Long-term outlook is solid, driven by the unique integration network effect, which increases the value of its technology asset and drives growth at the same time.

Okta is one of the best SaaS opportunities in the market, which investors should buy and hold for the long term.

Overview

We believe that Okta (OKTA) presents one of the best tech and growth investment opportunities in the market today, despite the high valuation. As a market leader in the SaaS IAM (Identity Access Management) space, it will continue to play a critical role in the digital transformation of all sizes. We believe that its IAM technology assets and overall growth will also continue to benefit from the network effect as a result of Okta's expansive partnerships with over 6,500 cloud applications and IT providers.

Even during the period of uncertainty in the near term, we should expect Okta to achieve a +33% growth for the full year, with a possible reacceleration longer term. Net expansion remains solid, while the reduced operating expenses should lift margins. We think that investors should hold Okta for the long term.

Catalyst

Okta has plenty of juice left in the tank, as its offering should continue to benefit from the network effect, deepening its moat over time. In Q1, Okta continued to surprise us as it beat the guidance by ~6% margin. The $182.9 million of revenue in Q1 represents a ~46% growth, which is pretty much the same level as its TTM growth last quarter. As a comprehensive SaaS IAM provider, there are many go-to-market approaches Okta can leverage to maintain this level of growth.

For starters, Okta has a very diverse set of offerings, which ranges from $0 per user/month (the developer edition identity offering) to +$21,000 annually (the directory integration). Furthermore, its core SSO (Single Sign-On) and MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) offerings also range from $2 to $6 per user/month. Consequently, as Okta drives adoptions for these offerings through a mix of low-touch and high-touch sales processes, it should be well-positioned to onboard customers of all sizes to maintain its growth longer term.

The partner integration network is also one of the key go-to-market strategies, which also enhances Okta's offerings. Its SSO offering, for instance, enables a single credential to log in to multiple cloud platforms, and it is easy to imagine how the value of that asset rises as Okta integrates with more applications. It now has over 6,500 cloud applications and IT providers such as Microsoft (MSFT), Google Cloud (GOOGL), and, more recently, AWS (AMZN) in its partner ecosystem network. Overall, we conclude that Okta still has a solid long-term outlook. Moreover, with the management's ~33% guidance for the full year and Q2 with the potential slowdown baked into the assumption, we believe that reacceleration to 40-45% growth beyond 2020 is likely.

Marketing and T&E savings, along with the lower interest rates environment, will lift margins and ease access to capital, while growth can also still exceed expectations, considering the strong expansion rate and enterprise client base. Okta continues to benefit from the lower interest rate environment, as it recently priced $1 billion convertible senior notes at 0.375%. Furthermore, as the company will guide conservatively due to a potential slowdown in Q3 and Q4, the strategic savings across T&E and marketing should strengthen profit margins.

(source: company's earnings call slide)

With that in mind, we expect operating loss margin to bottom in Q1 2021, with a potential expansion to approximately -2% to -3%, considering the $4 million operating loss expectation in Q2. In Q1 alone, operating expenses growth of 29% was already lower than expected.

(source: company's earnings call slide)

On the other hand, we also remain confident in the company's ability to maintain a 121% net retention, which can potentially expand next quarter FCF margin to 17-18%, considering the deep AWS integration and steady increase in high ACV-deals. In Q1, customers with >$100,000 ACV up by 38% YoY.

Risk

We cannot identify too many risk factors in Okta, aside from the relatively high valuation. At ~34x P/S, Okta is indeed one of the most expensive SaaS stocks we have covered. The splitting opinion primarily has to do with the perception of Okta's ability to maintain its growth as well as the intrinsic value of its offering, which we have already addressed.

Valuation

In our view, Okta stands out as a category leader in SaaS IAM due to its strong partner integration ecosystem and differentiated technology offerings, which deliver a powerful network-effect driven growth. As Venture Capitalists, we conclude that its integration technology is highly innovative, disruptive, yet challenging to scale, while it may look straightforward from the high-level perspective.

(CRM vs. NOW vs. TEAM vs. TWLO vs. OKTA vs. AYX. Source: stockrow)

In its category leader peer group, Okta is the most expensive stock, though it does not necessarily have the best-in-class metrics. It is, however, the second-smallest company in the group by market cap, which means there is still a lot of upside potential going forward. With its RPO of over $1.2 billion and revenue of ~$586 million as of last year, growing consistently at +40-45%, it is only a matter of time before Okta reaches a $1 billion in revenue. Furthermore, Okta is also a resilient business, having guided a +33% revenue guidance with full-year visibility. We give the stock an overweight rating with a price target of $215.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OKTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.