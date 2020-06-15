Executive Summary

If you have never heard the story of the new CEO and three envelopes, you can read about it here (The CEO and the Three Envelopes - Kevin Kruse). Mike Salvino (Mike Salvino) became the new CEO of DXC Technology (DXC) and in his first nine months on the job, he met with his top 40 customers, triaged troubled accounts that drove a quarter of the revenue, hired new leaders and last, but not least, refocused DXC Technology on IT Outsourcing. Turnarounds do take time to turn, but one must appreciate that DXC Technology at its core is the former Computer Sciences Corporate (aka CSC) whose segments were in decline prior to the formation of DXC. Given that there is little quantitative evidence of a turnaround, no insider buying, continued selling of profitable business units to raise cash and that analyst estimates look too high, the stock should be sold.

Overview

In 2017, CSC and portions of HP Enterprise (HPE) merged to form DXC Technology. Initially, this merger was deemed a success as DXC Technology traded at multiples comparable to other leaders such as Accenture (ACN) and Infosys (INFY); however, after two years of declining revenue and, more importantly, accelerating revenue declines in FY’20 (Fiscal Year ends in March), change was needed. In September 2019, DXC Technology announced a new CEO, Mike Salvino. In his review of operations, the new CEO found that

65% of our revenue is with 200 of the Fortune 500….[with] some of the best brands in the world and they describe the work that [DXC Technology is] doing…as work that’s critical as work that is at the heart of what they do every day or the fabric of their company.

Source: MoffettNathanason’s 2nd Annual Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit

As result, the new CEO is pursuing a new strategy to turnaround the business that focuses on DXC Technology’s Top 200 customers, on Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) and on its employees; in fact, these three characteristics go hand in hand as DXC will lead with ITO with its existing customer base in order to “land and expand” and they will need their employees with deep domain expertise to lead the charge. I do believe that any strategy (or plan) would be better than status quo as revenue declines accelerated in FY’20 and DXC’s 4Q’20 (ending March 2020) was a “kitchen sink” quarter (Wordmall) as revenue declines accelerated and margins compressed even further.

Unfortunately, these declines in March are only the tip of the iceberg as the company expects more declines in FY’21 driven by additional terminations and writedowns:

As a result, we lost roughly $1 billion of revenue in FY '20 and expect to lose a similar amount in FY '21 from price-downs and terminations decisions made by customers in the last 12 to 18 months. For FY '21, the impact will be more pronounced in the first half of the year.

Source: MoffettNathanason’s 2nd Annual Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit

Declines in revenue are not new to DXC as, prior to the formation of DXC, the former Computer Sciences Corporation also suffered from perpetual organic revenue declines as well

Source: CSC 10-K

Ultimately, terminations and writedowns have been the driver for revenue decline at either the former CSC or DXC Technology for years. Regardless of your “strategy”, the tactic is for acquisition to outrun your revenue churn and from a current and historical perspective the company has run rate revenue churn of at least $800M per year and, unfortunately, there is not enough new work or new customers to offset these declines. As such, the quote from Buffett sums up this situation nicely:

When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact – Warren Buffett

The Turnaround Strategy

In September 2019, the company announced a new CEO and the new CEO is not necessarily “new” to DXC as he joined the Board of Directors in May 2019. In a prior role, he was the CEO Accenture’s Business Process Outsourcing (“BPO”) group (Accenture BPO Group Chief Executive Mike Salvino Inducted into Outsourcing Hall of Fame); moreover, he was inducted into the Outsourcing Hall of Fame in 2014; surely, to receive such a honor, you just didn’t do one thing right – you strive for excellence in everything you do.

The company’s turnaround strategy comprises three parts and was articulated during their 3Q’20 conference call held on February 6th. To turnaround the company, DXC Technology must:

Focus on the Customer;

Focus on Employees; and

Lead with ITO to “land and expand” up the stack

This three point strategy, in my opinion, are standard practice in any turnaround playbook. So far, the company has invested in its people via pay raises and the CEO held conversations with the company’s key customers. Once these two key constituencies stabilize, in my opinion comes the difficult part of focusing on their core capability, Information Technology Outsourcing, to keep their customers and sell them up the stack as they “expand”.

During their 4Q’20 conference call, a slide was presented showing “testimonials” from satisfied customers. However, I don’t look at what’s being shown, but what hasn’t been shown. Regardless of a company’s NPS score, they can always find “Promoters” that will promote your business. The company failed to disclose the amount of revenue of these “Promoters”.

Source: DXC 4Q'20 Earnings Presentation

The key is to ensure you have promoters so that you can grow your business since the Outsourcing industry is a deflationary industry. Land a customer, keep them happy and gain greater share of wallet. That is the plan. However, the ITO industry is a $130B+ industry with DXC having less than $6B in annual ITO revenue. As a result, this is a highly fragmented industry (and in decline driven by the deflationary nature of this business).

Additionally during the 3Q’20 conference call, DXC Technology introduced new metrics highlighting the “Enterprise Technology Stack”

Source: DXC 3Q'20 Earnings Presentation

Below is the Enterprise Technology Stack taken from their 3Q’20 and 4Q’20 earnings presentations as QoQ and YoY metrics are the constant currency revenue increases and declines whereas Book To Bill represents bookings divided by total revenue including currency fluctuations. In order for investors to determine the success of a turnaround, focus on ITO Book to Bill. When the ITO Book to Bill is consistently above 1.1X, DXC should be stabilizing their revenue since the company is booking 10% more than billing, the bookings should offset any writedowns and terminations.

The company exited their 4Q’20 Quarter with a Book to Bill of 1.0X in ITO, but revenue declined 7% QoQ. Obviously, the revenue decline in 4Q’20 benefited the Book to Bill calculation as the denominator declined.

In any turnaround situation, investors want to see insider buying as this reflects optimism of the company’s prospects. However, it should be noted that the last insider buying occurred in August 2019 under the prior CEO.

Source: secform4.com

Trading Multiple Overview

The IT Consulting industry has its winners and losers and DXC Technology initially traded on par with Accenture (ACN) and Infosys (INFY); however, as revenue continued to decline and the declines accelerated, the market punished the stock and now it trades on par with Xerox (XRX) and HP Enterprise (HPE). While not shown in the chart below, it should also be appreciated that Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY) also trades in line with Xerox and DXC Technology. From the EV / Revenue chart above, companies in this industry are clustered between those who have consistently grown their revenue and those who haven’t.

Source: Koyfin

Additionally, EBIT margin and EBIT growth come into play as well and the companies that are able to grow their EBIT and, also, earn a relatively high EBIT margin are rewarded with a higher multiple of revenue. Unfortunately for DXC Technology, the company has not been able to grow organically its revenue over the past four years and these declines in revenue caused the company’s adjusted EBIT and EBIT margin (%) to decline as well. Furthermore, the company suspended its dividend (previously yielding >6%).

In view of DXC Technology’s revenue and profit declines, it is trading on par with other companies such as Xerox and HP Enterprises which face similar challenges such as Revenue and EBIT decline.

Consensus Estimates

The Revenue and adjusted EBIT walk above takes into consideration the terminations and writedowns that occurred in 4Q’20 and uses the company’s most recent quarter as the baseline. Additionally, six months of HHS revenue and EBIT is removed as this unit is expected to be divested in September 2020. Last, but not least, additional writedowns and terminations of $1B is assumed. Offsetting these negatives, DXC Technology announced a restructuring of $700M to cut costs which is factored in as well.

Risks to Thesis

Corona Virus could aid in the Turnaround. During the 4Q’20 conference call, the company stated that the Workforce & Mobility group is seeing “strong demand” and the pipeline has increased by $1B since the end of March. Any incremental large wins in this group will drive the company’s overall Book to Bill higher, all else equal. However, the company did not provide any additional color relating to its “win rate” or conversion of pipeline to bookings.

My estimates do not reflect any additional improvement in results. Revenue and EBIT walk may represent a “worst case” scenario for the company.

M&A Activity. The stock price appears to be inexpensive and a strategic buyer could acquire the company for its customer base and capabilities. It should be noted that while the company is trading for ~0.7X revenue, the company sold its HHS division for 3.5X revenue to a financial buyer.

Conclusion

DXC Technology should be sold as while the company looks cheap based upon FY’20 results, investors should factor in that the company is disposing of its HHS unit that generates ~$1.4B of revenue annually with margins higher than the company’s average margin and that the company is expecting another $1B revenue decline due to terminations and writedowns of existing business.

I believe that the stock should be sold as the company should trade closer to Xerox at 6X forward EBIT which equates to $12 per share and, more importantly, should results continue to decline, I would expect further declines in the stock price.

