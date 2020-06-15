Although the company’s growth potential remains intact, the recent rally in the stock price had nothing to do with fundamentals, and its drivers may vanish in the coming quarters.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a mixed impact on performance, but at the same time is increasing customer needs for a set of products that may be future growth leaders.

Coupa Software (COUP) has reported quarterly results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Revenue was $119 million, beating analyst estimates by $7 million (6.6%) and showing a strong growth Y/Y of 47%, down only 2 points from the growth seen in Q4 2020. The company also beat analyst estimates on EPS by an astonishing 186% or $0.13 per share, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.20. EPS growth Y/Y was a massive 567%.

After an impressive rally that took the stock price from less than $100 to nearly $240 in almost three months, it is not difficult to understand the change in sentiment in post-earnings price action. Certainly, after such an impressive rally, the company was forced to show some serious benefits from the pandemic, which was not exactly the case. According to the company management, the effects of the pandemic were rather mixed. Some deals were put on hold, while others closed earlier than expected. On top of this, billings growth Y/Y suffered a deceleration of 6 points and 14 points from Q4 2020 and Q1 2020, respectively. Furthermore, the guidance was not very promising and suggested significant deceleration in the next quarters. Although, I would not take such an outlook so seriously.

Away from coronavirus, the results show that the growth story is alive. As older products lose steam over time, new products need to take the helm of growth, therefore, it is favorable to see newer platform modules gaining momentum - specially Coupa Pay. Also, the profitability profile of Coupa remains intact and is still one of the best for its growth cohort in the SaaS space. Anyway, the valuation multiple has expanded meaningfully, but in comparison to other quality SaaS peers, it is just right. Lastly, with countries taking steps to reopen their economies, a possible rotation to more affected sectors could shrink valuations in the SaaS space. This has led me to take a neutral stance on COUP, as mid-term returns may suffer.

The Pandemic Is Having A Mixed Influence On The Company

After going through the latest earnings release and conference call, I cannot draw a conclusion on whether the pandemic is having a positive or negative net impact on Coupa. Although I feel that in the short term, the influence is rather negative and that in the longer term, there is evidence of positive effects.

A main concern for investors in enterprise software companies like Coupa in these times is the delay of deals. Some of the company's peers have declared that they saw a pause in deals during the past quarter due to the pandemic. In the case of Coupa, the behavior of the deal pipeline was mixed. Here is the CEO Rob Bernshteyn on the earnings call:

Despite the unsettling environment, we will experience we at Coupa delivered strong results in Q1, including record revenue of $119 million. During the quarter we saw a combination of some deals being put on pause, some deals closing with normal cadence, and even some deals being pulled in. In all cases, we believe it to be our responsibility to help these customers focus both on long-term business success and on near-term business resiliency and we're proud to play a role. (Q1 2021 Earnings Call)

The lines above do not specify whether there were more deals being delayed than deals closing earlier. In these circumstances, an indicator that could help is billings growth, which was a mere 36% this quarter. Comparing that figure to the reading from the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter gives us deceleration of 6 points Q/Q and 14 points Y/Y. At first, this suggests that the balance was in favor of the delayed deals, but billings growth is not the only measure of deal activity in a SaaS company. It is somehow affected by duration or the number of months that the customers paid in advance for their SaaS subscription. It has been usual for SaaS customers that tend to pay many months in advance in normal economic conditions, to ask for concessions in this time of crisis, and Coupa is not the exception. Here is the CFO Todd Ford on the call:

And that's really the primary driver for that. With respect to billings and payment terms, really haven't seen any difference there yet. And we have had a few customers and impacted industries ask us for extended payment terms, only a handful of those have actually gotten to my level. So in certain circumstances as good corporate citizens for companies, you would all know we've extended payment terms, 60 days, 90 days, and maybe one case that was larger than that. (Q1 2021 Earnings Call)

This leads me to check on Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO), which measures the amount of revenue that Coupa should generate from its current customers according to their contracts, including the amounts already billed in deferred revenue. At the end of the quarter, RPO amounted to $702 million, representing a growth of -3% Q/Q and 41% Y/Y. This Y/Y growth means a deceleration of 4 points from the growth of Q4 2020, 2 points less than the deceleration of the growth in billings. Still, it is a significant deceleration given that the metric behaved very stable in the past four quarters, with a deceleration of only 60 bps in such a time frame. So, there seem to be more delayed deals than early ones.

Another indicator that experienced weakness in this quarter was Cumulative Spend Under Management (CSUM). This metric measures the total amount of customer expenses that have been managed by Coupa in its whole history. As it is a cumulative ratio (unlike most of typical ratios), it can be misleading. So, from now on, I will be using a quarterly metric to understand how much spending the company managed between the end of one quarter to the end of the next one. This quarter, the company reported CSUM of $1.79 trillion, $101 billion above the reading of Q4 2020. So, the company dealt with $101 billion in spending in the last quarter, while it did the same with $170 billion in Q4 2020, decreasing 40% Q/Q. Although a lower Q1 for this metric at Coupa is standard seasonality, spending did decrease on a Y/Y basis, which is not usual. In Q1 2020, the company managed $119 billion in customer spending, hence this quarter's reading represents a Y/Y decrease of 15%.

The bright side of this is that even on difficult times and with customers reducing spending, Coupa is able to show strength in both top and bottom lines (more on this later). Yes, Coupa's performance is not directly related to CSUM, but it shows that in bad times, the company's platform is mission critical and customer churn will be reduced. Of course, a decrease in spend under management for a quarter could be a result of customer churn, but the management said that net retention was way above the company's historical range of 110-112%, so if there was any churn, it was small. And the best proof of the small churn rate for Coupa is the recognition gained during this pandemic by some of its platform's modules. Here is an excerpt from the earnings call (bold letters are highlights from the author):

We've designed the platform to allow our customers to begin getting value in any area where they want to start. As a result, we've seen an increase in demand in some of our most currently relevant power applications offering almost immediate value. These include Coupa Advantage, Risk Assess, Strategic Sourcing and Source Together. This increase in demand has been both from new customers and the installed base. A great example of immediate ROI comes with our new Coupa Advantage Express offering. This is the community effect in full display. With Coupa Advantage Express, preset and pre-negotiated discounted prices with trusted suppliers are available at the very moment of the go live. Hard dollar savings are available for all right from the start, and customers are taking full advantage. That same community dynamic comes into play with customers who are paying close attention to supplier risk mitigation using Coupa Risk Assess. Bank of Montreal was already using Coupa Risk Assess and reached out to share appreciation for its value, results from Coronavirus risk assessments of their suppliers and third-parties through the community have enabled them to easily respond to the increase on pandemic preparedness risk. (Q1 2021 Earnings Call)

In prior earnings calls, the management had always been talking about the community around the Coupa platform and the network effects that the platform can gain from it, and last quarter was payday. In my view, the positive part of the pandemic for Coupa is that it is has brought customer attention to solutions that benefit from such network effects.

In the beginning of the pandemic, a fair share of investors would say that the value of Coupa was recognized within months of use by a customer and that it would fail to sign new ones when spending was restricted. But, thanks to this community of customers, suppliers and non-customers, newcomers are able to get instant value from the platform in the form of preset discounted offers with an average discount of roughly 10%. And that is not the only instant benefit, the pandemic has disrupted suppliers, forcing businesses to find new ones, and Coupa is helping on that as well.

Coupa Risk Assess allows customers to monitor supplier activity and to understand and reduce supplier risk, which is very important in times of uncertainty. Strategic Sourcing finds the best suppliers for the goods and services that a customer needs. Source Together allows customers with common purchasing needs to join and increase their buying power, and then to have access to better suppliers and discounts. Coupa Advantage helps on pre-negotiated discounts. It just tells affiliated suppliers that its customers have demand for several million dollars on a certain product category and ask for a discount on such an offer. Then, it tells its customers that it has an offer with a discount and, suddenly, smaller businesses have the buying power of a community.

This set of modules is making Coupa a more mission-critical platform amidst this pandemic.

The Growth Story Seems Safe In The Hands Of New Products

Besides the products mentioned in the previous section, Coupa is having its best momentum with Coupa Pay, the payments module of the company's platform that is uniting many different payment methods under one solution. The management mentioned on the call that after a few quarters of releasing it, the platform module has now ~100 customers (roughly 7% of Coupa's customer base), and the best part is that half of them were new to this quarter. Also, Pay is helping to attract more customers, as many deals for the whole platform begin with an interest in Pay from the customer. The reason for this interest seems to be related to the pandemic as well:

In fact, we have a number of customers who urgently needed Coupa Pay recently. Paper checks are still highly prevalent, as many of you know, Coupa enabled customers in our community to rapidly implement digital check programs. This eliminated the need for many of them to go into their offices and handle paper checks. (Q1 2021 Earnings Call)

When I see newer products or solutions working out so well, it gives me a sense of confidence in the long-term growth story of a young business. Coupa Pay has an installed base of only 7% of the current customer base, which is growing at 30%+ every year. The sourcing solutions that I talked about earlier are in use by only 75 customers out of more than 1,400 already with Coupa. So, there is plenty of opportunities here as well. And a significant part of it is related to an economic moat in a form of network effects that will grow along with these solutions.

The Quarter Was, In Balance, A Good One

Here is a snapshot of the quarterly results:

(Earnings Release)

Amidst lower billings growth and weakness in spend under management, total revenue growth for the quarter was 47% Y/Y while subscription revenue growth was 45%, both down only 1 point from the prior quarter.

Gross margin was 74% on a non-GAAP basis, expanding ~1 point from the year ago quarter. Adjusted operating income was $14.9 million and adjusted net income was $14.5 million, with margins of 12.5% and 12%, respectively. Adjusted cash flow from operations was $26 million or a staggering 22% margin - the company reported $15.4 million of CFO but normalized its free cash flow number of one-time issue related with repaying convertible notes, failing to do the same on CFO. Free cash flow was $22.4 million (normalized, see the previous sentence), representing a 19% margin. Investors should be willing to pay a premium for Coupa over similar-growth peers. It is difficult to find such high profitability ratios among comparable peers.

Take a look at the margins for the quarter:

(Earnings Release)

Maybe, the worst part of the results was the guidance. After beating revenue estimates by north of $7 million, the company only raised its full-year guidance by only $1 million, which instantly implied the worst outlook for the rest of the year. Here is the updated guidance from the earnings release:

(Earnings Release)

The guidance is somehow worrying, but I feel that the management is not taking it very seriously (this tends to happen in the SaaS space). In fact, it is very similar to what it gave in Q4 2020 relative to the actual results of that quarter. In the way I see it, the company seems to be taking the current quarter revenue and forecasting the next quarter's to be roughly the same, and then say something like "after generating in excess of $20 million of adjusted free cash flows in each of the past three quarters, we expect Q2 adjusted free cash flows to be approximately breakeven". This is actually an excerpt from the Q1 2021 call. Now look at another excerpt from the Q4 2020 call:

…after generating in excess of $20 million in free cash flow in each of the past few quarters, we expect Q1 cash flows to be breakeven or slightly better. (Q4 2020 Earnings Call)

So, maybe the best is to expect a similar beat on revenue and more $20+ million free cash flow. Although the management does well by being conservative in uncertain times. Perhaps the wrong-doers are investors who are sending the stock valuation to the moon while analyst and management expectations are languishing.

The Valuation Is Ridiculously High

As I write this, COUP is trading at $222 per share. At that price, the market value of its 71.7 million shares is $15.9 billion. Netting out $705.8 million of cash and $686.1 million in debt, the enterprise value stands at the same $15.9 billion. This means that, on a trailing basis, the EV is 37.2 times revenue of $427.6 million.

Relative to the whole market, this is ridiculously rich, but it is not uncommon to see this kind of multiples in the software space. The multiple is even higher than similar-growth peers, but the margins of the company are hard to find in this group, so it deserves a premium.

My main issue with the valuation of COUP is that the expectations were better a few months ago, and the valuation was in the twenties. The only reason I can figure out why this stock (and many others in this space) has scaled so much in valuation is sector rotation. While investors were taking off their money from the affected sectors of the market, some of them put it back in the software space once they understood the possible tailwinds to remote work and e-commerce trends.

Having seen the latest FOMC press conference, with its pessimistic tone and the promise of keeping interest rates where they are until 2022, one could expect that growth stocks that get along with the pandemic will have a good time until them. But, no one knows the future, and there are countries that are already opening their economies. The latter could lead the market to a gradual rotation back to affected sectors, and at the same time to a re-rate in SaaS multiples.

Conclusion

Coupa has strong fundamentals and its innovation efforts seem to be bearing fruit. It may not be the best performer during this crisis, but at least growth will probably continue and the long-term opportunity is expanding thanks to new products. Still, the reasons behind the recent stock price rally may not be sustainable for the mid-term, and the momentum may evaporate. I rated COUP as a buy in my last article about on this platform, back when it was selling for ~$140 a share, but after a fundamentally unjustified rally, I think it is prudent to hit the sidelines and give a neutral rating to the stock.

