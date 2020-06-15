Options offer the possibility to get paid for the high volatility, without actually owning the stock.

The Coronavirus has slashed the current EPS, but in the long-run, the earnings will normalize again.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is currently going through volatile times in 2020. The stock started the year around the $50-$55 level (after a modest gain over 2019), only to lose over 50% as the Coronavirus struck the markets.

The stock price finally started to gain momentum after mid-May, after lagging the stock market in general. Most recently, the stock has again lost again 20% in only 3 trading days.

Source: Wells Fargo corporate website

The erratic stock price movements have caused the underlying volatility of Wells Fargo to spike to historical peak levels. This spike in volatility creates opportunities for options traders which we will discuss in this article.

We will start with a brief look at the historical price performance of WFC, the impact of the Coronavirus, and conclude the article with a trading proposal which demonstrates how one can benefit from the peak volatility in the stock price.

Historical Performance

When we look at the performance of Wells Fargo over the past decade we can see the stock has tracked the performance on the S&P 500 index (SPY) over the period 2010-2018. Only in the last two years (2018-2019), the stock started to underperform the market index.

Source: stockcharts.com

By comparing the stock performance of Wells Fargo with the performance of the other 3 major US banks (Citigroup Inc. (C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America Corporation (BAC)), we can see Wells Fargo has been the worst-performing major US bank.

Source: stockcharts.com

The reason for the underperformance of Wells Fargo can be linked to the fake account scandal, which caused investors to sell the stock. The company had a hard time attracting new investors in the aftermath of the scandal and the stock mostly consolidated around $50-$60 zone, while other banking stocks were making new highs.

Coronavirus impact

In 2020 the Coronavirus struck the stock market and pulled stocks from all sectors and industries down. From the chart below we can see the performance of the banking stocks in comparison with the performance of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). As you can see from the chart, bank stocks were sold more heavily than the average stock.

Source: stockcharts.com

The main fear of investors in bank stocks is the potential threat of an upcoming recession, which would hurt the banking stocks quite directly. In an attempt to stimulate the economy, the Federal Reserve slashed the interest rates to new low levels, which has a negative impact on the interest income of banking companies.

To make matters even worse, banking companies now have to build up loss provisions for upcoming credit losses.

The most recent quarterly earnings report of Wells Fargo demonstrates the impact of the Coronavirus aftermath quite clearly:

Source: Wells Fargo FY20Q1 earnings report

The bank reserved $4.0 billion for credit losses, bringing the diluted EPS to $0.01. While the impact certainly seems severe, we should not lose sight of the long-term earnings power of Wells Fargo.

Once the economy is fully recovered from the Coronavirus we expect the earnings of WFC to return to their historical averages, which will attract new investors. It is unlikely, in our opinion, the stock will remain around the $25 level once the company is back to its pre-Corona earnings.

Volatility Spikes

As described in the intro of this article, the Coronavirus has created a wave of turbulence in the market value of Wells Fargo.

In the chart below, the red line represents the underlying stock volatility of WFC (measured over a 20-day sliding time frame).

Source: tradingview.com

The volatility spiked as high as 150%, far above the 20%-25% level in the beginning of the year. The current volatility level is consolidating around the 100% level. In the past week, Wells Fargo lost around 20% in market value in only 3 days time.

Investors who simply purchase common stock of Wells Fargo simply have to endure the underlying volatility swings, without getting a direct form of compensation.

There is an investment alternative that allows investors/traders to benefit from these increases in volatility, called put options.

Put Options Strategy

A put option can be purchased or sold by any investor. The purchaser of a put option has the right to sell the underlying stock at a predefined exercise price before a fixed expiration date. For example, we could buy a put option today which expires on 16 October 2020 with a strike price of $25 for $230. This would give us the right to sell 100 shares of WFC at $25 before 16 Oct 2020. If Wells Fargo would decline to $20, we would make a gross profit of $500 (and a net profit of $270 after deducting the purchase cost of the put option).

These put options can also be sold by investors. If we would sell the $25 put option, we would directly receive $230. This will give us the obligation to purchase 100 shares of WFC at $25 if the stock price declines below this strike price before 16 October 2020. If the stock price does not decline below the $25 level we don't need to do anything. In this sense, we would benefit from the performance of the underlying stock without actually owning the stock.

The premium of the put options is directly correlated with the volatility of the underlying stock price. As Wells Fargo's volatility spikes up toward the 100% level, the premiums for put options are also becoming more expensive.

This strategy makes sense for investors which are bullish on WFC because the worst thing which can happen is that you could end up with a long position in Wells Fargo stock. If the stock price continues to consolidate around the $25-$30 level you can hardly make a profit by purchasing common shares. By selling put options, you will get a direct income from the premiums of the sold put options.

As long as the volatility of Wells Fargo remains around these elevated levels, we would recommend selling put options on Wells Fargo in order to gain a direct income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.