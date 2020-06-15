If Tattooed Chef can meet its revenue and adjusted EBITDA target, the deal valuation seems to be cheap.

Since the beginning of the year, many special purposes acquisition companies (SPACs), including DraftKings (DKNG), Nikola (NKLA), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE), has delivered excellent returns for shareholders. Recently, another blank-check company, Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI), has announced the business combination agreement with Ittella International, a plant-based food company with the "Tattooed Chef" brand. As Ittella has been a fast-growing business, we expect Forum Merger's share price will keep marching higher when the business consummation is successful.

SPACs have been beating the market

SPACs have becoming more and more popular, beating the general stock market by wide margins. While the S&P 500 has dropped by more than 5%, DraftKings, Nikola, and Virgin Galactic produced double and triple-digit returns year-to-date.

The market seems to perceive Nikola as a direct competitor to Tesla (TSLA), as both companies are developing innovative electric vehicles. Because of the positive market momentum for Tesla, Nikola has been the best performing stock among the three, up by more than 520%. DraftKings, a sports betting business, was up by nearly 250%, while Virgin Galactic, the space travel tourism provider, delivered 28.40% return in the past six months.

Riding the growth of plant-based food market

Tattooed Chef, the result of the business combination between Forum Merger and Ittella, is a disruptive food company, offering high quality, plant-based ready-to-cook products to health-conscious consumers. Consumers are changing their diets to more healthy foods, eating less meat. Around 50% of the population would like to eat more plant-based foods, and 39% of Americans are proactive in having more plant-based foods in their diets.

Source: FMI/Nielsen

According to SPINSscan Natural, the U.S. plant-based food market has grown by more than 28% to $5 billion in the past two years, much higher than the average U.S. retail food dollar sales growth of only 6% during the same period. Because more and more people are concerned about their health and shifting their diets, we expect this trend will continue to grow at double-digit rates in the next five years.

Source: SPINscan Natural and Specialty Gourmet

Successful new products development with high expected topline and EBITDA growth

Tattooed Chef is growing along with the high-growth of the plant-based food market. The company develops innovative food products using sustainable ingredients. It has various products for consumers to choose from, including cauliflower crust cheese pizza, buffalo cauliflower burgers, veggie hemp bowl and organic zucchini spirals, etc. More than 85% of its 2020 revenue is expected to come from four main product categories: Meals, Smoothie Bowls, Vegetables, and Pizzas.

What impresses us is its proven track record of successful product developments. Many of its products have reached nearly $5 million to $10 million in sales within just twelve months from launch.

Source: Forum Merger's presentation

Tattooed Chef relies on famous retailers to distribute its products. The company has established its presence of both private and branded label products on the shelves of leading retailers, including Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST).

What we are impressed is Tattooed Chef's top-line growth. In the first quarter of 2020, the company has demonstrated a significant growth in both revenue and EBITDA also. Its revenue jumped by 101% to $34.1 million, while its EBITDA increased by 264% from $1.6 million in the first quarter last year to $5.8 million in the first quarter this year.

By 2021, its revenue is expected to increase to $222 million, delivering an annual compounded growth rate of 66.7% in four years. The adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to expand, from 8.2% in 2019 to 13.9% in 2021.

Source: Forum Merger's presentation

Cheaper than Beyond Meat

The merger transaction is worth $482 million in enterprise value, valuing Tattooed Chef at 2.2x 2021 revenue and 15.64x its 2021 EBITDA. Ittella's existing shareholders would get $75 million in cash and $344 million in roll-over shares. After the merger, Tattooed Chef shareholders will own 60% of the combined company, and Forum Merger management will own 5%, the rest will belong to the public shareholders.

Source: Forum Merger's presentation

Compared to Beyond Meat (BYND), another public listed innovative plant-based food provider, Tattooed Chef seems to be cheaper.

Source: Ycharts

Beyond Meat is targeting a narrower niche, focusing on plant-based meat products. It is currently valued at 18.9x EV/Revenues and as much as 200x EV/EBITDA. We think Beyond Meat's higher valuation is due to its much higher current revenue growth and EBITDA margin. In the past three years, its revenue growth has increased from 101% to 239%. In the first quarter of 2020, Beyond Meat had a higher EBITDA margin at 13.1%, which is Tattooed Chef's target in the next two years. If Tattooed Chef is valued at only 25% of Beyond Meat's valuation, it should be worth 50x 2020 EV/EBITDA, or $860 million in enterprise value, 78% upside from the current merger valuation.

Conclusions

Most of the growth and double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin seems to be the company's best-case scenario. If Tattooed Chef can deliver the expected targets of revenue, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA in the next three years, the business combination valuation seems to be cheap. We would expect upside potential when the business combination goes through with the shareholders' approval.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FMCIW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.