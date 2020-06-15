Tiffany has taken a considerable hit from the coronavirus pandemic and remains in a challenging overall environment given the ongoing spread of the virus and social unrest in the US.

Tiffany & Co. trades about 13 percent below the $135 per share LVMH SE has agreed to pay for the company.

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) currently (as of June 12th) trades about 13 percent below the $135 per share that LVMH SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) has agreed to pay for the company. There is some fear that the French group might seek to renegotiate the deal following media speculation. However, it looks as if despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest in the US, there is no obvious path to force a price cut. As I explained before, the acquisition makes much sense for LVMH as it would make the group the market leader in luxury jewelry. I doubt that it would risk endangering that long-term perspective.

Therefore, I assume that the $135 per share price tag will remain unchanged. The transaction is expected to close within months. Thus, there is an opportunity for investors to net a decent short-term profit with only a moderate risk.

Tiffany & Co.'s 5th Avenue Flagship Store (rendering); source: Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany Is A Natural Fit

The slogan of one of LVMH's current jewelry flagship's, Bulgari, recent advertising campaigns is "Mai Troppo" which is Italian and translates to "never too much". The same is true for LVMH as a company: Throughout its history it has always been actively adding new brands to its portfolio.

A campaign image featuring actress Zendaya Coleman from Bulgari's "Mai Troppo" campaign; source: LVMH SE

This makes a great deal of sense, as - while the individual brands are given room to preserve their individuality - LVMH can utilize considerable synergies across various kinds of corporate functions. For example, the group may purchase advertisement space jointly at favorable conditions. Also, there is access to shared IT platforms.

In the case of Tiffany, there is little risk of cannibalization due to its vastly different brand profile and style compared with Bulgari. The acquisition will furthermore see LVMH go head to head with Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY) in the race for the crown of the market leader in luxury jewelry.

Tiffany & Co.'s iconic blue box; source: Tiffany & Co.

One could also think of some cooperation - albeit probably to a fairly limited extent - with other group brands. For example, Tiffany might open stores in Belmond hotels or sell co-branded timepieces, something that it has been doing historically. Given that LVMH owns several watch brands, there might be room for similar arrangements. Such cooperation would possibly not have much of a direct financial impact, but if done right strengthens both brands.

A co-branded Patek Philippe Calatrava Reference 5227R-001; source: Tiffany & Co.

No Legal Grounds For Renegotiations

Nonetheless, it would of course be even better for LVMH to acquire this jewel at a lower price. The company's CEO and controlling shareholder, Bernard Arnault, reportedly entertained the possibility to do so internally. However, there is an existing contract. So, unless Tiffany would be in breach of it, there are no legal grounds for a renegotiation. LVMH did apparently review such possibilities, but did not find any.

LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, photographed by the late Karl Lagerfeld; source: LVMH SE

Tiffany seems determined to make its case in the Delaware Court of Chancery if necessary. But I am confident that it will not come to this, as I do not expect LVMH to put a merger with an undeniable long-term rationale at risk over concerns to over pay in the face of short-term challenges. LVMH has reportedly even considered buying shares in the open market which further underlines its commitment to the deal.

It's About The Long Term

It cannot be denied that Tiffany has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The company saw a 45 percent decline in sales during Q1 and posted a net loss of $65 million (Q1 2019: $125 million net profit). But this is only a short-term picture caused in large part by an external shock.

The coronavirus will continue to be a problem for approximately somewhere between 6 and 24 months (depending on whether and when there will be a vaccine and/or treatment). But eventually, the pandemic will end. And at that point, Tiffany will see sales picking up again. If the YoY upticks in mainland China for the months of April (+30 percent YoY) and May (+90 percent YoY) are any indication, a steep recovery should be on the way.

Right now, the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd are certainly having a negative impact on the important US market too. However, I am confident that they will not be going on forever. Eventually, the protests will diminish, I believe. Either due to the protesters' grievances being addressed (arguably the preferable option). Or because of exhaustion and resignation on the part of the protesters, possibly combined with a radicalization among some individuals leading to non-radicals turning their back. Probably a mixture of those factors. In any case, this is rather a matter of weeks, maybe month, not of years.

The business environment is challenging right now, but it will not be like this forever. LVMH is a strategic investor with a virtually unlimited time horizon. In the long run, there is still a very good case to be made for acquiring Tiffany.

Conclusion

For the reasons alluded to above, I am confident that the acquisition of Tiffany & Co. will happen at an unchanged price of $135 per share. Obviously, there can be no guarantees. LVMH has a history of making opportunistic decisions regarding M&A. But I believe that the long-term rationale remains the same and LVMH will not risk that long-term perspective over short-term considerations. If the aim was to strike a bargain, the deal would have never been agreed upon at this price in the first place.

For investors willing to take a moderate risk, this is an opportunity to net a 13 percent short-term return. This may be especially attractive given that the markets overall are not that far off their pre-pandemic heights anymore, making the relative risk profile of this play more appealing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.

Kindly note that this article was written on June 12th. There may be more recent developments by the time of publication.