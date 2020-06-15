Investing in Bluelinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) at current prices is an opportunity to buy a company in a pivotal moment. The stock price has gone from $40 in mid 2018 to $9, while the company has done a great job integrating Cedar Creek acquisition, with integration costs lower than initial projections and annual saving costs higher. The key risks to watch for the investment thesis to be successful are sales growth, cost control and deleveraging execution.

The merger rationale

Bluelinx Holdings announced the merger with Cedar Creek in March 2018. The transaction was valued at $413 million, with $345 million paid in cash and the rest in assumed leases. Merging two leading building distributors with some degree of geography overlap made a strong strategic sense to benefit from massive synergy gains and scale and operational efficiency.

The pro forma revenues would be $3.2 billion and the company would achieve $150 million in EBITDA including $50 million from synergies. The future enterprise value of Bluelinx could be as much $1050 million at a 7x EBITDA Multiple, and with around $600 million of debt at closing and $150 million in owned real estate, the equity value could be worth $600 million or $65 per share.

This scenario soon turned overly optimistic with several headwinds. Firstly, in the second half of 2018 the company had to deal with severe pricing pressures on their wood-based products.

From the 4th quarter 2018 earnings call:

In fact, the decline from mid-summer through December was the worst price collapse that we have experienced in these markets in at least the last 20 years. The composite framing lumber index declined by about 41% from June through the end of the year, while the composite structural panel index dropped by approximately 36%. During the same period, OSB prices dropped by about 50%. This level of decline over 3 to 6-month period is highly unusual, and has not occurred in over two decades. And we certainly don't anticipate that this historic pricing collapse will repeat itself in the future.

Secondly, during 2019 company sales were affected by the discontinuation of a legacy siding line from Cedar Creek. The impact was around $160 million in sales around 6% of 2019 sales. In a business like Bluelinx, a two step wholesale distributor, which operates with low gross margins is hard to lose sales due to the operating leverage effect. A % of lost sales represents a much higher % of lost earnings.

Plan execution

Management knew the path to follow and kept the company steadfast on its three-step plan: 1) Integration 2) Margin Enhancement 3) Sales synergies

While step 1 was over in early 2019, step 2 is ongoing as planned with gross profit margin expanding to record levels in its 1Q2020. I believe that step 3 is up around the bend and sales growth will lead to higher EBITDA and a repricing of the stock by the market.

Since the acquisition Cedar Creek management has been relentless in integrating the two companies and driving operational efficiency which are notable in table 1. Company sales decreased almost 8% in 2019 but gross profit went up by 7.5%, meanwhile SG&A costs in absolute value decreased in 2019.

In millions $ 2018 2019 1Q2020 Sales 2,863 2,637 662 Cost of sales 2,531 2,280 569 Gross profit 332 357 93 GM % 11.6% 13.5% 14.1% SG&A 319 305 78 % of sales 11.2% 11.6% 11.7% Gain sales Real Estate 0 -13 -1 D&A 26 30 8 Operating Income -13 35 8 Operating Income MG % - 1.3% 1.3% Interest expense 47 54 14 Other 0 3 0 EBT -60 -22 -6 Benefit from taxes -12 -4 -5 Net income -48 -18 -1 Adj Op income -13.3 22.1 7.8 Adj Op income MG - 0.8% 1.2% Adj EBITDA 12.5 52.3 15.4 Adj EBITDA MG 0.4% 2.0% 2.3% Capex 2.7 4.8 1.2

(Table 1. Source: Company reports)

Bluelinx management superb job has been shadowed by a bad business environment, but I guess that is to be expected when a company operates in a commodity like business with low operating margins and a high degree of operational leverage. Yet even in an environment like that they survived a once in 20 years pricing event and a loss of a siding line worth more 5% of sales while making an integration of a leveraged acquisition. Moreover, it will be the same business characteristics, operational and financial leverage that will be crucial for the investment thesis to work as soon as sales synergies kick in since costs are already controlled.

Monetizing real estate and deleveraging

Cedar Creek acquisition was highly leveraged, but the risk was somewhat reduced by Bluelinx real estate portfolio, appraised at $150 million. Bluelinx ended 2017 with $182 million drawn in its revolving facility and $98 million in mortgage debt, with the latter being paid in January 2018. The pro forma leverage in 1Q2018 was $580 million with $180 million under a 1st lien term loan and $400 million drawn on the revolving facility. Total debt in 2Q2018 was $617 million, making it clear that the acquisition was fully funded by debt, all the $413 million, which had to be repaid as fast as possible to avoid the debt burden to cripple the company and derail the integration.

Since 2Q2018 the company has repaid $166 million on its term loan and revolving facility. Today, total debt sits at $450 million with $69 million outstanding in the term loan and $382 million in its revolving facility. The company owned real estate has been an important source of value and cash. The proceeds from real estate sales were used to pay down debt and there are 13 additional properties left to sell with an appraisal value of $40 million.

From sales dis-synergy to sales growth

In this type of merger with two companies with an overlapping network and with several suppliers there is plenty room for synergies in SG&A, procurement and logistics and footprint consolidation. What also happens is sales dis-synergies, in this case resulted from operational and customer service problems in geographic overlapping areas. The company lost some market share in these affected markets but immediately responded by investing in operational leadership in these regions to enhance customer service and to improve operations at the warehouse, logistics and fleet level.

This marked the turning point for the company sales volumes, which excluding the siding product line, started to increase with the implementation of additional efforts on customer service in 3Q2019. The siding product line loss effect will decrease and eventually disappear, and the new siding products ramp ups will start to show. Sales for the 1Q2020 were up around 3.5% but if we exclude the siding product factor sales were up 9%, which really shows sales were entering in good momentum.

For the moment, the pandemic effect is low with sales decreasing only 11% in April, and if the discontinued siding product is excluded the decline decreases to only 8%. Sales are proving resilient in the lock down, and were followed with several measures to contain costs:

Pausing virtually all new hiring

Limiting all non-essential spending

Substantially reducing headcount and variable operating expense correlating to local market demand declines

Furloughing approximately 15% of salaried workforce

Reducing or eliminating executive and key management base salaries for the next six months

Enhancing working capital efficiency to optimize liquidity for operations

Additionally, the CEO reduced his salary to $1 for six months, management team took cuts of 10% and the Board cut their cash compensation by 20%. Management actions through the last few years have proved their ability to execute in several business dimensions. They have done a great job integrating Cedar Creek acquisition, additionally they steered the business through some industry specific strong headwinds and were able to monetize their real estate assets and pay down debt.

Valuing Bluelinx Holdings

To estimate Bluelinx intrinsic value I made several assumptions which in my view are conservative. First, I projected 0% sales growth for 2020 to account for the pandemic effect, these may appears optimistic but in one of the worst months, April, the company sales were off only by 11%, I expect this number to improve with the reopening of the US economy. Sales growth projected for 2021 and 2022 were 5% and 2%, respectively.

In millions $ 2019 E2020 E2021 E2022 Sales 2,637 2,637 2,769 2,825 Sales growth -7.9% 0.0% 5.0% 2.0% Cost of sales 2,280 2,266 2,373 2,415 Gross profit 357 371 396 410 GM % 13.5% 14.1% 14.3% 14.5% SG&A 305 308 308 308 % of sales 11.6% 11.7% 11.1% 10.9% Gain sales Real Estate -13 D&A 30 31 31 31 Operating Income 35 33 57 71 Operating Income MG % 1.3% 1.2% 2.1% 2.5% Adj Op income 22.1 32.6 57.4 71.0 Adj Op income MG 0.8% 1.2% 2.1% 2.5% Adj EBITDA 52.3 63.1 88.0 101.6 Adj EBITDA MG 2.0% 2.4% 3.2% 3.6%

(Table 2. Source: Company reports and author projections)

I also expect margins expansion will continue, based on the company previous improvements in a deflationary commodity environment. Once more, I conservatively project gross margin to expand by 0.2% per year in 2021 and 2022 while I expect the company to maintain in 2020 the gross margin achieved in 1Q2020. I also expect 1Q2020 SG&A cost run rate to continue and SG&A expenses to amount to $308 per year. For 2021 and 2022 I expect the company to maintain the same dollar amount of SG&A expenses and enjoy the benefits of scale to drive this cost down from 11.7% of sales to 10.9% of sales. In the table 2 is crystal clear the benefits of small increases in sales and margins, with the operating income more than doubling from 2019 to 2022.

Bluelinx Earnings Power Value 2020 2021 2022 Operating Income 33 57 71 Tax rate 25% 25% 25% NOPLAT 24 43 53 Excess D&A 26 26 26 Earnings 50 69 79 Earnings Multiple 12 12 12 Earnings Power Value 600 823 946 Real Estate left to be sold 40 40 40 Net Debt 446 446 446 Intrinsic value 194 417 479 Intrinsic value per share 21 45 52 Upside 132% 400% 546% Earnings per share 5.38 7.39 8.48 Earnings yield (vs current price) 60% 82% 94%

(Table 3. Source: Company reports and author projections)

Starting with the operating income projected in table 2, is possible to estimate Bluelinx intrinsic value, with certain assumptions. In this case my assumptions were, a tax rate of 25%, depreciation and amortization and capital expenditures would remain constant since there aren't any major investments in the next few years. In 2019 D&A expenses amounted to $31 million while capital expenditures were a mere $5 million, creating $26 million in cash flow from excess depreciation. This is actually normal in the distributor/wholesale business space, with companies depreciating assets at a higher pace than the amount they have to spend in maintenance capex thus creating hidden cash flows.

The estimated value of Bluelinx was calculated through an earnings power value (EPV), which nothing more than the earnings the business can generate without investing heavily on capex to grow sales. I used a 12x earnings multiple, which is typical for this kind of business, to find the EPV. The intrinsic value is the nothing more than subtracting net debt and adding all the non operating assets, in this case the $40 million in appraised real estate. In 2 to 3 years Bluelinx could be worth as much as $52 per share, and it does not take, in my opinion, any unrealistic or rosy assumptions.

Debt level and repayment

Today, the company has a total debt of $450 million with $69 million on its term loan and around $380 million on its ABL revolving facility. The revolving facility matures in 2022 and has a limit of $600 million and an uncommitted accordion feature of $150 million, so the limit could go up to $750 million. The term loan per most recent quarter had a weighted average interest rate of 7.8% and matures in 2023, without any principal until 2022.

The company deleveraging is almost complete the term loan principal will be reduced by $40 million from the real estate sale leaving only $29 million to pay. It is possible, under the term loan covenants, to pay the term loan principal from other source of debt such as the ABL facility. The interest rate differential between the two credit facilities, 7.8% on the term loan and 3.2% on the revolver facility, makes a strong case for using the revolving facility to pay off the term loan.

Uses of cash (in millions) 2019 E2020 E2021 E2022 Adj EBITDA 52 63 88 102 Interest 54 52 47 43 Finance leases principal 10 10 10 10 Capex 5 5 5 5 Cash taxes 2 2 2 2 Other cash uses 5 5 5 5 Uses of cash 76 73 69 65 Cash burn -10 19 37 Net debt 462 446 408 371 Interest Coverage 1.0 1.2 1.9 2.4 Net Debt to EBITDA 8.8 7.2 4.4 3.3

(Table 4. Source: Company reports and author projections)

One of the risks is the company non-operating use of cash, which is rather fixed at around $70 million. If sales remain at 2019 levels the company can avoid burning cash and pay off $40 million of debt with the sale of its properties. It also allows for the company to have its interest payments covered by their operations, but only with a poor coverage ratio of 1.2x. The key takeaway is that roughly speaking EBITDA must amount to $70 million for the cash burn to be 0 and that is why sales momentum is so important.

Management has been highly active to make sure that covenants will not trip the plan. The term loan total net coverage ratio was increased to 8.75 for the next two quarters to guarantee greater financial flexibility but this covenant disappears if the balance outstanding is below $45 million. With a high interest rate and an annoying covenant, the company will certainly prioritize the repayment of the term loan.

As previously mentioned, the risk in Cedar Creek acquisition was mitigated be the real estate value. The properties sales have been an important source of cash for the company, it has allowed for a rapid debt repayment even in the face of all the headwinds. This rate of deleveraging would be impossible without that source of cash, and the consequences would be dire. Operational execution would suffer, and the company would be saddled with debt and interest payments.

Key Risks and Value Perspectives

As in every investment, there are risks associated with Bluelinx, but the key ones are sales growth momentum and its industry characteristics coupled with leverage from the acquisition. The recent pandemic added also more pressure on the cost control side.

The sales growth momentum will be affected by the Covid-19, but the long-term tailwinds of the housing market remain intact. Since the great financial crisis, the housing market has not recovered to previous levels, with housing starts still below their long-term average and a shortage of home inventories across the US. When it comes to the dynamics of the industry combined with leverage, the risk is somewhat mitigated by the value of the properties, that once sold will go to repay debt. Once the term loan is paid, the company can ease on debt repayments since what is left is a revolving facility with a $600 million limit with a lower interest rate. Another issue is the recent pandemic and that will be translated mainly in a cost control problem and that is game that this management as proved time and time again that it can play.

I believe that Bluelinx offers a compelling risk reward opportunity. The company is in a turning point that is not yet reflected in its financials, making it an opportunity flying under the radar. The company is guided by a proven and able management team that led the company through some hard times and executed the plan as expected on what they could control. There is a considerable runway for EBITDA expansion and earnings potential, even with conservative assumptions the company intrinsic value could be multiple times its current stock price. With earnings power per share estimated at around $8 in 2022, assuming all goes well, the earnings to market price yield may approach 90%. An additional perspective that reveals the severe undervaluation of Bluelinx is the company current market cap of $85 million in contrast to its $40 million real estate portfolio and therefore valuing the operating assets at $45 million (assuming the debt is secure). For me, this is a good risk reward setup.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy, add or sell without giving notice here. Do your own research.