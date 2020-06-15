Third, we are seeing Modern Money Theory at work, which basically erodes the cost of money, raises valuations and reduces the value of "float."

First, we have seen the law of large numbers at work and Berkshire's returns have struggled to stay ahead of the index.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has been cheap for a while, trading around the previous buyback limit of 1.2x book value. The A share (BRK.A) trades for $271,000, which is 1.18x its 3/31 book value of 229,000. Importantly, since equity valuations have risen about 20% since the end of Q1, the actual current valuation is even lower. Assuming a 20% gain of the equity portfolio (which was ~$180B on 3/31), book value increases by ~$36B or ~$22,000 per A share, so the current P/B is just 1.08.

The stock has underperformed the recovery rally, gaining just ~12% from the March lows.

(Source)

Clearly, the market is disappointed that Buffett didn't put his cash to work and is "not playing" (as Charlie Munger put it) in the current crisis. He also bought back very little Berkshire stock during the panic, maybe indicating that he didn't find it that cheap. This surprised even many hardcore Buffett supporters.

In addition, after initially buying more on the first declines, he sold out of his airline holdings just like any retail investor might have done, right when the price was low. Immediately afterwards, airlines soared 55% (although maybe for questionable reasons.) His recent large purchases (except Apple (AAPL) don't seem huge winners, and cash is piling up, increasing the risk of some huge, but lackluster investment.

A few examples:

Finally, even the two investment managers hired by Buffett - despite managing much smaller amounts of money - don't seem to find a lot of homeruns, as they underperformed the market so far (while doing better than Buffett himself).

I would put most of this into the "temporary disappointment" category, which means that the market's idea of the conglomerate could change quickly, if Buffett comes up with a great, large, evidently accretive acquisition. The odds for such an event are still better than the opposite, in my opinion.

However, it also must be said that the central bank's policy decisions have put interest rates to near or maybe even below zero for the foreseeable future. This obviously reduces interest income on Berkshire's cash pile, reduces income for its large bank holdings, but it also largely eliminates one of the key advantages of the conglomerate: Float. It used to be free money, and if the combined ratio remained below 100%, Berkshire was paid for holding money. That said, today money is almost free for everybody. A solid business can borrow large sums for rates around 1%-2%. Berkshire itself has just borrowed for 0%.

So is it really worth taking on insurance risks (for example, pandemic risks, insure businesses against riots, etc.) in exchange for cheap money? Wouldn't it be smarter to accept a "slightly negative combined ratio," i.e. an interest rate slightly above 0% on "float," but eliminate all insurance risks? Conservative models used to factor in a combined ratio of 100%, i.e. effectively an interest rate of 0% on the float, as an average cost of float over time. Today, Berkshire could have a similar cost of float without having to bother with any sort of insurance risk.

Now add that this float is sitting there earning very little, given Berkshire's lagging equity portfolio, high stock market valuations and potentially the arrival of negative interest rates, and you get the picture.

In times of crisis, cash used to be a very scarce resource, and Berkshire used to be a sort of "anti-fragile" hedge in equity portfolios: When markets crashed, it would remain relatively stable and could provide dry powder, or Buffett himself would use his own dry powder to profit from the crash. However, it seems that none of this is true anymore: The deeper the crisis, the more cash flows into the system, devaluating any previously existing cash piles - and Buffett doesn't put hardly any money to work.

To bet on Berkshire apparently means to bet on the current financial world to turn upside down, i.e. revert back to a more traditional system, where money supply has a substantial cost. While it may happen eventually, nobody knows when. Until that day, there seem to be more interesting investments around.

(Stay tuned, as next week I will also present the bull case.)

Looking for more ideas? My Marketplace service Stability & Opportunity is all about identifying certainties, doubts and ultimately probabilities of success through in-depth analysis of a narrow selection of potential investments. All investments present multiple layers of safety arising from carefully identified market inefficiencies, which ultimately skews the risk/reward to our favor and significantly reduces the long-term risk of losing principal. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and get access to a treasure trove of independent research!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRK.B over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.