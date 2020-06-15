Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (OTCPK:TKAYF; OTCPK:TKAYY) announced its intention to merge with Grubhub Inc. (GRUB). The boards of both companies reached an agreement and will propose a merger to their respective shareholders. Just Eat Takeaway.com beats Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) which has been interested in acquiring Grubhub as well in order to strengthen its competing Uber Eats service. If the transaction goes through, it would create the largest food delivery company outside China.

Yet, I believe that Just Eat Takeaway.com is taking a great risk. First of all, the price it is willing to pay is very generous given Grubhub's slower growth and limited potential for synergies. Furthermore, Grubhub's profitability is declining due to its considerably less fortified market position. Below, I will explain my thesis in more detail.

Takeaway.com delivery driver; source: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV media kit

The Details Of The Deal

The deal will be structured as an all-share transaction and is expected to close in Q1 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, Grubhub's owners receive the equivalent of 0.6710 Just Eat Takeaway.com shares (TKAYF) per share in the form of ADRs (TKAYY). Based on the last closing price prior to the announcement (June 9th; €98.60), that implies a valuation of $7.3 billion (=$75.15 per share) for Grubhub, a premium of about 27 percent. Grubhub shareholders will eventually own 30 percent of the combined company. Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney will remain in charge of the combined company's North American business as a member of the management board, while two current Grubhub directors will serve as members of the Just Eat Takeaway.com supervisory board.

Matt Maloney, designated head of the North American business; source: Grubhub Inc.

Winner-Takes-All Business

The food delivery business is one of the most cut-throat of all. Only a clear market leader has a realistic shot at sustainable profitability. Everyone else is basically burning money.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has leading positions in several markets, including the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. It would be wiser to concentrate on fortifying and defending this position. 2019 was the first year of positive adjusted EBITDA for Takeaway.com NV (ex-Just Eat plc). Just Eat is more profitable, expecting an underlying EBITDA in the range of GBP200 million (slightly above $250 million at current exchange rates) and presumably generating a positive net income (2018: GPB79.9 million; 2019 figures not released). I believe that those profits would be better spend on the defense of existing markets rather than for a risky attempt to conquer America.

The US market is regionally fragmented and very competitive. Following the 2013 acquisition of Seamless, Grubhub has once before been in a market leading position. The emergence of new rivals such as Uber Eats, Postmates (POSTM) and DoorDash (DOORD) has since cost market share and strained margins. They may not have a clear path to sustainable profitability themselves but they can certainly hurt Grubhub. For 2019, the company reported a net loss of $27.7 million. That number climbed to $33.4 million in Q1 alone. The Q1 adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA decreased 59 percent YoY, thus accelerating the pace of decline from 37 percent YoY for the full year 2019. Given the fact that the company finds itself head to head with DoorDash, I believe that the competition will remain fierce going forward.

Source: CNBC

High Price

Under these circumstances, the price that Just Eat Takeaway.com is willing to pay for Grubhub appears rather generous, probably even too generous. Just Eat Takeaway.com is in a stronger position in its core markets than Grubhub is in the US. Thus, it is well positioned to increase profitability going forward, while Grubhub is more likely to further decline in the short to medium term (and remains uncertain in the long term). Just Eat Takeaway.com is also growing considerably faster than Grubhub in terms of order volume.

Orders growth Just Eat Takeaway.com; source: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

Orders growth Grubhub; source: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

Furthermore, Grubhub would account for nearly half of the combined company's total liabilities due to its more leveraged balance sheet, while only accounting for 30 percent of its equity. While that might be justified if the company was growing faster or had a stronger market position, it is unfavorable for Just Eat Takeaway.com shareholders under the given circumstances.

Just Eat Takeaway.com is not present in the American market. Grubhub, on the other hand, does not have a European presence. While this means that there will probably not be any antitrust concerns, it also limits the potential for synergies. So, all in all, I believe that the company is significantly overpaying for Grubhub under the terms of the agreement.

Conclusion

All in all, the acquisition of Grubhub at the proposed price is not only risky but also rather expensive. Therefore, I do not think that this deal is a good deal from the perspective of Just Eat Takeaway.com's shareholders.

For Grubhub shareholders, on the other hand, it is of course an opportunity to diversify their holding at an attractive valuation (provided the share price of Just Eat Takeaway.com does not take too much of a hit).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.