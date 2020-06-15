Co-produced with Trapping Value

If you had to choose a portfolio of real estate assets that were designed to take the most possible damage from COVID-19 economic crisis, then you would have created Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY). The company was looking for cash flow in the all the wrong places as the global pandemic broke out. While things do appear bent out of shape, we do think there's an opportunity in this company. We break down what it is and why we like a particular set of assets from the REIT.

The Assets

CLNY has capital in a variety of assets including healthcare, hospitality and mortgages. It also owns 36% of the equity of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC).

Source: CLNY presentation

CLNY used to own a very high quality industrial portfolio but it sold that recently at close to a 4.2% cap rate. That was giant windfall for CLNY and likely that timely deleveraging event is what will save the company today.

What has gone wrong?

There are two sides to that answer and the first one puts the blame squarely on the company. CLNY is hard to understand and its mishmash of assets across the spectrum alongside various degrees of non-controlling interests make definitive analysis complex and hard. For example, CLNY boasts of good investments for the new digital age.

Source: CLNY presentation

Normally that slide above would be the extent of their entire asset base for some companies. But CLNY is invested here mainly (but not totally) for its asset management side. Hence there are about $500 million of assets (out of $20 billion plus) that do land up on CLNY's balance sheet.

Source: CLNY presentation

These were recent investments for CLNY and made after the sale of its industrial portfolio.

Source: CLNY presentation

While the digital assets are likely holding up the best in the pandemic, they just added another degree of complexity to an already complex balance sheet.

The other problem has been the specific areas where CLNY had invested prior to this recent foray into digital assets. Hospitality was a direct problem for obvious reasons and we saw the damage there in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: CLNY presentation

In addition, CLNY has exposure to senior housing, a segment that was struggling even prior to the pandemic. A whole 28% of CLNY's triple net segment had less than 1.0X rent coverage.

Source: CLNY presentation

You would expect this to be offset by its medical office portfolio but there too CLNY owns rather low quality properties with an absurdly low occupancy rate of 82.2%.

CLNY also has $2.8 billion in assets in what it terms "Other Equity and Debt." These are again across multiple different segments and are rather hard for the investor to value accurately.

Source: CLNY presentation

Finally its investment in CLNC also has been hit due to damage to the mortgage sector.

Source: CLNY presentation

CLNC shares fell 75% in March and are down 48% year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

What will likely work?

Obviously the complexity of the investments makes a direct valuation rather difficult and making an investment case here requires some work. To start off, we can see that the company has net shareholder equity of about $3.4 billion, excluding goodwill.

Source: CLNY presentation

This is significantly ahead of the market capitalization of the common stock which is a shade over $1 billion. Real estate net assets on the balance sheet include assets valued via GAAP depreciation rules and are likely substantially lower than fair market values. We saw that to some extent when CLNY sold its industrial portfolio at a huge GAAP gain, even though it was actually a relatively recent investment for the company.

But more important than that is the structure of the debt held by CLNY.

Source: CLNY presentation

80% of debt is at investment level or property level and is non-recourse secured debt. In other words for every property where the value is less than the debt, CLNY can walk away or get the bank to reduce the level of the debt if they want CLNY to keep operating. On the other hand, it can keep operating or sell any asset which exceeds the value of the debt. In other words CLNY has a "put" on each of those properties. In the Healthcare segment, CLNY has properties with under 1.0X rent coverage.

Source: CLNY presentation

CLNY can walk away from each of those while getting the upside in those of over 1.5X rent coverage. We also can assume that at a minimum the net realized proceeds here would be $2.0 billion above debt levels. Another way to arrive that conclusion is to assign some form of cap rates to the Net Operating Income in the different areas.

Source: CLNY 2019 10-K

Assigning a 6% cap rate to Healthcare and 10% to Hospitality, we still get an asset value of $7.5 billion just on these two. Of course the underlying assumption is that we have some sort of normalcy over time that allows these assets to deliver 2019 levels of NOI. If that assumption is correct, even if it is 2021 until that happens, CLNY's book values are a conservative representation of where we would be able to liquidate the firm. Also the liquidation values of just these two segments exceeds the property level debt and corporate level debt. Consensus Net Asset Value or NAV for the firm's common shares was $6.03 in March as well.

Making the case to go higher up in the capital structure

With the severe degree of opacity in the business and the distressed sectors where CLNY has the bulk of its footing, it's hard for us to like the common shares even at this level of discount. On the other hand, the preferred shares are an interesting choice. CLNY currently has four classes of preferred shares outstanding. Three of these (CLNY.PH), (CLNY.PI) and (CLNY.PJ) have virtually identical coupons while the G series (CLNY.PG) has a slightly higher rate.

CLNY preferreds were hit hard last month as the company is contemplating deferring these distributions:

Preferred Stock—We are required to make quarterly cash distributions on our outstanding preferred stock, with a weighted average dividend rate of 7.16% per annum, as follows. In January 2020, we settled the redemption of our Series B and E preferred stock for $402.9 million using proceeds from our industrial sale, which will reduce our annual dividends by approximately $34.5 million. In May 2020, the Company's board of directors elected to defer the declaration of a dividend on its preferred stock until June 30, 2020, subject to its assessment of the effects of COVID-19. Source: CLNY Q1-2020 results

But with a total of $1 billion par value outstanding, things have to go really bad for these to be impaired. For starters, the NAV of $6.00 per common share (which is calculated after deducting preferred shares at par) implies a built in safety of over 3X for the preferred shares. Normally we would expect under such circumstances to have very poor visibility into a liquidation outcome but CLNY's property level debt makes this a relatively easy. Majority of lenders will work with CLNY to allow loan modifications and/or reduced principal balances as banks have no desire to take control of large amounts of real estate. But this will take time and there's an abnormal amount of uncertainty in the interim.

But when things do get better, CLNY will likely use cash to reduce preferred shares outstanding. This may be via call, or via market buybacks. CLNY's weighted average cost of debt is under 4% and the preferred shares, especially at the current market price are a very attractive source for improving the financials. CLNY has redeemed three different classes in the past so this would certainly not be unusual for the firm. Investors buying here and ready to rough it through a rocky six to 12 months could have very high capital gains. But no one should buy this without being ready for a temporary dividend suspension. CLNY has hinted at this already and although the dividends are cumulative, if a regular dividend is the only thing you want, then this is perhaps not the investment for you.

Which to buy?

At the time of writing this, all four preferred shares were clustered close to each other for a dividend yield of just under 10%. That makes sense as three of them have virtually the same coupon rate. (Prices & yield as of June 12th). Source: Seeking Alpha

(Note: these preferreds were around $15.50 when we issued the alert to HDO subscribers earlier this month.) We like all the preferred of Colony at prices under $18.00. But if available at the same price, CLNY-G is a better bet as it has a slightly higher coupon and is also likely to be redeemed first. Investors should now not chase but use limit orders to gain entry.

Conclusion

- Marc Ganzi is taking over as CEO July 1. He comes from the digital world and CLNY is headed eventually to being a full-scale digital landlord. He said this in the recent conference call.

One, first and foremost is simplification. When I started this dialogue with the investor community many quarters ago, when we think about transforming Colony and – when I think about the transformation of Colony and this undertaking, let me just be candid with all these, it’s not easy. One of the guiding principles for coming out of this is the desire to reduce complexity. We will increase transparency and simplify the business and the process of understanding it. It’s important to our investors. It’s important to us."

Reducing complexity and having a cohesive focus will be essential to CLNY common having any recovery and the preferreds stand to benefit as legacy assets are sold. Redeeming preferred shares will be essential to reduce effective leverage to the common.

Colony Capital has its work cut out for it but its predominantly non-recourse debt will save it from annihilation. The $6 common share NAV also takes Colony Credit (CLNC) at market value, which is a big discount to its NAV. That's another source of buffer for the preferred shares. Could the dividends be deferred? Of course they could. Colony may try and maintain maximum liquidity and that would also help with the negotiations with lenders. Lenders are more likely to work with Colony if it tells them “Look, even our preferred shareholders are not being paid here.” Ultimately we see this working out for the preferred shareholders. The Colony preferreds offer an enormous return opportunity. Investors should be able to achieve a 30% upside (as they should rise right back to par value), in addition to a cumulative dividend yield of almost 10%. We expect these gains to materialize in a period of less than two years. The CLNY preferred shares are some of the most undervalued in the preferred income space today.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNY.PI, CLNY.PJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.