Even assuming significant growth in the Canadian recreational cannabis market and major cuts to SG&A expenses, CGC is at best fairly valued.

Even using aggressive assumptions it could take more than 4 years to recoup the large free cash flow loss since 2016.

Introduction

A quote that is very fitting for me and fellow short sellers on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) through 2019 (WEED is the ticker on the TSX):

Fortune favours the bold - James Schwartz

For the few that have read my articles, you may recall that I wrote two theses on CGC in a short time frame about year ago titled Is Canopy Stock Blowing Bubbles And Smoke? and Canopy Growth Corporation: A DCF Based On Industry Growth Projections. The amount of comments I got on those articles would have required me to quit my day job if I was to respond to all of them. Most of which came from the passionate long players who who thought that CGC and really all Canadian cannabis companies could simply defy all basic principals of investment theory and outperform the market.

At CGC's height in spring 2019, it held a market capitalization of more than $20 Billion and a price of more than $70/share (Canadian dollars) even though it had produced a combined free cash flow loss of over $2 Billion the previous three fiscal year ends (2017, 2018, and 2019). As evidenced in the chart above this was a very successful short play for short-sellers like myself as the free cash flow loss at 2020 YE was $1.4 Billion, ballooning the free cash flow loss to over $3 Billion since 2016. This drove the share price lower by as much as 66% over the coming year.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was eventually forced to make a decision about writing this off as a bad investment or staying the course and take a more active role in the company's operations. STZ opted for the latter - in fact they increased the size of the gamble by exercising their warrants in the company which were issued in November, 2017 at an exercise price of $12.98 CAD per common share, for an aggregate of approximately $245 million CAD. The end result was STZ increasing their ownership stake from ~10% to ~39%. In addition, CEO Bruce Linton was fired and replaced by STZ's former CFO David Klein. STZ's rationale was as follows:

“While global legalization of cannabis is still in its infancy, we continue to believe the long-term opportunity in this evolving market is substantial,” said Bill Newlands, president and chief executive officer, Constellation Brands. “Canopy is best positioned to win in the emerging cannabis space and we are confident in the strategic direction of the company under David Klein and his team.” May 01, 2020 Press Release

CGC has blown through more than $2.6MM on acquisitions since 2016 on targets with little to no revenue or tangible book value (NYSEMKT:TBV) and has now realized goodwill of ~$2 Billion on the 2020 balance sheet. The company has spent over $1.2 Billion on SG&A in that time and hasn't even realized revenues of $1 Billion since commencing operations. It is safe to say that this massive "cash burn" has not been as accretive to revenue as management had expected.

Was this spending ill-advised or irresponsible?

Perhaps!

I discussed at length in my previous article Canopy Growth Corporation: A DCF Based On Industry Growth Projections guidance provided by corporate "think tanks" on the size of the Canadian recreation market at the end of 2018 (around the time Canada legalized recreational sales).

Organization Forecasted Market Value (billions) Kilograms sold at $8/gram (thousands) Year Deloitte $4.34 543 2020 CIBC $6.50 810 2020 New Frontier Group $9.20 1150 2025 BDS Analytics $4.80 600 2024 Brightfield Group $5.00 625 2021

Even at the lower end of these estimates, if CGC was able to capture just 25% of the Canadian recreational market that would have meant over $1 Billion in annual sales making these expenditures look fairly reasonable.

But after the first full year of legalization in 2019, total recreational sales in Canada only turned out to be just over $1.2 Billion. This means the industry will require unprecedented growth for an industry which is very much in its infancy.

Source: Statistica

It has been argued that lower-than-expected store openings have caused bottlenecks in getting production to market, which has been further been exacerbated by COVID-19 that has cut-off consumers who prefer the in-store experience. Of CGC's 34 retail stores owned under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke banner, 22 were closed until recent, which may have added insult to injury.

In light of the developments within the marketplace, many analysts have pulled back on guidance including CIBC Capital Markets which has now pulled back on their forecasts for the size of the Canadian recreation market for 2020 from $3.4 Billion to $2.5 Billion but still double the 2019 annual sales.

Given the bleaker market outlook, management has made the decision to reduce production and go with a more "asset light approach." Although guidance is not complete on what that will look like, the following has been confirmed:

Closing two cultivation facilities in Aldergrove and Delta, BC and one in Yorkton, SK.

Abandoned plans to add a third greenhouse at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

Sold operations in South Africa and Lesotho.

Ceased farming operations in Springfield, NY

Cease operations at its cultivation facility in Colombia.

Management has confirmed it will record a charge of $700MM-$800MM on these restructuring efforts and cut 85 positions according to the Business Financial Post.

I have chosen to revisit this stock and update the DCF model I created last year to see if the current price at ~$22/share (TSX price) represents a good entry point given the current market outlook and my assumptions on SG&A and CAPEX cuts. Keep in mind I am being very generous, as believe it or not I do try very hard to like CGC.

Valuation and Assumptions

Revenue

Investors should keep in mind Canada is the first G20 nation to legalize recreational cannabis use at the federal level, which is still very much uncharted territory, making forecasting the market size of this industry very difficult. However, now that we have just over one year of company financials and market sales data, this task is a little easier than it was previously.

As of 2020 YE, CGC's $209MM in recreational sales accounted for 17% of the $1.2 Billion market. I expect the company's market share to increase in the coming years given that they are a lead innovator in Cannabis 2.0 products which were legalized in October 2020 - these products include cannabis infused beverages, edibles, and vapes which all have the potential to be attractive to non-consumers. This is a wildcard but it may not be unreasonable to assume 25% market share in the Canadian recreational market going forward.

From CIBC's growth outlook for 2021 YE at $2.5 Billion I assume 33% market growth over the next 3 years until the market settles at $6.0 Billion.

In my article "Is Canopy Stock Blowing Bubbles And Smoke?", I pointed out that recreational sales will likely cannibalize medical sales in Canada, which happened in Colorado and has also been evident in both CGC's financials and the market at large due to its lower price and variety of products available.

Source: 2020 YEFS

Source: Statistica

Although I don't expect medical sales in Canada to add a significant value to CGC's top line over the coming years - as its only 14% of net revenue and will likely fall over time - the international medical market may be a different ballgame entirely and may be their saving grace.

Research and Markets and Zion Market Research have estimated a global medical market size of $40 Billion by 2024. This is also the highest margin segment for CGC where it realized an average sale price of $48/gram at 2020 YE. CGC currently only occupies 0.62% of this market which was valued at $20 Billion in 2020. CGC's has positioned themselves well for growth here with their Spectrum Therapeutics medical division who is a global leader in medical cannabis.

According to their 2020 YE Financial Statements, Spectrum Therapeutics produces and distributes a diverse portfolio of medical cannabis products to healthcare practitioners and medical customers in Canada, and in several other countries where it is federally permissible to do so. CGC is in the process of integrating Cannabinoid Compound Company (“C3”), which was acquired in April 2019. C3 is Europe’s largest cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals company and a leading manufacturer of dronabinol, a registered active pharmaceutical ingredient in four European countries.

This market is probably the largest "wildcard" in CGC's success. There exists the risk that as many countries move to legalize recreational cannabis that the market is cannibalized. But at the same time it could be a segway for CGC to compete internationally in the international recreation market if it comes to pass and if they can gain the brand recognition they are vying for. However, as mentioned in previous articles, I am confident that we are years away from CGC being able to participate in international recreational cannabis markets.

I assume CGC continues to hold 5% of the medical cannabis market in Canada and the market grows in line with what is put forth by Statistica. The International medical cannabis market should grow at an annualized rate of 22% until it reaches $44 Billion in 2024 and CGC will occupy 5% of that market.

We assume other revenue is 30% of gross sales. This revenue likely includes fees collected from the Canopy Rivers subsidiary and the Hiku Brands which has cafes and sells apparel as part of their business segments.

We assume a historical 12% excise tax on recreational and medical sales.

I acknowledge that these projections would imply a ~6x YoY increase in revenue for 2021, which isn't likely but CGC grew net revenue from a meagre $13MM at 2016 YE to $399MM at 2020 YE (a CAGR of 235%).

Data by YCharts

Gross Margin

If we were to use the 2020 YE gross margin as a guide for the future, CGC would have a negative gross profit going forward with $440MM COGS at 2020 YE which was higher than net revenue. COGS grew by 117% YoY due to restructuring charges in the amount of $55.9 million relating to excess hemp inventories in the United States and the closure of greenhouses in Canada, inventory write-downs in the amount of $76.2 million primarily related to aged, obsolete or unsaleable cannabis inventories and packaging within Canada.

CGC is not forthcoming in their average cost to produce a gram, as I've stated previously. I had determined it was ~$2.78/gram which worked out to a ~68% gross margin at 2019 YE (not including the effects of unrealized gains on changes in fair value of biological assets). If CGC can shift their focus to higher margin international medical products, 75% gross margins may be attainable.

SG&A

SG&A expenses have been more than 130% of revenue the past three years which is certainly not sustainable as it has been funded almost entirely from equity capital. These costs have been ramped-up for various reasons such as packaging to make their products more visually appealing, and R&D on products such as cannabis infused beverages, edibles, and vapes to enhance the user experience which makes it difficult to model SG&A going forward. Forecasting sales and marketing expense using a historical average percentage of sales would lead to ridiculously high expenditures and result in negative net profits year-after-year.

I am going out on a limb here, but I will assume that management gets this spending under control and their SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue fall in line with those of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) and Altria Group Inc. (MO) at 10-25% of revenues, which are in similar but more mature industries.

I assume SG&A will be 15% and R&D will be 2% of revenues. Acquisition expense will be 0% of revenues as CGC will end their spree of non-accretive acquisitions.

CAPEX

As previously mentioned CGC will end their non-accretive acquisition spree of companies with meagre revenues and TBV and all CAPEX will be strictly maintenance CAPEX. We assume this will be 20% of revenues which is historically what depreciation is as a percentage of revenue.

Although CGC still has ~$2 Billion in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet I don't think it is a reasonable assumption that sooner rather than later the reckless acquisition activity will subside as raising capital will become more challenging. At some point I think STZ will close their wallet on funding CAPEX with the ballooning free cash flow deficit.

WACC

In previous articles I used a WACC of 7-9%. However, I believe a WACC of at least 10% is more appropriate for the "bonafide serial money killer" CGC has become at this point.

I show various NPVs at WACCs between 10-13%.

Terminal Growth Rate

I assume 1-2% revenue growth in perpetuity which is about in line with the global alcoholic beverage and tobacco industry, which translates into about 2-4% free cash flow growth in perpetuity. I provide valuation range estimates similar to the WACCs.

Valuation

2020 YE Cash $1,976 Debt $449 Shares Outstanding 348

*** Figures in millions

Source: Author's Tables

Keep in mind I did not generate estimates for net working capital (NWC) in this analysis which I did in previous articles. This is an estimate that complicates matters as currently there is ~$2 Billion is in cash on the balance sheet from STZ's $5 Billion injection that took place in November 2018 which skews NWC. Therefore, we use NOPLAT as an approximation for cash flow from operations. If we were to make assumptions similar to previous articles on NWC, our NPV would actually be less at the various terminal growth/discount rates as inventory will likely be a large part of working capital going forward (i.e. plants).

The model is fairly sensitive to the WACCs and terminal growth rates used. However, what the model suggests is that even if the Canadian cannabis market grows at the astronomical rate that think tanks expect, Spectrum Therapeutics is a success story, and management manages in a herculean effort to stem further bleeding to SG&A expenses, it will likely take more than 4 years to fully absorb the free cash flow loss since 2016. But more importantly it would appear that CGC is fairly valued at ~$22/share (using TSX listing price under WEED) and this comes from utilizing almost best case scenario assumptions.

Conclusion

$22/share is an attractive entry point only if Canadian's start to more fully embrace the wonders of cannabis, if Spectrum Therapeutics proves its value in the assault to conquer the global medical cannabis market, if management manages a herculean effort to cut SG&A expenses, and if they stop buying cannabis companies with no TBV and are not accretive to revenue.

Notice how many times I said "if" in the above paragraph, as a potential investor I would wait for further guidance on what the "asset light model" and "product optimization" fully entail. Until then I don't like the risk-reward ratio on investing in CGC even at one of its lowest valuations in two years.

CGC may have a lot of runway yet, but the price of realizing that growth still doesn't seem that attractive to me, and I would be more inclined to invest in the companies previously mentioned.

