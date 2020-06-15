Summary

Bidstack Group recently raised £5 million via way of placing at 25% discount which has put the share price on a downward trail again.

Bidstack currently provides in-game advertising for Football Manager 2020 and DIRT.

The company still has a large amount of cash burn as an AIM listed company.

In order to reduce the need for future fundraisers, Bidstack will need to secure a number of material new partners and ensure they meet market expectations, otherwise the cycle may be repeated.