While I believe GNTX has a strategy in place that could succeed in the long-term, I believe the current valuation fairly reflects the near- and long-term risks. I'm NEUTRAL at current levels, but would be a buyer in the low-$20s.

Experience tells us that the market can be very punishing on valuations for companies that are at risk of technological disruption. With 90%+ market share today, the risks are even higher for Gentex.

The company is investing to protect its longer-term position, but future success isn't guaranteed, and won't become evident for many years yet.

However, on closer inspection, the apparently attractive valuation reflects the challenges facing the business in the future: autonomous vehicles and transport-as-a-service.

Gentex is a company with fabulous financial credentials: top-tier ROIC, high margins, and over 90% market share. All this for a mid-teens or lower forward multiple.

Gentex (GNTX) is a US auto-supplier company that dominates the market for in-car mirrors. The company was flagged in an ideas screen I ran in an earlier report, "Turning Over Rocks - Hunting For New Ideas".

GNTX is a stock that demonstrates the push and pull between near-term success and long-term disruption. Few companies have sustained a 90% market share position in their niches for so long, generating highly attractive returns on capital in the process. However, GNTX also faces disruption from technology in the form of autonomous vehicles and ride-sharing, and the market fears the sustainability of its long-term future position.

Inevitably, such companies are prone to wide swings in market sentiment, and as a result the range of outcomes for a stock like GNTX is likely to be very, very wide. At current levels, my work suggests that the stock is neither too optimistically or too pessimistically valued. The stock is worth owning at the right price, in my opinion, and I believe that right level is in the low-$20s.

As such I am NEUTRAL the stock here, but sit ready to buy on any material weakness - which is highly likely in today's market environment.

Data by YCharts

Background

GNTX is the dominant player in auto-dimming mirrors (88% of revenues) for the automotive industry. And by dominant, I mean DOMINANT. The company has over 90% share of the global market for auto-dimming mirrors in cars, a position they have dominated for many, many years. According to Morningstar, this market share has grown from around 77% in 2003 to 94% today.

The company's technological leadership is in auto-dimming mirrors, which leverages their expertise in electrochromic technology. GNTX was first to market with an auto-dimming product for the automotive industry, and they have taken almost the entire market through their continual investment in the product, as well as their solid execution. An auto supplier cannot win on product alone - they have to be highly reliable supply chain partners to the OEMs, and here GNTX has been exemplary (as evidenced by their maintained market share of above 90%).

Market share data is hard to come by, but the following report from Forbes shows market share trends up to 2015, demonstrating how GNTX reached over 90% share by 2015, and has since maintained it at those levels.

Source: Forbes article, January 2017

GNTX featured in my screens as a result of its very impressive growth, returns and strength of balance sheet.

2012 2019 CAGR/ Av Annual Chg Revenues $1.1b $1.9b +7.8% EBITDA $306m $615m +10.5% EBITDA Margin 27.8% 33.1% +75bp pa EPS $1.17 $1.68 +5.3% FCF $140m $421m +17.0% FCF/ Share $0.97 $1.66 +7.9% Net Debt/ EBITDA -1.9x -0.9x ROIC 17.7% 26.2% +122bp pa

Source: own models and calculations, GNTX Financial Reports

The company's financial results support the view that this is a very good quality business, with attractive margins and returns, and a solid policy towards returning capital to shareholders (share count has fallen 6% per year for the last 2 years, while dividends per share have grown ~9% per year since 2015).

The question is whether the company can continue to maintain its dominance, attractive margins and returns in the future.

Drivers of Growth - Next 5 Years

It is a strange situation for a company to have over 90% market share in an industry, but to have no real sustainable pricing power. Yet this is the case for GNTX. Auto suppliers to the OEMs can expect a natural 2-3% price erosion per unit (all else being equal) every year. As such, the onus is on the suppliers to continually improve their marginal costs of manufacturing while at the same time investing in new product innovation - almost just to stand still.

Indeed, GNTX's ASPs on mirrors have fallen at a CAGR of 2.3% since 2012, from above $44 per unit to under $38 on average.

Source: own models, GNTX Financial Reports

As such the key to growth is in innovation (to maintain market share) and penetration.

On the latter point, there are grounds for a good deal of optimism. GNTX have stated that the penetration of auto-dimming interior mirrors has risen from 25.0% in 2014 to 31.3% in 2018, while auto-dimming exterior mirror penetration has risen from 7.0% to 12.6% respectively. Note that the mirrors are no longer just "auto-dimming", but have become more feature rich ways to relay information to drivers, from cameras and sensors around the vehicle.

A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation can give a sense of the structural growth potential over the next few years for interior and exterior auto-dimming mirrors. If I assume that by FY2024, interior auto-dimming mirror penetration reaches 40%, while exterior mirror penetration reaches 25%, then I get the nearly 7% unit growth for the auto-dimming mirror segment overall - even including the expected declines in 2020 production.

Source: own models, 2018 and 2019 production values from Bloomberg

As a base volume growth outlook, the 9% average growth rate post-Covid-19 is a decent baseline growth rate for GNTX. If they can maintain market share, while still accounting for the 2-3% annual price degradation GNTX's revenue growth potential for its auto-dimming mirror business would be around 4-5% per year from 2018 to 2024, and about 6-7% per year post-Covid-19.

This brings us to market share. If GNTX can maintain its ~94% market share, then it should be able to deliver upon these revenue growth rates, excluding any benefits from alternative market opportunities. This is where the outlook gets tricky.

I have no access to any clear and accurate market volume data, while the impact of Covid-19 on industry mix and volumes this year will wreak havoc on trends for GNTX. However, using the framework above, I can tease out a potential growth rate for GNTX based on 2024 target market shares. More specifically, if GNTX were to lose 250bp of market share a year, the company could still grow volumes at a 5-6% pace per annum. This would in turn translate to revenue growth of 2-4% per year after the 200-300bp of price degradation.

Source: own models and calculations

For GNTX to lose this much market share, they would have to have really mis-executed. Auto supplier relationships are extremely sticky and typically only break down when the supplier fails to deliver the service or standard required, or when there has been significant technology disruption. Indeed, Magna International, GNTX's only real large competitor, made significant inroads into car mirrors with their acquisition of Donnelly in 2002. GNTX saw their market share drop from the 90% range to under 80%, but the company's innovation, persistent investment and reliable execution enabled them to regain all that lost market share.

In the case of GNTX, it seems that they have been leading disruption to their own business with the recent launch of the Full Display Mirror (NYSEARCA:FDM). FDM volumes are only now just starting to ramp up. FDM plays an important part in maintaining market share, particularly given the share headwinds GNTX are now experiencing from their SmartBeam product line. Importantly, FDM is an in-car camera-based rear vision systems that places GNTX firmly in the lead in terms of obsoleting their own mirror technology. With comparable margins, GNTX's willingness to self-disrupt is likely to pay off longer-term.

SmartBeam was a highly innovative product offering from GNTX in partnership with Mobileye, whereby GNTX integrated Mobileye's image sensor. Some analysts say that GNTX have since chosen not to be in this position (relying on a third party competitor) and walked away from the business. Others believe that competition from "forward driver assist systems" has made the business less dominant. Either way, GNTX has seen this business fall into "run-off", creating some significant headwinds to revenue growth. In fact, in 2019 the headwinds amounted to 275bp of growth, and the company continues to expect a headwind in 2020 of 150-200bp, followed by 75-100bp in 2021. After 2021 management say that the headwind will no longer need to be reported.

The question is therefore whether GNTX can fill the gap created by SmartBeam in the interim, and this is where FDM comes into play. FDM is the company's new smart mirror product - and it is fully their own innovation.

Source: GNTX website

FDM has grown rapidly, and in 2020 it is launching on a range of new vehicles (or it was, prior to any impacts from Covid-19). The following is an extract from the company's 1Q20 earnings call:

Now for an update on our Full display Mirror product. We're excited to announce that we are now shipping FDM on the Cadillac CT5, Land Rover Defender, Lexus LM, Chevy Corvette and the Mitsubishi eK Wagon and eKX vehicles. The newly launched FDM for Mitsubishi is our seventh OEM launch and represents another win with a Japanese OEM, which we believe speaks to the global appeal of this product for our customers. Here's a comprehensive list of the OEMs and the number of nameplates we are currently shipping FDM. General Motors, our initial launch customer, has 19 different nameplates shipping. Subaru is currently shipping on 3 nameplates. At Nissan, we are shipping on 2 nameplates. For Toyota, we are now shipping on 8 nameplates. At Jaguar Land Rover, we are currently shipping on 4 nameplates. Aston Martin was announced earlier this year as our sixth OEM, but shipping will begin around midyear, and today's announcement of our seventh OEM, Mitsubishi, is shipping on 2 nameplates.

The company shipped 20k units in 2016, 180k in 2017, 382k in 2018 and 739k in 2019. Management were hoping to ship more than 1 million units in 2020, but clearly this is unlikely to happen now. I'm assuming they get to just over 900k units this year, but even that is at risk. The key is what volume they can get to in the next few years. I am aiming to be conservative in my assumptions, and have the company reaching just over 3 million units by FY2024. On this trajectory, the benefit to revenue growth finally outweighs the headwind from Smart Beam in FY2021. In turn, I have the company effectively losing share until FY2022, before returning to incremental share gains as FDM gains more scale.

Contr to Rev Growth 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Smart Beam -2.8% -2.0% -1.0% -0.9% -0.2% 0.0% FDM +0.8% +0.4% +1.7% +1.2% +1.2% +1.2%

Source: own models

From a timing perspective, Covid-19 helps in some ways. As the company exits FY2021, presumably after a strong growth rebound for the industry as a whole, the headwinds from Smart Beam will have dissipated and FDM will be gaining scale, resulting in better growth in the ensuing years. As such I think GNTX can return to ~8% annual revenue growth from FY2022 onwards. This is far better than the low single-digit growth rates of the past 2 years.

Beyond mirrors, GNTX are laying the foundations of incremental growth via their connected product, Homelink, and their automatic dimming windows (further leveraging their electrochromic technology) in end-markets such as commercial aerospace. Unfortunately, these businesses are small today. Homelink revenues were $172 million in 2019, and Windows were just $25 million. I don't see either business making a meaningful impact on growth in the next 5 years, but they may well play an important part in the longer-term outlook for the company.

For now, I feel comfortable assuming that GNTX can resume a reasonably strong pace of revenue growth after FY2020 is behind us. I see revenue growth rebounding in FY2021 to around 22%, before normalizing at ~8% per year thereafter.

The Year of Covid-19

Before delving deeper into my longer-term numbers, I need to address 2020. Management have already withdrawn their guidance for 2021, while revising down their outlook for 2020. Based on a 20% decline in global production for the industry as a whole, as estimated by IHS, GNTX are now forecasting revenue declines of 10-15% in FY2020, to $1.58-1.67 billion.

FY2020 revenues were formally expected to grow modestly to $1.91-2.00 billion, and then grow another 3-4% in FY2021.

Visibility is very, very poor. But based on management's estimates that Covid-19 cost them $40 million of revenue in 1Q20, the bulk of which was impacted in the last 2 weeks of the quarter, we can tease out how April may look and then make some assumptions about the pace of recovery to build a picture for the full year. April trends reflected the pace seen in the final 2 weeks of March.

My calculation suggest that those tough weeks in March were trending at a weekly revenue run-rate of $21 million. May should do a little better, and June even more so as economies gradually start to reopen. My work suggests to me that management guidance for the year may still be a little optimistic on revenues. I feel that a gradual pace of recovery is most likely, so long as there is no resurgence in the virus. I am assuming the following revenues by month for the remainder of 2020:

Source: own models.

This results in revenues of $1.575 billion for the year, at the low-end of the new guidance range.

The real conundrum for me is what happens to gross margins. Management say the company was on track for their 36-37% guidance for the year until the final 2 weeks of March. Gross margin came in at 34.5% for the quarter, and again I can tease out what the gross margins would have been on the revenues earned in the final 2 weeks of the quarter. The answer is a shocking 15% gross margin on the $21 million weekly run-rate revenues. This equates to a 64% incremental gross margin on the lost revenues, and extrapolating this through the remainder of the year - based on my revenue estimates - I get to a FY2020 gross margin of 31.9%. This sits well below new guidance and makes me fear another reset. Hopefully I'm wrong.

I have gross margins troughing at 24.6% in 2Q20, then improving sequentially to 29.9% in 3Q20 and 36.2% in 4Q20.

The guidance for costs were also reduced, but only modestly as the company intends to continue investing in its R&D and growth. Management see operating expenses lower than their previous expectations by $10 million, now to $195-205 million. I am assuming costs for the year are $203 million.

Putting all this together I get to FY2020 EPS of $1,04. EPS in 2Q20 is the lowest for the year at $0.10 per share, down 77% y/y. EPS and growth improves thereafter, with 4Q20 only 6% lower y/y. At the time of writing, consensus EPS for FY2020 sits at $1.24. I believe there is still risk of further negative revisions.

Nonetheless, the company remains in good shape. I believe GNTX will still generate FCF of $290 million for the year, helped by lower CAPEX expectations. This is down from $421 million in 2019, but is still solidly positive. And with the cash balance currently sitting at nearly $600 million, including investments, and only a $75 million draw on a credit facility, the balance sheet is in no way threatened. In fact, GNTX is in a very strong position.

FY2020 is a bad year, but GNTX will weather the storm easily in my view.

Beyond Covid-19

After FY2020, things look much brighter in my model, and in fact my estimates for FY2021 and FY2022 are much closer to consensus.

Source: own models

In my assumptions, I have maintained gross margins in the 36-37% target range that management have guided to in the past. CAPEX normalizes back to 5.5% of sales, while OPEX growth accelerates to around 5-6%. This is lower than in the past, but I assuming that in light of my more modest outlook (based on a more modest industry rebound) GNTX takes some measures to protect margins. That said, I don't have GNTX returning to its pre-2020 adjusted EBIT margin levels at all in the next 5 years:

Source: own models

The pattern is similar for FCF and FCF Margins.

Source: models

Management have indicated that they tend to look at cash above $500 million as excess. The CEO made the following comments about cash and buybacks in his 1Q20 earnings call:

So our plan in Q2 is to be more conservative with repurchases. However, what we're always watching is what does the cash flow of a business look like. We're managing really well inside of our targeted cash position that we defined about 1.5 years ago. So anything north of $500 million in cash is kind of what our target is. And as long as we're holding up there, then we're going to continue to be opportunistic when we look at the share price and what's going on in the market conditions and what our trajectory of our future business looks like. So even though we were aggressive in the first quarter and we'll likely slow down a little in the second, that's not to say that we're done for the year.

By my estimates, this means the company has plenty of capital to returns to shareholders after this year in the form of dividends or buyback. If I assume a 7% growth rate in dividends, my models suggest to me that GNTX can repurchase upwards of $330 million of stock a year, which reduces share count by 2-3% per year. This helps EPS growth move up to around 13% in the out-years.

The capital allocation helps ROIC as well, moving it back up beyond pre-2020 levels to as high as 32%. If the company were to let the capital accumulate on the balance sheet, ROIC would fall fairly quickly to the high-teens.

Source: own models

On the face of it, my outlook for GNTX beyond FY2020 makes the company look very interesting indeed. So what is the bear-case?

The Bear Case and Risks

While GNTX looks solid in the rear-view mirror, and their current fundamentals look strong, the company faces the challenge of persuading investors that its business will remain relevant in the longer run.

Management put it succinctly in their analyst day presentation, with the following slide outlining the key bear-case for the company's business:

Source: GNTX Analyst Day Presentation, August 2019

In essence, the fear is that mirrors will no longer have a place in vehicles, first as cameras and monitors take over, and then as cars become autonomous. Then in the more distant future, as autonomous vehicles lead to more ride-sharing and "transport-as-a-service", vehicle production moves into secular decline as car utilization increases substantially. Finally, GNTX's efforts to move into connected services between cars, the driver and the home, will come to nothing as mobile apps and Android/ Apple automotive operating systems take over.

GNTX is in the tough spot of having to disprove a negative. However, the right thing to do is to tackle the problem head on and steer the business to a position where it can capitalize on these risks and turn them into opportunities. Additionally it makes sense to look for tangential opportunities that leverage the business's existing technological expertise.

This is what GNTX are doing. They are doubling down on their expertise in dimmable devices and vision systems, and bringing in connectivity as well.

Source:

The issue though is that these mega-trend issues facing GNTX are simply not, in my opinion, going to impact the business fundamentals in the next 5 years, maybe even 10. That is beyond the time horizon of many investors today.

Management and Culture

When the future is uncertain and indeed subject to quite polarizing views, I like to look at the management and culture of a business. This can give a sense of how equipped a company is to navigate successfully an uncertain future. Gauging the quality of management is difficult, other than by judging their financial and shareholder returns over time.

Data by YCharts

Here we can see that GNTX has delivered similar returns to the market over the last decade. But the following chart does show that the company has outpaced its peer group of Auto Parts and Equipment companies.

Data by YCharts

And perhaps most importantly, the company's ROIC has been top tier relative to its peer group of companies for much of the past decade. The lead over the group has widened in the past few years, which is coincidentally under the stewardship of current CEO, Steve Downing.

Data by YCharts

Overall, it is hard to argue that this company has not executed well on behalf of shareholders over time, and in fact has done well enough in a tough industry to deliver similar shareholder returns to the market.

In terms of culture, I like to look at Glassdoor. GNTX scores well on Glassdoor, with positive trends through the last 12 months or so on several of the measured factors, such as Culture and Values, Senior Management, and Positive Business Outlook.

Source: Glassdoor.com

The company's senior executive compensation structure seems well aligned with shareholders for the longer-term. In particular, I like to see management incentivized by returns-on-invested-capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) for at least part of their long-term KPIs. GNTX's long-term incentive plan for 2020-2022 is measured by 2 metric: 3-year cumulative EBITDA; and 3-year cumulative ROIC.

Source: GNTX 2020 proxy

Finally, the company's annual Sustainability Reports (issued since 2016) show a decent level of transparency about the company's environmental, social and governance (BATS:ESG) impacts and strategies. Reading through the 2019 report, we can see that GNTX is making improvements in a number of areas like waste and recycling, water use and VOC air emissions, but needs to do better on emissions and electricity consumption. However, overall the company has decent strategies in place and appears to be engaged in a continuous ESG internal improvement program.

In summary, while I have not met with management, I feel that the above aspects help me gain comfort that management are working in the interests of long-term shareholders.

Risks

I have outlined some of the main risks in the main text of my report already, but to recap, GNTX faces risks in the near- and longer-term.

In the near-term, the disruption from Covid-19 cannot be underestimated. GNTX is one of the few (perhaps the only?) auto suppliers to a have issued guidance for FY2020, and I see real risk that they come in towards the lower-end of that range, and if things take a dip for the worse, they could miss it completely. This would not be a welcome development. However, I also believe that GNTX has the resilience and the balance sheet to withstand any shortfall to expectations.

In the longer-term, the risks are that the automotive industry shifts away from individual ownership towards ride-sharing, and that autonomous driving completely removes the need for mirrors inside or outside the car. GNTX is investing to tackle this problem head-on. Their new product innovations utilize camera-based vision systems while leveraging their expertise in mirrors to innovate around information display. As such I think GNTX can carve out a niche in such a future for the car industry, but their success can only remain to be proven with time.

I think the challenges of "disproving a negative" will manifest as a discount in the company's valuation.

Broader risks are similar to others in the auto supplier industry, namely the cyclicality of the Auto industry; customer concentration; and pricing pressures. From the company's annual report 2019:

One cannot claim that the auto supplier industry is "decent quality" given the combination of cyclicality and in-built pricing deflation of 2-3%, as I describe earlier in this report. GNTX is a strong and top tier quality company within a relatively low-quality industry. This fact alone elevates the risk in GNTX stock, in my opinion.

Valuation

Based on my numbers, GNTX's valuation multiples are as follows:

Source: own models

Over the last decade, GNTX has seen its forward P/E multiple fluctuate between lows of around 11-12x earnings and highs of around 17-18x.

Source: Koyfin.com

Forward EV/ EBITDA has ranged between 6.5-7.0x at the low-end and 10-11x at the high-end.

Source: Koyfin.com

And P/ free cash flow has ranged between 15x and 25x for the past 3 years, or yields of 4-7%.

Source: TIKR.com

On this basis, therefore, GNTX looks a bit expensive relative to history based on near-term earnings expectations. Moving out a further year to FY2021, multiples look more reasonable, but are still around the upper-end of historical valuation ranges in general.

In my DCF analysis, with a 10% WACC, the current price seems to be factoring in a long-term growth rate in FCF of around 2%. This seems perhaps a little lower than I would potentially assign to this business, but given the long-term concerns around their positioning in a disrupted market, it looks about fair to me.

Starting with the downside, I think that if market sentiment turns more negative, and if estimates still have to come down further, we could see GNTX trade to around 12x my FY2020/ FY2021 estimates, or $12.5-20.5. Using a trough 11x earnings multiple on my FY2024 estimate and discounting back for a 10% total return, I get to a target downside of around $20 as well in FY2020. The $20 downside target also reflects DCF with 0% growth and a higher WACC of 12%.

To the upside, using an 18x terminal multiple and discounting back for a 10% total return, I arrive at $35-38 in the next 12-24 months. This seems to reflect a long-term growth rate of 4% in my DCF with a 10% WACC, which is reasonable in my opinion. It also reflects a terminal FCF multiple of 20x as well.

In the bull case, or blue-sky scenario, I'd be inclined to reward the stock with a multiple more commensurate with the financial returns it generates. Filtering for a selection of stocks with historic EPS growth of >10% over the last 5 years, a 5-year ROIC average >20%, and a dividend yield of >1.5%, I get a group of stocks with an average 2020 and 2021 consensus P/E of 24.7x and 18.3x:

Source: data and screen tools from zacks.com

If I assign GNTX these average multiples on FY2021 and FY2022 earnings, I get upside to $42-47.

Putting all this together, I think it is fair to assign downside risk to $12-20 in the next 12 months, with upside opportunity to $35-45 in the next 12-24 months. This suggests a risk reward, based on the current price of $26.31, of 24-55%, and upside of 33-70%.

Based on these range of outcomes, I think the shares start to look attractive under $24.50.

Conclusion

GNTX is a tough stock for me. On the one hand, I am surprised to find a company generating these kinds of returns with such strong market share and a bullet-proof balance sheet trading at these kinds of low multiples (on FY2021 earnings and beyond). However, this is also a challenging industry with an uncertain long-term future, and with more than 90% market share it feels like GNTX has only one way for that share to go.

These risks clearly weigh on the valuation, and rightly so.

Putting this in mind, there is a price I'd be willing to by GNTX at, for a strong double-digit total annualized return opportunity. Being greedy with this stock might well be the correct approach.

From the current level, GNTX looks fairly valued in my opinion, and there I remain NEUTRAL the stock. However, I would be willing to initiate a position in the company in the low-$20s, from which I believe the risk/reward really tips in favor of investors over the long-term.

I'm NEUTRAL the stock, but positively predisposed to buy on weakness.

