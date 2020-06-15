Subsequent to recent acquisitions, SAIC is strengthening its position in space and digital transformation, two fast growth areas in the U.S. government.

SAIC or Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering and enterprise IT for the U.S. government. With a strengthened portfolio after two major acquisitions, recent contract awards, and a growing backlog, the outlook has become more promising for the company. Meanwhile, COVID-19 caused a limited impact on the latest quarterly results, and the forecast for the fiscal year signals business resilience and earnings growth.

Earnings highlights

SAIC finished the first quarter of fiscal 2021 generally in line with estimations, as revenue hit $1.8 billion, up 9% from last year, reflecting accretions from acquisitions and an organic growth of 3%. The impact from coronavirus restrictions was limited to nearly $33 million in revenue, driven by delays and activities cancellations, and $8 million in earnings, due to uncertain profit recovery related to ready-state labor. As a result, adjusted EPS was $1.38, almost flat from $1.36 last year.

The most significant developments during the quarter, however, came from the new business front, as SAIC added net bookings of $1.6 billion, in addition to nearly $4.6 billion of single award IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contracts, the largest amount ever in a single quarter for the company. This will add to the bookings over the next quarters and years as soon as specific demands are detailed.

Nearly half of the these awards IDIQs are related to new business wins, including U.S. Air Force EDIS and Defense Logistics Agency FSG-80 contracts and also the recompete of the Department of Justice Asset Forfeiture contract of $1.3 billion and the FAA controller training contract of $653 million.

Entering in the second quarter, SAIC was awarded with the first recompete from AMCOM valued at $2.9 billion. On top of that, through Unisys Federal unit, acquired in March 2020, the company closed another new business with Air Force Weather Agency valued at $630 million to provide technology application development and sustainment.

As evidenced by this new contract, the acquisition of Unisys Federal is going to add capabilities to SAIC in higher-growth markets, such as IT modernization, cloud migration, and IT managed services, and annual revenue of nearly $700 million. While that amount is still small compared to $6.5 billion of SAIC, Unisys Federal's double-digit growth profile is expected to add 1% top line growth to the combined company over the coming years.

This acquisition came as a complement of a previous one concluded in January 2019, involving Engility, a $2 billion revenue company focused on intelligence and space. Subsequent to both transactions, SAIC is strengthening its position in space and digital transformation, two fast growth areas in the U.S. government.

Backlog is growing

The chart below summarizes the trajectory of SAIC's backlog over the years. The upward trend started in 2016 and has accelerated since 2018, helped by contract wins across several areas, such as engineering, platform integration and IT solutions and an increased services portfolio after Engility acquisition. After this strong growth, the backlog finished the first quarter of fiscal 2021 at $16.6 billion, of which $1.5 billion came from Unisys Federal.

Source: Company's Annual and Earnings Reports

Going forward, given growing business visibility after recent contract wins and the national interest in space and intelligence areas, this positive scenario should continue to favor top line growth, as budgets associated to these areas should continue to receive bipartisan support.

Impact from COVID-19 in the outlook

As the year progresses, SAIC reviewed the outlook for fiscal FY 2021, considering an revenue impact related to COVID-19 of roughly $150 million, or 2% of organic revenue growth. Therefore, organic revenue growth is expected to grow between 1% and 4%, compared to 3% and 6% informed in March, resulting in annual revenue in the $7.1-7.3 billion range, or a 12.9% growth over last year at the midpoint of the range.

Meanwhile, adjusted EPS should stay between $5.80 and $6.10, logging a growth of 4.8% over last year, despite an impact of $25 million related to ready-state labor costs associated with COVID-19. This headwind is equivalent to $0.34 per share, or nearly 7% of the expected EPS for the year.

In summary, although top-line growth should be only modestly affected by issues related to COVID-19, earnings should be dented by 7%, eclipsing an otherwise eye-catching double-digit EPS growth for the year.

SAIC is trading at a discount

Trading at P/E Forward of 14.9x and EV/EBITDA Forward of 13.0x, SAIC looks undervalued compared to its direct peers, as we can see below, except Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP), which shows sluggish growth prospects in the next 2 years.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

It seems to me that the market has been underestimating SAIC's growth potential after Unisys Federal acquisition, as the management team expects the deal to be 6% to 8% accretive to earnings in the first year and 10% to 12% in the second year, which I estimate can be translated into EBITDA margins gains of 30 bps and 50 bps, respectively.

I believe it is also reasonable to assume that SAIC's top line growth is sustainable at 3% over the coming years, driven by its larger backlog and new contract wins.

With this forecast in mind, and considering that SAIC's EV/EBITDA multiple will converge to the average of the peer group of 14.1x over the long run, I estimate the fair value of SAIC at $98.50, using the 5-year DCF model, implying nearly 17% upside over the current price level of $84.24 at the time of writing this article.

Absent any major event impacting U.S. budget availability, such as government shutdowns seen in the past, and considering that the impact on SAIC's earnings this year will be a non-recurrent event, as a significant new wave of COVID-19 can be avoided before a vaccine is released, I believe that we have a risk/reward scenario skewed to the upside for shares of SAIC. Furthermore, SAIC's business predictability remains an advantage, considering current uncertainties over the pace of the economic recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.