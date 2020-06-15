Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF) has a strong brand presence across the UK and remains in a dominant market position as the largest self-storage company in the United Kingdom. The company is also a constituent of the FTSE 250. Through the crisis, Big Yellow Group offers a stable and growing yield, with steady revenue growth to date. However, the company still trades at a very high premium - that I see as too pricey currently, due to the broader market uncertainty. I would hold off from buying just yet as there may be a drag on occupancy rates into the future. Particularly due to the fact that the company runs on a P/E ratio of 24 which is high for a UK focused company in these uncertain times.

Digging into the full year report

Big Yellow Group just reported their full year results for the year ended 31 March 2020. The company reported revenue of £129 million which was up 3.1% from the year prior and continues the steady growth, while adjusted pretax profit was up 5.2% to £71 million. However, non-adjusted profit was actually down heavily (26%) from £127 million to £93 million. This was down to the revaluation of their investment properties. Overall, the results were largely in line with market expectations and shares were up just 0.5% after the release of the full year results.

It is clear that across the board that the results were robust. The company achieved 38,000 sq. ft. of occupancy growth primarily down to the company acquiring four more sites last year as they continue to spearhead their expansion plan of building sites around commuter areas in London. Six sites in total now have planning. This means that Big Yellow is largely unfazed by the crisis in terms of the expansion plan, however, the board does continue to act cautiously regarding the dynamic nature of the coronavirus situation.

The Board's cautious approach

In April the company raised £80 million via way of placing. Some of this capital was used to grow the company's pipeline and help fund their expansion plan that they are continuing to push forward with. This capital also boosted the company's liquidity position. Current available liquidity is £162 million vs. net debt of £265 million. Big Yellow Group's executive chairman stated:

"Layered on to these powerful undercurrents will be cyclical challenges, the magnitude of which it is probably too early to judge. The events of the last few months have doubled down on our strongly held conviction that no management team in any business can confidently predict the timing of these momentous events, all we can assume and know with certainty is that they will happen again. It therefore leaves us in no doubt that this business should be financed conservatively with a modest amount of debt."

The company continues to opt for a shrewd approach as regard to liquidity going forward due to the uncertain nature of the situation. This may slow the expansion of their new sites as they look to manage their debt pile throughout the period. The company still has £265m of debt but recently reduced interest rates by the Bank of England will make the company's current debt levels more easily serviceable and should allow profitability to improve over the long term. However, the relative impact of this on results in comparison to occupancy levels is minor.

Potential hits on occupancy levels, rent levels and payment defaults from coronavirus effects

Although occupancy levels have remained strong into June, this has been during the lockdown period where many people would be unable to access their self storage. This 82 percent occupancy rate may not remain so strong into the future as the demand and influx of new customers could diminish across the year in relation to less people moving into new houses. A huge amount of Big Yellow's business relies on people using their storage service while they move into a new house. The effect of this crisis may delay and put off new people moving this year. This has already started to have an effect on Big Yellow Group's business during lockdown. Immediately following lockdown move ins and move outs were down 50 percent and although there has been a recovery from these levels since (up 20 percent in June), the drag will remain into the future.

Looking further ahead, an economic downturn will almost certainly impact Big Yellow's customers. People may close their storage units and move items back into their houses where possible to reduce outgoings if their wages come down and unemployment threatens. It would also affect Big Yellow's ability to raise rents which has been a big factor in profit growth over the years.

Finally, the worsening economy may cause less tenants to pay their rent when it comes due and increase defaults. As of 8 June 2020, the company has collected 96.7% of its April and May revenue, compared to 97.3% over the same period last year. A small drop but perhaps this could worsen in the future.

Dividend

The company continues to pay a steady dividend yield of just over 3%. This has steadily increased year on year, and in June 2020 was raised by 1.8% compared to the prior year. This isn't a large increase but is a positive in a market where many companies have abandoned their dividend payments. Big Yellow has a safe dividend yield which is partly what makes it lucrative to many investors. The dividend is primarily safe due to the fact that the company maintains a cash position of £162 million. Earnings will almost remain relatively stable at 55p a share compared to a dividend of 33p, leaving plenty of headroom if earnings do dip for the company to continue to pay the dividend. The company has also taken the decision to increase the dividend even through this turbulent period showing their continued faith they will be able to sustain it into the future. However, the irrational movements of the share price and general volatility can mean the appeal of a dividend can seem minimal in comparison to the larger share price moves that the company has had over the last few years. Nonetheless, it offers some stable and fairly certain form of income for investors.

Conclusion

Like many other companies, Big Yellow Group's near term future is uncertain. With the company trading at a pricey P/E of 24, I would avoid taking a position in the company, even if the stable dividend may seem lucrative. Even the board remains largely uncertain regarding the future and so have adopted a cautious approach. The shares are down just 16% from the all time highs prior to the crisis and I don't believe the medium term impacts on demand have fully been priced into the shares. Future trading updates should bring some more light to the impact of the crisis.