High Cash Burn Bidstack Group Still Has A Lot To Prove
About: Bidstack Group Plc (FTBGF)
by: Noah Riley
Summary
Bidstack Group recently raised £5 million via way of placing at 25% discount which has put the share price on a downward trail again.
Bidstack currently provides in-game advertising for Football Manager 2020 and DIRT.
The company still has a large amount of cash burn as an AIM listed company.
In order to reduce the need for future fundraisers, Bidstack will need to secure a number of material new partners and ensure they meet market expectations, otherwise the cycle may be repeated.
Bidstack Group (OTC:FTBGF) is an AIM listed ‘native in-game’ advertising company based in the UK. The company currently provides in-game advertising solutions in a number of different games such as Football Manager 2020