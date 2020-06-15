GRPN's intrinsic value per share is at $80 as explained in my previous article: Groupon Is a Buy For A Patient Investor.

The company shareholders approved the 1-for-20 reverse stock split, the market reacted negatively, even though the reverse split was announced back in February 2020.

GRPN shares moved by 40% up and down in the past week, enraging investors holding the stock and pushing them to throw in the towel.

Groupon (GRPN) shares were moving by a staggering 40% up and down in the past week, without any significant news on the company. The reason behind that is that GRPN with a market cap of around $600m is virtually a micro-cap stock at the moment with a daily trading volume of 15m shares, so any order that is deeper than the market will move the share price significantly.

On June 5-10, daily trading volume was over 25m, which has caused 40% price movements up and down.

Source: TradingView

Reverse stock split is neutral for the stock

At its AGM on June 9, Groupon approved the reverse stock split of 1-for-20 and implemented it on June 11th. Although the reverse share split doesn't change the company's fundamentals, it can be seen as negative by the market since the management admits that it doesn't expect the share price to rise to its previous highs on its own. If you look at reverse share splits historically, they are not necessarily a bad move. The benefit of the reverse stock split is that GRPN won't be a penny stock anymore, allowing it to continue trading on Nasdaq, eliminating the risk of being delisted.

Groupon enjoys 1/100s of investors' love given to Zoom

Just to show how underloved Groupon shares are compared to some other tech stocks; for example, Zoom (ZM), let's compare their revenues. Both companies can hit $1.8b in revenues in 2020. For Groupon, it would mean a 19% decline; for Zoom, an extraordinary 300% growth.

Both companies are not extremely profitable. However, the market cap of Zoom is $60bn, meaning it is 100x larger than that of Groupon. Let it sink in. Two companies that have comparable sales volume and equally low profitability have a difference in valuation of 100 times. Zoom gave guidance for non-GAAP operating income margin of 19%, I predict that Groupon can achieve 15% after it exits goods and focuses on services. Therefore, the two companies will be similar not only when looking at their sales volume but also when looking at their profitability.

The major difference between Groupon and Zoom is, of course, their growth prospects as perceived by the market. While Groupon is licking its wounds, changes management, tries to complete a turnaround, Zoom has a free ride on the back of COVID-19 from a surge in video conferencing. However, both companies are in the tech sector, with a huge market and virtually unlimited growth prospects. Should Groupon be able to achieve 20% growth after a year of decline in revenue, it will be at least a five-bagger stock. Or somewhere between 5x and 100x bagger, as judged by current Zoom valuation.

For the intrinsic value analysis of Groupon, please check my previous article: Groupon Is a Buy For A Patient Investor.

Robinhood investors pile into tech stocks

This enormous discrepancy in valuation between different stocks brings me to the topic of Robinhood investing. There has been news of a significant surge in the private brokerage accounts such as, for example, Robinhood. The overwhelming majority of these accounts tend to hold mega stocks, pushing up the share price for those stocks. Since the market crash in March, the private investors invested their money back into the stock market, whereas institutional investors remained on the sidelines. That could explain the discrepancies in valuations for different stocks with similar fundamentals.

Now, imagine, Groupon manages to catch consumer attention again and activate its 43.6m customer base so that consumers not only buy the services offered on the Groupon app but actually also buy the stock.

Conclusion

Groupon is a volatile stock and the volatility of its share price may continue in the future aided by the general market volatility.

Should GRPN become a darling of private investors, like other tech have become, the share price may increase many-fold.

Our current estimation of the intrinsic fair value per share is at $80.

To watch: GRPN's Q1 earnings on June 16th.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRPN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.