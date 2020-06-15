The soybean charts are looking very constructive over the last week, as a move higher in price may have reversed the dynamics from a falling trend in 2019-20. Today's $8.71 per bushel price is just off the 10-year low around $8 reached in May of last year. I wrote an article eight weeks ago, near the 2020 bottom of the grain markets explaining the usefulness of agriculture-based investments as a food inflation hedge. You can read it here.

The article does a good job of explaining the positive setup of the three futures contracts owned by the Teucrium Soybean ETF (SOYB) vs. other grain ETFs available for regular stock brokerage accounts and IRAs. Basically, Teucrium Soybean is my favorite grain investment today because of the low premium on futures contracts vs. spot prices. It has the lowest combined management expense (1.15% yearly) and contango rollover cost in the grain ETF universe.

Image Source: ETF Website

A second reason is the trading picture for soybeans is turning bullish before the other grains. Whatever the reason for the latest strength in soybeans, a number of my favorite technical indicators are performing dramatically better in June. Considering the effect of record money printing on cost-of-living increases later in the year, and a now declining U.S. Dollar value vs. other currencies, owning a non-correlated commodity asset paired against investments in traditional operating businesses may be a great hedge/diversification idea today.

U.S. Soybean Supply/Demand Picture

Given a normal crop yield season, USDA estimates are calling for an average growing supply season vs. the last five years of output, and the lowest ending stocks since 2016 by the end of the year. You can review some charts of the May forecast below.

Image Source: Cornell/USDA Stats

Hot & Dry Weather

I reside on the Great Plains, and I have been watering my lawn the last several weeks more than I would like, and earlier than normal. Anecdotally speaking, if above normal temperatures and the absence of rain (it looks like my area will go at least two weeks without measurable precipitation) continue throughout the summer, crop yields will undoubtedly suffer. I figure a total 2020 crop number just 5% short of current expectations would generate a serious shortage condition by late fall. In other words, domestic supplies would not be able to meet both U.S. and export demand levels.

Below are a few maps from the USDA of the hotter and dryer weather in late May and early June. The Drought Monitor map is highlighting a serious drought developing in the western U.S. Temperatures have been well above normal across the country in early June on the second map. And rainfall missed nearly the whole country, on the third map over the same period.

Image Source: USDA June Weather Report

It's been so long since we've experienced a drought and a large miss in grain production, few traders and investors have any recollection of such an event. We have to go back to 2012, eight years ago to find a major U.S. drought affecting grain prices. During September 2012 soybeans peaked at almost $18 a bushel, pictured below. In many respects, the psychology of players in the U.S. grain market is a lot like the stock market setup earlier this year, before the coronavirus showed up. How many mom & pop investors were ready for the effects of a serious, unexpected economic shock event?

U.S. Dollar Weakness

Contrary to all the gibberish you hear on CNBC or read in the WSJ, the U.S. Dollar is now falling in value vs. foreign paper currencies. You can review the large 7% dip in our local currency, after the temporary March spike caused by the coronavirus financial panic. Believe it or not, another 7% drop would put the U.S. Dollar Index at a 2-year low and a 10% decline would reach a 6-year low valuation.

Why is the Dollar falling? There are new Dollars being printed daily in the billions is the quick answer. Below you can review the record rate of paper Dollars entering circulation to offset the COVID-19 economic shutdown and shock to demand all around the world. The red boxes highlight the latest three months of money printing. The Federal Reserve's (FED) balance sheet of assets has increased $3 trillion, or about +65%. Actual currency in circulation has jumped $190 billion, about +10%. And M-1 money supply, including checking accounts, has spiked $1.1 trillion, roughly +27% since March.

Overall, it's getting tougher to claim with a straight face the U.S. paper currency has sound underlying value. What if the coronavirus pandemic lasts longer than expected into the middle of 2021, and money printing remains at sky-high levels to prevent economic catastrophe? What if M-1 ends the year 40-50% higher than when it started? Will the inflation rate match the devaluation through new currency supply at 40%+? The modern record rate of money printing in 2020 has long-term ramifications, and owning commodities may be one of the best ways to hedge the dilution in value for existing paper Dollars. When you remove a Dollar bill from your wallet, notice it is not backed by anything of importance like gold. Each piece of cotton-based paper is backed by unpayable Treasury debt of $23 trillion, and promises the FED will dilute its future value by printing billions and trillions more of them.

Technical Momentum

Here's the really good news for soybean owners - trading momentum trends are turning higher. Below are 6-month charts of the rolling front month futures contract and the Teucrium Soybean ETF. I am drawing a purple box around the time frame of my first bullish article in late April on the soybean asset play. I am also listing the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI), and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator for each.

I often use the 60-day moving averages on the indicators, to roughly gauge changes over the last several months of trading. All three indicators are moving above the latest 3-month trend average. Many of them have raced to 6-month highs, ahead of price. Finding all three rising nicely in sync right after a price bottom is rare, and incredibly bullish.

The ADL measures intraday buying and selling activity. Do buyers show up during the day? A rising trend reports the daily closing price is nearer the high end of the trading range for the session. The NVI looks only at days when trading volume is lower than the previous session. If sellers are not present on low volume days and price rises, it can be a clue overhead supply cannot contain a breakout in buying interest. Lastly, OBV records daily price changes multiplied by volume. When price is rising on high volume accumulation, an uptrend is the picture drawn.

Final Thoughts

A confluence of economic and climate events could send grain prices dramatically higher into 2021. A U.S. drought this year could put the world's grain markets into a shortage condition while record Federal Reserve money printing leads to a weaker Dollar value and a spike in commodity inflation. Starting from a market psychology setup that big price changes just do not happen anymore, a contrarian posture preparing for this circumstance may prove an intelligent choice.

Forecasts of sharply higher soybean prices around $15-20 a bushel in 6-12 months are very realistic in today's uncertain economic environment. Money printing alone could accomplish such a climb in price as the purchasing power of each U.S. Dollar heads south. A double or triple in grain prices, especially soybeans have happened in the past during severe drought.

Adding up the entire list of positives lining up, soybeans may be in a similar position to the early 1970s. Between 1969-73, soybeans rose from $2.50 to $12 a bushel (+380% over four years). A result of the U.S. Dollar leaving a gold standard backing, compounded by a severe drought in several global growing regions, soybean quotes reacted to market changes. Don't say a similar rise cannot unfold again.

Of course, if money printing slows and a drought does not materialize (let's hope for this scenario), soybean advances will be limited the rest of 2020. A target of $10-12 a bushel might be appropriate if the economy and weather cooperate. Any way you slice it, holding some grains, especially soybeans in a diversified asset portfolio makes sense as a hedge, when few are prepared for a significant rise in food costs. That's my logic and the bullish case in early June.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOYB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.