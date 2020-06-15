Don't Fall For The Head Fake

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

NFIB Small Business Optimism

The small business optimism index bounced from April’s seven-year low of 90.4 to 94.4 in May. Small business owners are “optimistic about future business conditions and expect the recession to be short-lived.” That is consistent with the 80% of unemployed who expect to have their jobs back soon. I think both groups are in for a rude awakening, especially given the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in those states that clearly reopened too soon. Consumers will be reluctant to return to normal spending patterns until the curve flattens and the chances of infection are greatly reduced.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index declined 0.1% in May, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) also declined 0.1%. The CPI is up just 0.1% from a year ago, and the core rate is up 1.2%. The only areas where we did see prices increase were in the food-at-home and healthcare indices, while gasoline and apparel were the greatest drags on the overall index. I can attest to the higher prices for home-cooked meals, as beef prices have tripled at my local Costco.

Real average weekly earnings for all employees are up 7.4% from a year ago, but a better reflection of the state of the economy is the 0.6% increase realized in March. The loss of millions of low-wage jobs over the past three months has significantly increase the average wage. It should gradually decline along with the unemployment rate in coming months and years. Elevated levels of unemployment will put downward pressure on wages, especially in low-income service jobs.

Unemployment Claims

Weekly claims rose 1.5 million last week, which continues the streak of declining numbers, but continuing claims remain above 20 million.

Claims for the self-employed, which fall under pandemic unemployment assistance, were still an out-sized 705,000. There is no way to tell how many self-employed workers are still not receiving assistance, but my suspicion is that it is several million.

Despite May’s better-than-expected jobs report, federal income-tax withholding receipts plunged last month by a record amount. Receipts fell 33% in May on a year-over-year basis, which was greater than the 30% drop in April, and not consistent with a mere 13% decline in employment. If most of the job losses were in low-wage industries, it is even more troubling. I think the labor market is in much worse shape than the government statistics indicate.

Consumer Sentiment

There was modest improvement in this sentiment reading, as the index rose from 72.3 in May to 78.9 in June. The improvement was driven by the reported increase in jobs from month’s employment report, and expectations for a further decline in the unemployment rate. Yet the unemployment rate rose to 16% when we account for the misclassification of workers by the BLS, so consumers are operating under a false data set.

Conclusion

Following the bear-market decline in the stock market, I started to look for the inflection point in economic data, indicating the rate of change was starting to become less negative. Historically, that point has coincided with the bottoming process for stocks. Complicating this process was the fact that the stock market raced to a recovery well before the economic data materially improved. Additionally, several state economies reopened in advance of containing the spread of the coronavirus, which further fueled the enthusiasm for risk assets. Regardless, we did see some modest improvement in the economic data.

The issue now is that both the stock market recovery and economic reopening of several states look like head fakes. Stock prices are well ahead of any sustainable improvement in economic fundamentals, and the states that reopened their economies did so without containing the spread of the virus. Don’t fall for the fake. We are likely to see a further deterioration in the economic data this summer, which coincides with a retest of the March lows in the stock market. The depth of the decline in both will be a function of the fiscal and monetary policy responses this summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.