Bidstack Group (OTC:FTBGF) is an AIM listed ‘native in-game’ advertising company based in the UK. The company currently provides in-game advertising solutions in a number of different games such as Football Manager 2020 and DIRT. Although Bidstack has now given themselves a cash runway into 2021, they still have a lot to achieve in terms of realising new collaborations. I believe that although Bidstack has secured short-term relief via a placing, their long-term financial position and prospects remain weak. If Bidstack fails to deliver on market expectations, they will have to return and raise more cash at a lower price next year, potentially undercutting new investors as previous equity holders have been.

Cash burn and placing

Bidstack Group currently has a large cash burn as a startup tech business with a small amount of revenue. Although this is understandable, it has put Bidstack into a position where they have had to come back to the market on a number of occasions to raise further capital. This is what led to the recent placing at 4p a share, where Bidstack raised £5 million. The company had previously raised the same amount of capital at 12.5p, which displays the disappointing share price performance over the year.

Bidstack Group had received increased optimism at the start of 2019 after securing new collaborations and an extension to their Football Manager collaboration for another 3 years. Bidstack’s cash burn currently stands at more than £5 million a year and stresses the need for the company to obtain some more material revenues and contracts in the coming months.

Full-year results

In May, Bidstack reported their full-year 2019 results. Bidstack’s financial performance remained poor, which was already partially expected as an early stage technology company. However, the decrease in revenue from the year prior was large. The company reported revenue of £140,000 which was less than half the £316,000 booked the year prior. The company also reported large pre-tax losses of £5.3 million. The company put this down to the change in strategic direction and the "focus on significant development work" which they had also referenced in numerous public disclosures before. This promotes the idea that Bidstack is building a platform to bear fruits in years to come. The board continues to reference the significant opportunities ahead such as console launches (e.g. Sony PS5). The company had been referencing these for a substantial period of time to increase market optimism. Commenting on the annual results, James Draper, CEO of Bidstack, said:

"In 2019, we have completed significant development work to ensure Bidstack and our partners are able to make the most out of the significant opportunities that lie ahead. New console launches, the continued evolution of cloud computing and the phenomenal growth in e-sports all provide strong tailwinds and are clear indicators of a healthy, vibrant market. We remain absolutely focused on our mission to become one of the world's foremost advertising networks for games, as we pioneer a new category of 'native in-game' advertising.The Company continues with its strategy of prioritising investment, in order to build a strong foundation on which to grow and to create value for our shareholders."

There is no denying that the gaming market is healthy and growing, but Bidstack now needs to start to realise some of this opportunity. As a small company with a valuation of just £16.55 million, Bidstack, like the majority of other AIM companies, has an opportunity to deliver a large upside for shareholders. However, I still see Bidstack's current market capitalisation as overvalued. Following the recent placing, Bidstack's market cap now stands at £16.55 million, with the company now having a net cash position of over £6 million. This places the value of Bidstack’s equity at circa £10 million net of cash, and even though Bidstack is a relatively small cap, I still see them as overvalued.

The company remains high cash burn and so the new cash will be used up very quickly. This means that the market will have to place a higher value on Bidstack’s equity net of cash to sustain the current share price as their cash diminishes over time. In terms of contracts secured to date, I do not believe they justify the current valuation. Their revenues continue to remain very small, standing at just £140,000 in the last full year, and so, Bidstack currently has a market value to revenue ratio of 71x - pricey to say the least. Investors taking a position currently are speculating on whether Bidstack can secure material contracts over the coming year to more then justify the evaluation - I do not believe they will secure any contract material enough to justify the evaluation and limit losses. Building and improving the company's technology is all well and good, but the company needs to start booking material revenues sooner rather than later.

Outlook

In terms of near-term outlook, Bidstack equity holders may receive a bounce in relation to news flow around potential new collaborations. The company referenced this in their placing and said they were "working with a number of the world's largest video game developers and publishers with discussions ongoing with many more leading developers and publishers”. This is potentially hinting that the company may be close to new contracts with developers or publishers. However, the material nature of these contracts, if they were to arise, cannot yet be quantified. In 2019, Bidstack rose heavily on the back of the release of Grid in May of that year and the company also acquired Pubguard. However, that optimism was short-lived as the company announced later in December that they would not meet revenue targets set out for 2019. They also continued to claim that improvement would be made in the future, with the company stating that in Q1 and Q2 2020, there was expected to be "access to a number of well-known games”. But apart from the development of the Codemaster collaboration, this promise didn't really come to fruition. It is clear that Bidstack has to start delivering on the company's potential, but I doubt the company's ability to do this and have a material impact on the company's financial position, rather than just a PR boost.

It's clear that poor past performance has put Bidstack in a negative light. Although there is no way to make predictions regarding whether target revenues will be achieved, the second half of 2020 has to be a busy period for Bidstack. The company has stated that revenue will be heavily weighted to the second half of the year and so for that reason they can maintain their 2020 full-year forecast. The fact that revenues are weighted so heavily to the second half has put a large amount of pressure on this period whereby if Bidstack falls short, the financial position could worsen.

Conclusion

The pressure for Bidstack to start delivering is increasing as their share price is down over 60% YTD. The market remains suspicious as to whether Bidstack can truly obtain one or a number of "game-changing" deals. With a large focus of the revenue on H2, Bidstack has to start delivering now. For now, I remain bearish due to Bidstack's previous history of poor financial performance. There is a high risk of further fundraising in the future as well as the challenge to deliver material revenues. With the new liquidity boost, shareholders do have an opportunity; however, the likelihood that Bidstack can achieve anything material with this new cash injection is low in my opinion. Bidstack may continue to "work" and "negotiate" with some of the biggest players in gaming, but it’s the conversion of those conversations into contracts and deals that will truly have an impact for Bidstack Group which is what matters and hasn't happened as of yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.