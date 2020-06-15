It's been an exciting year for many exploration names in the gold sector (GDXJ) with several companies like Musgrave Minerals (OTCPK:MGVMF), Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBDF), and Roscan Gold (OTCPK:RCGCF) continuing to build on last year's success. One Australian gold name that's also putting out incredible drill intercepts is Bellevue Gold (OTCPK:BELGF), as the company continues to delineate a substantial resource next to a past-producing gold mine. While the company's recent step-out drilling and high-grade infill results are nothing short of exceptional, the stock is now approaching close to fair value, boasting a market capitalization of over US$450 million as an explorer. Therefore, while I see the stock as a buy on sharp corrections, I do not believe it's wise for investors to chase the stock if it heads above A$1.06, where the market cap would swell to US$500 million.

It's been an outstanding start to the year for Bellevue Gold thus far, with a 20% increase in resources at the company's 100%-owned Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia. Since the Q1 resource upgrade, we've seen more solid infill drill results reported by the company, aimed at moving a portion of the resource to the indicated category, and we also got news of an impressive scout drill hole elsewhere on Bellevue's 3500 square-kilometer land package last week. Drill hole DRRC-214 intersected 17 meters of 4.2 grams per tonne gold more than 7 kilometers north of the company's main resource area, and this is quite encouraging for the first-pass test of a new target on Bellevue's 20-kilometer gold belt. Apparently, the market is also impressed, with the stock now up over 80% year-to-date, evading what's been a challenging year for most junior miners. Before going into too much depth on the new Government Well target, however, let's take a closer look at the company below, for those unfamiliar with the stock:

Bellevue Gold is an ASX-listed gold junior that is relatively new to the market, with the company's focus being the past-producing Bellevue Gold Mine in Western Australia. The company's Bellevue Gold Project is located on the prolific Wiluna-Norseman gold Belt in Western Australia, with neighbors like Saracen Minerals, Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF), and St. Barbara (OTC:STBMF). Between 1986 and 1997, the mine produced over 800,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 15.0 grams per tonne gold, making it one of the highest-grade mines at the mine in Australia. Bellevue Gold's plan was to see what was left surrounding the old mine, given that it was mined to only 500 meters, and thus far, they're off to a great start.

Earlier this year, the company reported an upgraded resource of 2.2 million ounces at 11.3 grams per tonne gold. The majority of the current resource estimate comes from the central Bellevue Lode, the high-grade Viago and Viago North Lode, and the newest discovery that the team stumbled upon last year, the Deacon Lode. The highest-grade area of the resource is Viago with 700,000 ounces at an ultra high-grade of 16.1 grams per tonne gold, with Deacon being the second highest-grade but a smaller resource, with a maiden JORC estimate of 410,000 ounces at 12.3 grams per tonne gold. As far as underground mines go, these are exceptional grades.

If we dig into the Deacon Lode a little closer, it's important to note that the resource was based on a 900-kilometer strike length, and the company has since drilled the deposit out over close to 2 kilometers, suggesting significant potential for resource growth. In addition, we've seen solid infill results such as 5.3 meters of 54.5 grams per tonne gold, and 2.5 meters at 49.0 grams per tonne gold, suggesting that the grades at Deacon could improve slightly above 12.7 grams per tonne gold. Based on the added strike and continued strong intercepts, I would not be surprised if the company proved up 750,000 ounces at 12.5 grams per tonne gold at Deacon within the next 15 months.

However, the most exciting piece of news is the recent scout drilling at Government Well, where Bellevue estimates they might have a 1-kilometer long target. While we've only seen a few drill holes plugged into the area to date, the first drill was extremely encouraging, as noted above, and results from the remaining three holes should give us an idea of whether this is a target following up on with more aggressive drilling. Generally, however, companies are lucky to come up with an intercept of even 10 meters of 2.0 plus grams per tonne gold in first-pass drilling, so the meters of 4.2 grams per tonne gold intersected is quite impressive.

So, why not pay up above A$1.06 for Bellevue Gold if the company is one of the highest-grade explorers in the Australian gold sector currently? Unfortunately, the valuation is drifting closer to fair value based on the 682 million outstanding shares and a share price of A$0.98. This share structure and the current share price translate to a market cap of A$668 million, or US$467 million, which is no longer cheap for an exploration stage company, even if it has a low-capex project given the existing underground mine development. Based on Tier-1 gold producers being bought out for an average of US$151.22/oz and Bellevue Gold, currently, trading at an enterprise value of US$200.90/oz as a non-producer, I would argue that the stock is trading at fair value short term. I have applied a premium to the company's ounces vs. the peer average, given that its grades are 300% higher, and costs will likely come in at US$700/oz, below the peer average.

As the above table shows, the average grade for past gold producer stocks that have been acquired in Tier-1 jurisdictions is $151.22/oz, and average all-in sustaining costs were closer to $890/oz. Given that Bellevue has higher grades (11.20 vs. 3.36) and lower costs based on my estimates ($700/oz vs. $890/oz), I believe the fair value of Bellevue's ounces is US$185.00. Given that the company should be able to prove up 2.6 million ounces of gold by year-end, the company would be fairly valued at A$1.06 or an enterprise value of US$500 million (2.6 million ounces x US$185.00 + $25 million in cash = US$506 million). Therefore, barring a significant new discovery that has the potential to push the company's global gold resource above 3.1 million ounces before year-end, I believe the easy money has been made here and that a move to A$1.06 would leave the stock fully valued short term.

It's important to note, however, that stocks can trade beyond the limits of fair valuation on both sides, and that's why we briefly saw the stock at A$0.30 in mid-March. Having said that, I prefer situations where I see at least a 25% undervaluation compared to peers, in addition to an attractive chart. While we do have a strong technical picture with a multi-year breakout in the past year, we no longer have undervaluation here for Bellevue as the stock approaches a US$500 million market cap. Therefore, while the stock is one to watch closely on sharp pullbacks of 20% or more, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock if it heads to A$1.06 or higher. In fact, if we were to see the stock trade above A$1.15 before September, I believe this would be an opportunity to book some profits.

