Twitter (TWTR) continues to be a growth stock in spite of its prominence, and continues to innovate and to clean up its conversations. Despite the public spat the social media firm has had with its best-known user, I see the stock as a buy at this time - an opinion I have not historically held.

Indeed, when I first wrote of Twitter in late 2017, I was of the opinion that the general abuse of social media platforms by terrorists, propagandists, and garden-variety trolls would lead to a regulatory backlash, and that Twitter was financially too weak to weather such a backlash. A look at the revenue and net income figures over the past five years show that while Twitter's net income was improving, it was still not in the green.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 2.22 billion -521.03 million 2016 2.53 billion -456.87 million 2017 2.44 billion -108.06 million 2018 3.04 billion 1.21 billion 2019 3.46 billion 1.47 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Twitter's investor relations page.

However, from 2018 on, the net income figures climb out of the minus figures. The reason: Twitter began to proactively tackle the problem posed by the malicious spam accounts that infest its platform. This reduces user count, but as spam accounts are worthless for generating advertising revenue, the revenue stream can only improve.

Needless to say, Twitter's most prominent user was less-than-thrilled at the social media firm's decision to sanitize its platform. On October 26, 2018, President Donald J. Trump tweeted the following:

Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all. A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias? - @realDonaldTrump

Trump's view of Twitter's growth prospects were not borne out by the facts, though. As founder and CEO Jack Dorsey noted during the Q3 2018 earnings call, the 9% YoY growth in daily active users clearly demonstrated the benefits of clearing out the spam accounts:

...we do see health as a growth factor over the long term. This is an extremely important initiative to us not only for the experience of Twitter, but we believe the long-term growth of a platform, and we're really proud of our progress so far.

Trump's displeasure with Twitter has only increased over time. In late May, fact-checking labels were added to tweets made by Trump which falsely claimed that mail-in voting is susceptible to widespread fraud. In the same period, Twitter added warning labels to tweets made on both Trump's Twitter account and on the White House's official account - tweets which implied that protestors in Minnesota could be shot. The rationale for the warning labels was that the tweets glorified violence.

Donald Trump had his tweets fact-checked and labelled with warnings in late-May. Image provided by Rolling Stone.

Typically, the President did not take this well. On May 28, he signed an executive order targeting the 1996 Communications Decency Act Section 230(c), which states:

No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.

In short, the 1996 act effectively allowed technology platforms to operate without the legal restraints that traditional media are bound by. This was going to be targeted eventually due to the inevitable regulatory backlash against social media companies which have had difficulty in policing their own excesses. However, an executive order issued in a fit of pique which bypasses the other two branches of government is, as CNN scribes Brian Fung, Ryan Nobles, and Kevin Liptak note, a legal long-shot.

It is unlikely that such measures will affect Twitter long-term. By comparison with Facebook (FB), Twitter has done a better job of cleaning up its act. Furthermore, it is not 2017 anymore: Twitter is in a much stronger financial position to weather any regulatory storms that may blow its way. The Q1 2020 results may make this seem unlikely, as revenue of $807.64 million and net income of -$8.4 million are not encouraging.

That said, the firm also reported free cash flow of $163.4 million and an operating margin of 7.62%. Twitter's balance sheet is also very strong: its long-term debt of $3.98 billion is offset by a net worth of $8.79 billion, and total current liabilities of $710.02 million are offset by total current assets of $8.47 billion, cash-on-hand worth $3.47 billion, short-term investments worth $4.2 billion and total accounts receivable of $656.38 million.

Twitter's growth prospects also ensure its future profitability. Fleets, a feature akin to Instagram's Stories which lets users share 'fleeting' thoughts which disappear after 24 hours, has been tested in Brazil and is being rolled out in India. Other areas, such as the increase in topics and lists, should also see good growth, as the projected earnings-per-share growth of 31.60% over the next five years illustrates. So Twitter is a growth stock - is it a value stock?

Twitter traded at $33.40 per share at close of market on 06/12/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/12/2020, Twitter traded at a share price of $33.40 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a forward P/E of 46.92, based on trailing earnings-per-share of $1.61 and projected earnings-per-share of $0.70. The trailing P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 41.60, though the forward P/E is higher than this. Both metrics are lower than the other information services sub-sector average of 117.99, but both metrics are also higher than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 19.52. By most metrics, Twitter appears to be trading at a premium.

Metric Twitter Sub-sector Index P/E 20.49 117.99 19.52 P/CF 22.06 19.77 12.93 P/B 3.01 5.32 2.92 P/S 7.60 6.46 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

This makes it necessary to determine what fair value for Twitter is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.49 (20.49 / 15 = 1.37) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $24.38 (33.40 / 1.37 = 24.38). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.54 (20.49 / 41.60 = 0.49) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $68.16 (33.40 / 0.49 = 68.16).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 3.13 (46.92 / 15 = 3.13) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $10.67 (33.40 / 3.13 = 10.67). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.13 (46.92 / 41.60 = 1.13) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $29.56 (33.40 / 1.13 = 29.56). Finally, I will average out these four estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $33.19 (24.38 + 68.16 + 10.67 + 29.56 / 4 = 33.19). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is on par with fair value at this time.

In summary, Twitter is a buy as it is fairly valued and has excellent growth prospects - only income investors need to steer clear here owing to the lack of a dividend. Still, Twitter is financially sound enough to be an excellent long-term investment, regardless of how many tantrums Donald Trump throws.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.