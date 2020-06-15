WES is a conglomerate with mixed businesses that could offer better value if it divests Target.

Wesfarmers (WES) has released a retail trading update on 9th of June with very strong sales growth for the 5 months ended May 2020 for Bunnings (+19.2%) and Officeworks (+27.8%), with an improvement in recent sales momentum at Kmart (+4.1%) and Target (-1.8%). Sales strength in Bunnings and Officeworks is due to a bring forward, unplanned expenditure and new participants in the category. Bunnings EBIT margin expansion is strong but one-off costs moderate upside in 2H20, yet support future EBIT margin expansion. Online remains an area of strong growth while further Kmart supply chain issues will require more investment.

Bunnings: Strong sales performance due to significant demand growth from study/work from home trends, with growth across customer segments (consumer and commercial), all Australian trading regions, and all product categories. Bunnings has invested AUD$20 million for COVID-19 related additional cleaning and safety equipment, and will incur another AUD$70 million in FY20 related to New Zealand trading restrictions, seven store closures, and accelerated online roll-out/legacy write-offs.

Officeworks: Strong sales growth driven by continued support for tech, home office furniture and education products. However 2H20 earnings growth is expected to be moderated by investments, COVID-19 related operating costs, and change in sales mix.

Kmart Group: Sales momentum in Kmart and Target has improved in recent weeks with increase in footfall and recovery in apparel demand led by winter-wear, although weekly sales remain variable. FY20 earnings to be impacted by COVID-19 related additional operating costs and New Zealand temporary store closures. Kmart has seen significant demand boost in categories such as home & living, yet recent supply issues are expected to impact June sales. Catch sales remain pleasing with strong growth in both in-stock and marketplace segments.

COVID-19 has created significant volatility in sales for retailers with some winners clearly being Bunnings and Officeworks, with trading for the 5 months ended May 2020 very strong. While I expect a moderation in June for most retail businesses (although some seasonal improvement in Target off a low base), growth rates remain strong.

Specifically for Bunnings and Officeworks, Sales have been driven by a combination of: (1) bring forward, (2) new, unplanned expenditure, and (3) new participants in the category.

Bring forward: Sales that would have occurred in CY20, CY21 but due to COVID-19 have been brought forward. Repairs that were planned for later but occurred, or technology upgrades that were brought forward due to the studying / working from home tailwinds. These sales come from FY21 and hence these periods’ sales should have lowered sales.

New, unplanned expenditure: Sales that were not planned but are unlikely to be repeated. One-time spend to establish the environment or acquire the technology to enable studying / working from home which was mostly unplanned. Now spent, these sales will not repeat, rather spend is likely to be much lower especially in the coming years, skewing to maintenance (e.g. chargers) and in-time replacement.

New participants in the category: During COVID-19 some consumers have taken on new interests due to the requirement to limit movement. This focus on the home has seen consumers spend more in DIY (Do-It-Yourself) hardware and gardening. While some of this interest could fade, some of these purchases represent new participants in the DIY hardware and gardening categories, which is likely to support ongoing sales in these categories. This is not surprising given leisure spend is less likely to involve overseas travel, while studying / working from home provide an incentive for greater investment in the home. Hence new participants in the DIY hardware and gardening categories have grown the overall category and supports future sales growth.

For WES this boosts Bunnings more than Officeworks, yet both are expected to enjoy a stronger sales outlook in the medium term.

Looking to FY21, there is some moderation in 1H21 as there has been some bring forward to 2H20, while stronger underlying growth rates in Bunnings and Officeworks moderate the decline in 2H21 sales forecasts.

Kmart Sales Uplift from Target Closures

I expect Kmart to benefit in medium & longer term following closure & conversion to Kmart of Target stores. Management announced that the store format simplification and support office cost savings are low-hanging fruits which will improve Kmart’s profit in a timely manner. I believe this is WES’ decisive step to address the challenged Target business.

WES identified a range of Target stores that could be converted to Kmart or closed. The key determinant of the number closed/converted is the extent that landlords provide lower rents and/or fit-out assistance (for conversions).

The current announcement from WES results in a modest pause in those closures in CY20, based on comments that only 3 would close in CY20, yet it accelerates dramatically in CY21, especially early that year I expect given the importance of November & December trading.

WES has indicated that Target small format stores are ~1k sqm in average size, and large format stores are ~5k sqm in average size. According to WES’ FY19 announcement, Target reported around AUD$4 million and AUD$12 million per store for its small and large format stores, they remain well below Kmart at ~AUD $26 million in sales per store.

In considering the sales for Kmart from converted stores, I expect uplift on sales per store. This is due to the significant discount that is currently being generated, but also the comment from Kmart MD Ian Bailey that the conversions work well when the uplift is ‘significant’ with 2 having gone very well.

Key Takeaway

Bunnings remains resilient, with strong Like-For-Like sales and EBIT growth. COVID-19 is a support for Bunnings and Officeworks, as spending on home and study/work from home increases. Yet the remainder of the businesses is facing challenges from labor costs and competition and the valuation remains elevated. Thus, WES is a hold for now. Divestment of Target could be a catalyst for an upgrade in recommendation.

