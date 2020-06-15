Investment Thesis

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) has a robust business with good prospects in an ever-growing market. Their numbers are very positive, yet the stock is finding it difficult to jump up.

In this analysis, I have studied the different aspects that come into play, with the aim of finding out what is going on with Renewable Energy Group, and whether it is a good idea and moment to invest, or not.

Based on my analysis, I have come to the conclusion that REGI is indefinitely priced for mediocrity, making it a permanently cheap stock, thus significantly reducing the risk of buying above its intrinsic value. However, fundamentals keep improving and sales keep increasing, making it a stock with huge upside potential. At a share price of $27,40 as of writing, this represents a good entry point.

Brief Overview of the Company



Renewable Energy Group is a biodiesel production company founded in 2006, although it actually started its operations under the umbrella of West Central Cooperative in 1996. It produces transportation fuels and heat and power generation fuels, although it also specializes in crude glycerin and methyl esters. Crude glycerin (or glycerol), a co-product of biodiesel, is used for a wide range of applications in different industries and manufacturing processes, such as cosmetics, healthcare, textile industry, tobacco production, antifreeze production, machinery lubricant for the agri-food sector and for animal feeding, among others. On the other hand, methyl esters are the result of the reaction between fatty acids and alcohols and are used as adjuvants, surfactants, and solvents.

The company operates 13 biorefineries, of which 11 are located in the USA and 2 in Germany, and employs 727 full-time workers. It operates in a market that truly responds to a huge need in the world. Renewable energy and oil substitutes will only become more essential as global warming increases, while oil reserves are increasingly reduced. Demand for both will keep growing up as many emerging markets develop and the world population increases. When investing in renewable energy stocks, we should always have into account that non-renewable sources are exactly what their name suggests: non-renewable. There is born the need for renewable energy sources, and the reason why they are developing so fast. Also, biodiesel products are less harmful for the environment, which is why governments constantly support the viability of their businesses and offer them subsidies.

Building, Innovating, and Expanding

The Renewable Energy Group is an ever-expanding company. Since its foundation as an independent company in 2006, it hasn't stopped growing its fixed assets (mostly biorefineries) while expanding the range of uses of their main products. I get really amazed when I read about the recent projects and developments of the company since they never disappoint me.

On May 2, 2018, Renewable Energy Group announced the launch of REG Ultra Clean, a diesel fuel mix that significantly reduces emissions resulting from combustion. This shows the commitment of management to keep penetrating through the multiple opportunities that the biofuel sector offers. Their research efforts have been ever-increasing. On January 23, 2019, they joined efforts with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) to advance research in cellulosic biofuel, a biofuel variant produced with cellulosic sugars from agricultural waste and residues. This would enable both companies to produce biofuels in a greener and cheaper way, and a simplified process.

As I noted, not only innovation is taking place, but also expansion. On May 10, 2018, Renewable Energy Group completed the expansion of its Iowa-based biorefinery Ralston, increasing its production capacity from 12 million to 30 million gallons per year, an amazing improvement of 150%. On November 1st, it teamed up with Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to build a large-scale renewable diesel production facility with the aim of entering the biodiesel market on the West Coast, but also for the fuel exports.

In order to understand the rate of growth of its fixed assets, we first need to understand the pace at which the company has been building them. In order to get a wide view of the growth rate and size, I am going to sort in the table below those biorefineries the company currently owns and operates, adding the start date of exploitation and the total capacity.

Facility Opening or acquisition Capacity (million gallons per year) Ralston Biorefinery 2002 30 mmgy Oeding Biorefinery 2002 23 mmgy Albert Lea Biorefinery 2005 30 mmgy Madison Biorefinery 2007 20 mmgy Mason City Biorefinery 2007 30 mmgy Newton Biorefinery 2007 30 mmgy Danville Biorefinery 2008 45 mmgy Emden Biorefinery 2008 27 mmgy Houston Biorefinery 2008 35 mmgy Seneca Biorefinery 2008 60 mmgy Okeechobee Production Facility 2012 Research facility Geismar Biorefinery 2014 75 mmgy Grays Harbor Biorefinery 2015 100 mmgy



The total capacity of the company amounts to an astounding 505 million gallons a year.

When we invest in a company, we want to see its production capacity and sales constantly increasing. As we can see, the company has been increasing its capacity at a fast pace, although it significantly slowed down the rate of new biorefinery openings. There are two main reasons for this fact. First, since 2018, most efforts have been directed at increasing the capacity of its existing facilities. The expansion that took place most recently was in 2018, and since then, no more biorefinery openings or upgrades have taken place.

On the other hand, the company has been focusing its resources on improving sales, resulting in the opening of the first gas station, which finally took place in 2019. Thus, the company is following a very wise path of a sustainable increase in capacity and in net sales. The company capital expenditure remains relatively stable at $42.52M during 2019, meaning the company has actually not slowed down its investment in growth. What catches my attention is the cash and equivalents, which stood at $188.55M million at the end of the first quarter. The company is not used to keeping this amount of money on its hands for long, so I can predict that, very soon, we will see an announcement of a new major project. Personally, I would really like to see an increase in capacity, since the company seems to be overexploiting its biorefineries.



The cash and cash equivalents graph, together with the timeline of major investments (mostly building and acquiring biorefineries), gives me a hint of the capacity of the company to turn revenues into actual cash, which I believe is very high. We can see huge spikes in cash and cash equivalents, meaning they can build up cash very fast before investing it in a new project.



Based on a price to earnings ratio of 3.12 and a share price of $ 27,40 as of writing, we can see that the stock is priced for an expectation of below-than-average results, especially if we compare it to some of its closest peers. The market is treating the stock as if REGI were a short-term-oriented company when it actually is not. Looking in the long term, the company has achieved milestones continuously, and sales have been increasing as a consequence, increasing also revenues every year.

Fueling Stations, an Immense Opportunity for Growth



On July 17, 2019, Renewable Energy Group achieved a milestone that deserves the attention of both investors and those who have wondered if they should invest in the company. We are talking about the opening of its first fueling station. The building process took about half a year to be fulfilled, so these fixed assets are relatively fast to create. The fueling station, located in Seneca, Illinois, is fully automated, which will improve the profit margin from the sale of fuels because it will carry very low maintenance costs. That margin will be further enhanced by the fact that fuels are made by the company itself. Ultimately, the company is determined to reduce its dependence on fuel suppliers in order to improve margins, while increasing the market share in the renewable fuels industry. While I am aware this is a small investment for a company with a market capitalization of over 1 billion, I want to highlight the opportunity for growth that this approach represents for the company.

Sales Just Keep Increasing Year Over Year

As I noted before, we want to see increasing production capacity and sales. As we have seen, capacity has been increasing continuously over the years, but that increase wouldn't make any sense if is not accompanied by an increase in sales.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gallons sold 258.6M 287.3M 374.7M 567.1M 586.7M 649.2M 700.3M Increase (%) +37.26% +11.10% +30.42% +51.35% +3.45% +10.65% +7.87%

As we can see, gallons sold every single year since 2013 have increased by an average of 21.72%. This represents a big increase in sales, although the rate has slowed significantly during the last 3 years. Nonetheless, the numbers continue being astounding. Based on the company's capacity, I deduce they are working behind their capabilities since their inventories keep stable at $209M while sales exceed production capacity by almost 200M gallons a year, so a new expansion should be expected with the cash on hands, sooner than later. Another possibility is maybe they calculated the capacity of biorefineries too conservatively. With a volume of 700.3M of gallons sold a year, the company can greatly benefit from Blender's Tax Credit of $1 per gallon sold until 2022.

While the numbers are great, the company is continuously finding new opportunities to improve them. Renewable Energy Group recently announced it would provide its product Bioheat to many residents of Massachusetts through a partnership with Broco Oil Company, a retail oil supplier. Through its facilities strategically located in Europe, the company also has great potential when it comes to growth in Europe and maintaining convenient transportation channels between Europe and United States, as their Emden Biorefinery has direct access to the North Sea.

Q1 '20 Results



The Q1 '20 results were pretty flat. Revenues were down 0.74% YoY from $478.21M to $474.67M, although the long-term trend is clearly upward. This change in revenue is pretty flat and says nothing about the positive trend of the company's revenues. In fact, revenues would have been much higher if the current coronavirus crisis had not reduced demand and depressed biofuel prices during March. Long-term debt stood at $240.92M, representing a debt to equity ratio of 0.22, which is pretty low compared to its peers.



The interest expenses are just $10.43M during the trailing twelve months until the end of the first quarter of 2020. When it comes to gallons sold, this quarter definitely has shown pretty bad numbers, as gallons sold totaled 139.8 million (-13.97% in comparison with the same quarter last year). These numbers look really good, and I don't see any sign of a slowdown in the company operations and growth. For the next few quarters, net sales is the concept all investors should look at carefully. I expect even worse results next quarter, but the numbers should start to recover relatively fast as soon as the economy starts to reactivate. I think that expectation is why the stock has recovered so fast. Given the current situation, no one is expecting a spectacular second quarter, so the upcoming bad news (if not worse than expected) are already priced in.

As for a long-term forecast on sales opportunities, it is important to note that biofuels represent an alternative to conventional fuels. In fact, in 2019, total biofuels consumption accounted for 1.09 million barrels per day, a 7.3% share of the total motor gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel consumption. This share is poised to increase, although very slowly, until 2050. The important fact here is not a so distant future forecast, but the fact that time is on our side.

Key Risk Worth Considering

As a result of poor economic results of their New Boston, Texas Biodiesel Plant as uncertainty about Biodiesel Tax Credit, the company decided to finally close the plant. Since then, it has remained closed. This represents an example of how dependence on tax credits is a major risk when investing in biofuel stocks.

Also, we can't forget the fact that biofuel consumption is intimately linked to oil prices. If oil prices fall, biofuels become less attractive while margins decline. On the other hand, high oil prices represent a good opportunity for biofuel producers to compete against oil.

The company permanently competes with other renewable energy, such as solar PV, wind, geothermal, tidal power, and hydropower. While this is a risk to consider carefully, competition represents a major opportunity to increase a company's competitiveness. In a market with no competition, companies wouldn't be urged to increase their efficiency.

Conclusions

The Renewable Energy Group is taking steps to expand its operations from production to retail sales. This represents a great opportunity to operate in two big segments that mutually benefit and profit from both wholesale and retail. The potential margins for its new retail segment are enormous, as they are their own biofuel suppliers.

The company is continuously priced for very poor results, while they are not bad at all. Risks related to tax credit dependency make investors turn away. Most likely, tax credits are going to be around for as long as needed, as the need for renewable energy is something a government can't ignore, especially since it represents a growing necessity.

Both capacity and sales are continuously growing and still have plenty of room to do so, and the company has never disappointed investors in that sense. The company is committed to keeping this pace and is exploring new areas to expand its operations, and this fact has not been reflected in the share price. That's why I consider Renewable Energy Group to be a buy and hold stock for the coming years at the current price of $27,40 per share.

