Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Exile of the Mainstream: First, thank you for having me for this interview. I would be glad to summarize the investment thesis and give some context to the opportunity. Without doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the investing world and the global economy unprecedentedly. I was early, yet was correct in my first article on Seeking Alpha on 4th March, titled "Capitalise on the Correction" . At that time, economic shutdowns weren't announced or even discussed in the public domain and yet the S&P500 had fallen approximately 12%. My general hypothesis was that central banks and governments would step up around the world and the fiscal and monetary easing would soften the blow in markets, and therefore it would be a buying opportunity for investors of companies resilient and agnostic to COVID-19. I detailed 5 companies then that fell into this bucket and had been indiscriminately sold off with the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

As the economic shutdowns kicked it, investors were first caught off-guard by a self-inflicted recession and the leverage levels that have become innate to financial markets today. This culminated with the market bottom at -30% on March 23rd in the S&P500. At this point, investors began to unpack stocks that had sold off. Some businesses like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and others were beneficiaries in the pandemic. And others like Hotels, Travel, Airlines were punished further. I wrote a Twitter thread here, explaining the anti-fragile nature of the FAANGM stocks in this market.

Since then, markets overall have rallied, but beneath the surface of indices, investors are still discriminating which businesses survive and thrive and which are permanently impaired. However, because of the effect of indexation, the market is splitting stocks in these two baskets. In simple terms, they are "value" and "growth" but it is on a sector wide level, no matter what businesses may be operationally doing. The entire commercial REIT sector is down 30-70% YTD depending on the business sector they lease to. We can see this sector bet because the correlations and co-movement of stocks is near 1. I also follow traditional value stocks and here too, REITs are rising and falling with the value indices.

This has given rise to an opportunity in ESRT. Its business like all commercial REITs was impacted in the pandemic. The Observation deck at the Empire State Building was closed and some tenants have opted to defer rent payments for up to 18 months. But, the market has extrapolated this as a permanent change in their business while I argue this is not the case on 3 levels. First, work-from-home while an alternative for some businesses is not the optimal solution for all companies. Second, if there is an excess capacity in commercial real estate in New York, it will be the marginal operators that will reduce first not trophy assets like the Empire State Building. Third, ESRT also owns retail properties. While many retailers are reducing their store footprint because of the secular trend in ecommerce accelerating through the pandemic, the consensus move is doing so in mall properties and fringe locations. So while the market is discounting the future of these tenants, I think the durability of retail owned by ESRT is better than most.

The additional reason why ESRT is different to most other REITs which one could invest in is management. The CEO of the company is the third generation and has $100M invested in the company. This provides a strong alignment of interest with shareholders going forward. They have historically been prudent allocators of capital, selling stock at $21 a share, and they are now buying back stock at $8 a share. This is in an environment where most US companies have suspended share repurchases. At the same time they hired a new CIO, which I expect will look out for potential acquisitions if the real estate market downturn persists. This could be a potential catalyst for the stock.

SA: You did an effective rebuttal of a short seller’s thesis on ESRT (which explains a large part of the mispricing) – is this a textbook case of the saying “there are no bad assets, only bad prices” (though arguably ESRT has the best assets)?

Exile of the Mainstream: This is true. The short thesis mostly extrapolates recent trends and proposes they are permanent. They also are suggesting this is fresh information after the price has already fallen 50%. Have the long-term cash flows of the business compressed 50% for the life of the company? I don't think so. The short sellers have given no weight to the CEO and management team, or the $1bn in cash they have on the balance sheet that can cushion the next two years and potentially be used for a transaction if an opportunity emerges.

SA: You made an excellent point with the comp to WeWork and shared office space in general – can you unpack this a bit more and discuss how this is a tailwind for ESRT?

Exile of the Mainstream: WeWork is a prime example of a company that benefited in a rising market and where capital was in excess supply from Venture capital and Private Equity. Their business model involved taking on long leases and growing fast at any cost. This meant they paid premium prices for leases and it was a boon to landlords. Malkin and ESRT saw the froth in this area of the market and didn't do deals in the co-working space with WeWork or other competitors. The other part of the WeWork model is to sublet to many smaller tenants offering businesses monthly tenancy contracts. This gives businesses the ability to scale up and shrink office space quickly. In a downturn, the shrinking of a business will probably be from their satellite WeWork office than their main commercial let. This means WeWork is the marginal supplier in this market and the operating leverage hurts them greatly. ESRT can win in two ways. If the real estate market says the WeWork model just doesn't work over the long term, then the competition will shrink. Second, if companies prioritise workplace health and safety in a post COIVD-19 world, traditional office leasing is less risky than a co-working space where you are exposing your employees to factors outside of your control.

SA: In this interview series we’ve talked a lot about risk management given the current environment – as you mentioned a number of direct peers, would shorting one or more of them make a good pair trade or should investors just buy ESRT? Are there other ways to hedge here?

Exile of the Mainstream: Yes, there are ways to hedge. As I described, correlations remain high in the REIT sector and across value stocks. One could short a general commercial office/retail REIT, a New York REIT like SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG), or even a broad value stock ETF like the iShares Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:IWD). All 3 would reduce exposure to ESRT, and would capture the upside created by management like a deal or share repurchases. Hedges would reduce the upside related to an economic recovery and tourism returning to New York.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may exit my position at any time without notice.