on the 11th around $2.57. Looking below, this is the bottom line. We can see that this is also the top of the breakout on June 5th. Dips below did not last very long which was good to see. The top line looks to be some short term resistance. This is where the stock was capped for the 5th, 8th, and 9th of June. Looking back, this was also the top resistance in early 2020. The stock spiked through this resistance on the 10th and 12th of June but fell right back inline. I have moved one of my stops to $2.57 for 50% of the position I have left (66% size of original position).

(Source: TC2000.com)

As for the final 50%, I have moved my stop up to the $2.42 mark mentioned in my previous article. This is where the breakout target was for me originally. This level was also previous resistance back in February, and April of this year. I am banking on this level holding. Typically old resistance does become new support. I got most of the move that I was hoping for, but I still anticipate some FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) to enter the sector in the next week. If the stock can break through the $3.50 level, there is not much resistance all the way up to $5.15ish. This is what I would hope for in a perfect world.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, FuelCell posted solid Q2 earnings on Friday mornings given the current global situation. I do not think 100% growth year over year is very sustainable, but there is no reason they can not stay up over 20-25% growth. If they can't do that, I would lose interest entirely. The stock has some fairly solid support areas that are holding the stock at these current levels. I hope the volatility slows down a little bit, but that the stock keeps chugging along. However, the stock has a history of volatile spikes and valleys, so if that is not for you, steer clear. Stay safe out there!

