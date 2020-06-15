The steep entry barriers in the electronic payment industry and the global banking network of Mastercard-Visa will secure the profitable duopoly position in the future.

Mastercard (MA) probably doesn't require an elaborate introduction, as a sizeable share of Americans are using a Mastercard on a regular basis. Together with Visa (V), both companies dominate the credit card market, both in the USA and on a worldwide basis.

As more and more payments are being executed digitally, both Mastercard and Visa have seen their revenues and earnings grow materially in the past decade. The growth in earnings has been accompanied by solid profitability margins and free cash flow growth, which has attracted investors to solidly increase the market value of Mastercard.

In this article, we will have a short look at the stock price performance of MA and the underlying long-term fundamentals behind this growth story. We will then have a look at the bear case on Mastercard, by providing a summary of the bearish articles/cases on Mastercard.

Historical Performance

Mastercard went public on 25 May 2006, as the company issued around half its 135 million shares to the public. A total amount of $2.4 billion was collected at the offering day, bringing the total market capitalization to $5.3 billion.

Fast-forward to today (12 June 2020), the market capitalization value has grown to $280 billion. The value of the company has 53-folded its starting value of 2006. Since the inception date, shareholders of MA would even have done better than that, as they would have received numerous dividend payments and Mastercard has regularly bought back its own shares.

The stock price has significantly outperformed the general stock market (SPY) over this period. The uptrend has materialized year after year, only halted by temporary stock price corrections.

One share of Mastercard currently costs $296, bringing the total market value to $280 billion. This makes Mastercard the sixteenth-largest company by market cap, whereas Visa is currently the tenth-largest company.

At the right end of the chart, you can see a more severe decline in stock price. This is the impact of the recent Coronavirus correction, which pulled the stocks from all sectors and industries down as global consumption declined as a consequence of the lockdown measures. The stock price declined strongly but soon recovered in a V-style pattern, retracing its previously high levels.

Earnings power & Profitability of Mastercard

In the past decade, Mastercard has seen its revenues and earnings grow materially. The business model of Mastercard does not require high maintenance costs or large operational expenditures, which result in strong profitability ratios.

A major part of the revenues per share have historically been converted into free cash flow.

From this table, we can see the stock price growth of MA has been backed by the fundamentals of the company. The P/E ratio is currently around 38 level, which may seem high, but for a company realizing these strong profitability ratios and growth in earnings, we deem this value justified.

Investors are attracted by the earnings power of Mastercard and the strong duopoly position, and as the payment market is becoming more digital, the bullish case has been rather solid in the past years. In the section here below we will take a more contrarian approach and look at what the bears have to say on Mastercard.

The Bear Case for Mastercard

As explained in the sections here above, Mastercard has realized strong fundamental growth in the past years and the stock has been appreciating strongly. The stock price has recently suffered from the Coronavirus's impact on the stock market but on a long-term basis, the fundamental growth story is still standing strong.

Most of the articles which have been published on SeekingAlpha in the past months (and years) have been bullish to very bullish on MA. While we are tempted to go along with the majority and be bullish on MA, we are going to take a more contrarian approach here.

in this section, we will have a look at the articles which take a bearish view on MA and provide a summary of their main bearish arguments. We have selected all the articles as of 2016 in order not to comment on potentially outdated articles. Most of the articles which have been published on MA on SeekingAlpha have also been published after 2016.

We can group the Bear Case arguments for Mastercards in the following categories:

The valuation is too high

This is the most common argument we run into when we read the bearish articles on MA. The valuation multiples used to come to this conclusion vary from internal valuation comparisons (the current price of MA compared with its historical valuation ratios) and the valuation versus the average stock valuation ratio.

The most commonly used valuation ratio here is the P/E ratio of Mastercard. Bearish authors point out the current P/E ratio (in 2016-2017-2018) is relatively high compared with its historical P/E ratio. This view is understandable, the P/E ratio has been rising on average and has mostly been above the 25 level.

Source: chart made by the author with data from stockrow.com

Our comment on this argument: We agree the historical P/E ratio of MA has not been on the low side. There are major companies out there that can be purchased for single-digit P/E ratios, but these companies don't even come close to the historical earnings growth of Mastercard. Taking into consideration the high profitability ratios and the elevated free cash flow generation, we deem an above-average P/E ratio justified.

2. The duopoly position is not sustainable in the long run

A number of bearish articles discuss the sustainability of the duopoly position of MA and V, which is the main driver behind their strong earnings. The leadership position of MA could be challenged by one of the following factors:

A new similar company could enter the market and concur a major market share of the credit card market

Virtual currencies can play a more significant role in digital payments, eventually replacing credit card payments

Ecommerce giants could develop their own infrastructure to offer digital payments directly to customers

Our comment on this argument:

We reckon a new player could enter the payments market, we do want to emphasize MA and V are protecting their market share vehemently. Both companies are originating from banking corporations and they are still strongly solid by all major banks. A new card company would have a hard time gaining a similar position in the banking world as it would have to compete with 2 strong market leaders.

Virtual currencies, like Bitcoin or Ripple, could disrupt the payment market, but so far these currencies have not gained any solid footing in the global payments market. This might change in the near future, but we don't consider this a strong reason to take a bearish view on Mastercard nor Visa.

Ecommerce giants, like Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) could enter the payment market by offering direct payment methods to their customers. The main issue for these companies would be to overcome the entry barriers in the payment industry, which are immense. Besides these entry barriers, any new intruding company would also have to compete with the integrated and extensive global payment networks of MA and V, which would be very difficult for a company like Apple or PayPal (PYPL).

Conclusion

In this article, we have taken a look at the strong historical stock performance of Mastercard and the fundamental drivers behind this growth story. In order to maintain a balanced view of the future market position of Mastercard, we have looked at the Bear Case against Mastercard, based on the articles posted here on SeekingAlpha in the past four years.

The bearish arguments mostly focus on the relatively high valuation ratios of MA, which we would deem justified taking into consideration the strong historical earnings growth combined with the high profitability ratios.

The second group of bearish arguments mainly focusses on the sustainability of the duopoly position of Mastercard and Visa. In our review of this bearish argument, we highlight the strong entry barriers to the payments market and the global networks any intruder would have to compete with. The major issue any new competitor would have be facing here are the steep entry barriers to enter the electronic payments market.

Taking the bearish arguments into consideration together with the fundamental drivers of Mastercard, we conclude the stock has still room to appreciate further in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.