The company has a strong financial footing, and its business look to be almost untouched by the coronavirus crisis.

Investment Thesis

Since the beginning of the year, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) have not changed much due to February-March's broader market sell-off which weighed the price down as investors worried about the impacts and spread of the disease. I believe the current pandemic could be a significant catalyst for Cisco's business going forward as the use of videoconferencing and remote communication in real life has skyrocketed.

Corporate profile

Cisco Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer, designer, and developer of a broad range of software applications and technologies that have been powering the internet and its users for already more than three decades. The company's products and services span across a whole range of fields, such as networking, security, cloud, switching, routing, and others. The company's business divides into four reporting segments - Infrastructure Platforms, Applications, Security, and Other Products - and in 2019, the company had approximately 26,000 employees.

Source: Cisco Systems 2019 10-K filing

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Listening to the latest quarterly earnings call and reading through the call's transcript (fiscal Q3 2020), the management of the company reported on key financial figures and updated participants on coronavirus pandemic measures. Apart from guiding for 8.5 to 11.5 percent lower year-over-year revenue in fiscal Q4, the management sounded optimistic and confident about the direction the business is headed.

We believe the transition in our own business model through our shift to more software and subscription-based offerings is paying off. We saw continued strong adoption of our SaaS-based offerings and now have 74% of our software that is subscription versus 65% a year ago. - Chuck Robbins, CEO

Shareholder-friendly policy

Looking at the company through shareholders' eyes, the company has a very shareholder-friendly policy with strong evidence of a focus on shareholders' wealth maximization as the company has regularly paid out approximately half of its profits in the form of quarterly dividends. On top of that, the company has considerably reduced the number of its outstanding shares through stock buybacks since the burst of the internet bubble which has had a positive impact on the share value.

Financial analysis

From the financial statements' perspective, the company has solid profitability metrics (trailing twelve months ROE exceeding 30 percent), a sustainable level of indebtedness (financial debt to EBITDA of 1.17), and sufficient liquidity (current ratio standing well at 1.5).

DCF valuation

Plugging in Cisco Systems' financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares appear to have a very generous upside. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 2 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, and stable operating earnings margin of 28 percent assumption, the model's estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at $127. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at $47 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is remaining at 10x.

Source: Author's own model

The bottom line

To sum up, Cisco Systems is an outstanding company with a solid financial standing, optimistic outlook for the development of SaaS-based offerings, strengthened demand for remote and videoconferencing solutions, and attractive valuation. Amid many investors calling overvaluation of the broader equity market (Shiller PE ratio standing above 28 and total market cap to GDP ratio hovering above 140 percent), Cisco's forward PE ratio is well under 15. I believe this represents an unparalleled opportunity for all long-term investors to add to their holdings and benefit from the February - early March market slump.

Global Wealth Ideation, A new marketplace service focused on discovering ideas with wealth-building potential Interested in finding out more investment decision making information? If you like access to in-depth articles, including discounted cash flow analysis, insights from equity analysis tools and prospectively much more, consider joining Global Wealth Ideation! Join us today and get instant access to all articles and community of engaged investors aiming to benefit from growth opportunities all around the world. START FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.