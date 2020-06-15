International securities have underperformed for over the last decade, this could be a potential place to look for a reversal.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) and Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA), are two covered call writing funds focused on global equities. Since global securities have been rather weak, these two have also been performing rather sub-par. However, considering that global securities are at an even cheaper valuation than when we were heading into 2020, they might be worth a consideration.

I believe most investors should have at least some exposure outside of U.S. securities. There is a lack of international exposure for most investors too. In that linked article, Fidelity mentioned also that "history suggests that actively managed funds may offer potential outperformance in international markets." If that is true, then both IGA and BOE could be in a good position to outperform. Of course, that is up to the strength of the manager's selections. Additionally, these funds add an extra layer of covered call writing that can impact an outcome relative to a globally exposed fund that doesn't utilize an option strategy.

Of course, an investor needs to make their own call if they want to own global positions. It generally does mean a bit more volatility than an all U.S. portfolio. This is for various reasons, primarily a lack of regulation and stability in other markets relative to the U.S.

However, consider the chart below.

(Source - Fidelity)

It should be quite obvious - the U.S. doesn't always outperform their global counterparts. Even if the past decade feels like forever for most investors; in a period where this was true.

The latest COVID-19 sell-off also is a reminder of the greater volatility that we see with international exposure. When looking at the performance for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-U.S. ETF (VEU) and SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) YTD total return performances - well, that is where we see that clear reminder.





Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)

IGA's investment objective is "a high level of income; capital appreciation is secondary." They intend to write "call options on indexes or ETFs on an amount of equal to approximately 50-100% of the value of the Fund's common stock holdings." The latest reported amount at the end of March was 49.95%.

This strategy means, like several other option writing funds, they don't write calls on the actual underlying positions. This can be a good thing considering the fact they don't have to buy back the contract or risk having the underlying position called from them. Of course, they do still get the same effect writing on the indexes. This is because they are cash-settled. Meaning that if the contract becomes in-the-money, that will result in the fund having to pay money to settle the contract. Ultimately, there is a theoretically unlimited risk due to the fact that an index can go to infinite. In reality, this is unlikely for quite obvious reasons. Additionally, the underlying portfolio would be potentially rising in the same exponential manner if we witnessed a parabolic move in an index.

IGA is currently held in our Income Generator Portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. The fund is currently trading at a significant discount of 14.66%. Compared to the fund's 1-year discount of 9.75% and a 5-year discount of 8.76%, this is enormous.

(Source - CEFConnect)

In fact, it hasn't been at these levels since the GFC in 2008/09.

IGA trimmed its distribution last year from $0.2250 to the current $0.1970. This is paid on a quarterly basis. It works out to a distribution rate of 9.67%, with a NAV rate of 8.25%. Due to the significant discount, the fund's distribution rate on share price is quite attractive, in my opinion. The fact that they have to earn 8.36% at this time isn't significantly terrible either. This is considering that the fund fell along with the rest of the market and is still at a reasonable rate.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

Similar to IGA, BOE has an investment objective "provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." They intend to achieve this through, "investing in at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities and at least 40% of its assets outside of the U.S.The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization but intends to primarily in securities of large-capitalization companies. The Fund generally intends to write covered put and call options with respect to approximately 30% to 45% of its total assets, although the percentage may vary from time to time with market conditions."

In this case, BOE actually writes options on single stocks. As discussed above, that means they could potentially end up giving up a security with momentum or having to buy the option contract to close it or roll it out to a later date. This isn't necessarily a terrible thing, just that it is a bit different from the options written on an index. The last reported that they were overwritten by 43.09% at the end of March. This is on the higher end of their range and would generally be a more defensive posture from the fund. The more covered calls written means they are anticipating fewer positions to be called away or deploying the other strategies to get out of the trade.

BOE is also a position at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory in our Tactical Income- 100 Portfolio. This fund also trades at an attractive discount but not as attractive as IGA. The current discount is 12.38%. This is still quite attractive. When considering the 1-year average discount is 11.35% and the 5-year is at 10.50% - then you can see why IGA looks like an even better deal at this time.

(Source - CEFConnect)

We can see that BOE trends a bit of the same as IGA above. Although this latest discount isn't nearly as steep in relation. This further reinforces why the 5-year average is much closer to the current discount when looking at BOE. Whereas, IGA is significantly cheaper.

For BOE, we have a distribution that has been intact since they cut in mid-2018. The fund went from a monthly rate of $0.078 to the current $0.0630. This works out to a distribution rate of 8.16%, with a NAV distribution rate of 7.15%. This fund also benefits from a significant discount meaning that it doesn't have to earn nearly as much as what the share price actually pays out. I believe this is also a reasonable rate as well. For the same reason as it is for IGA, that the fund has already sold off significantly and it still isn't over the 10% 'danger' zone. I believe anything over the 10% area needs to be scrutinized and over 12% and red flags start coming out. At least on the basis of sustainability of the current rate and sustainability of the underlying assets.

Performance and Holdings

A look at the YTD performance between the funds. We do see BOE outperforming IGA.





This can be summed up quite easily to the fund's underlying sector exposure.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Above we have BOE's sector breakdown. They hold relatively defensive sectors that have held up rather well during this sell-off. In fact, healthcare has essentially regained almost all of its losses if we take a look at the chart of the Heath Care SPDR (XLV).





However, when taking a look at IGA's sector breakdown we can see that they also hold a majority of the fund in a sector that has performed exceptionally well too. That is the tech space. That sector has been almost a flight to safety play at this point during this latest environment.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Not only has the tech sector done very well, but their second-largest allocation is also to the health care space which we highlighted for BOE.

That can help explain a bit of why on the YTD basis there is a difference in performance. Of course, they also utilize their options strategy slightly differently so that can play a role too.





Over the longer-term, we can see that IGA has handily outperformed BOE quite easily on a 10-year basis. One of the reasons that this began to happen in ~2016 can be found in their reports from that time. The allocation to energy for IGA was at 4.7%, with financials and tech the fund's top allocations.

For BOE, the energy was at an 11% allocation. The top sector was also financials, but coming in the second-highest allocation was health care. Health care beginning in 2016 started to become quite a lackluster performing area to invest. Triggered primarily by being an election year with political targeting, since then the political debates in the space have kept the area subdued. Now that 2020 is an election year we would expect health care to once again be hit hard. However, with that being said, the coronavirus is making many of the companies that operate in the health care space rise significantly due to the chance for a cure or vaccine.

Regardless, that could at least explain a bit of why there could be such an underperformance from BOE compared to IGA. In fact, I tend to favor BlackRock as a fund sponsor and would have expected otherwise. This is why it is important to look at the actual numbers rather than just a stereotypical expectation.

Conclusion

Both funds are rated as a 'Buy' in the portfolios. This would be due to the funds' discounts.

As global funds, they have both been underperforming if compared with a U.S. only focused fund. There are reasons to own international securities, besides just being diversified. The fact that international securities don't always underperform even though that is exactly what we got over the last decade. Adding international exposure can increase volatility for an investor too, so one needs to be comfortable with that. However, over the longer-term, this should balance out with the positives that can come from enhanced diversification.

When discussing the performance it certainly doesn't mean that just because we had this underperformance over the last 10-years, that we will see it again. In fact, I don't currently own a position in BOE, but I wouldn't mind starting one at current levels. However, what tilts my wanting to buy IGA over BOE at this time would be the valuations. Though both funds could be appropriate for an investor at this time.





It is quite surprising to see the underperforming fund on a 10-year basis at a higher valuation currently. That usually means opportunity. Playing a role in this slightly could be the fact that IGA pays quarterly and BOE pays monthly. Monthly is generally considered to be more attractive as an investor can compound faster. Another Voya fund; Voya Global Equity Dividend Premium Opportunities Fund (IGD) may be worth a look as it is trading at a similar discount to IGA, and it does pay monthly.





However, you might consider that the monthly payments from IGD came at a significant cost over the last 10-years. This was in the form of massive underperformance. This isn't only due to the monthly payments. Also a good time to add a reminder that historical performance doesn't mean it is guaranteed that it will happen again over the next 10-years. Which is also a reminder of why we are covering international securities in the first place! Due to the fact that international securities could be due for an outperformance.

Another thing to be conscious of is that both of these funds do have a history of cutting their distributions. This shouldn't be surprising due to the mentioned underperformance in international securities. With that being said, IGA offers investors a distribution rate of 9.83%, while only having to earn 8.36%. For BOE, this works out to a still quite attractive 8.37% rate. Similarly, they only have to earn 7.36%. These current rates do seem quite reasonable to me considering we have already gone through the massive sell-off in March. If we reverse the rebounding trend though, these both could come under pressure.

In the end, both are quite attractive, but I would rather load up on IGA over BOE at this juncture given the numbers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 24th, 2020.