Note: This article was amended on 6/15/2020 to reflect corrected IPO figures (as provided by the company).

VerifyMe (OTCQB:VRME) is a provider of anti-counterfeiting technology and solutions. The main product is security printing with authentication serialization technology for product labels. The company is in the early stages of commercializing its products which I described in an early January article, VerifyMe Is Swinging For The Fences And Worth A Look. I also described how prevalent a problem counterfeiting is in my previous article.

In this article, I want to set the stage for what the stock is expected to look like on completion of its Nasdaq IPO scheduled for June 18th as well as provide more detail on the company's business plan and outlook.

Balance Sheet

The move up from the OTC, where the stock is currently trading, to the Nasdaq as well as cleaning up the balance sheet are designed to make the company more of a palatable suitor for U.S. government as well as foreign government business.

The company expects to complete a 50-1 reverse split in order to raise the stock price to meet Nasdaq listing requirements. All outstanding debentures will be converted resulting in post IPO fully diluted 6 million share count and 1.5 million outstanding warrants. At a market price of $5 to $6 per share, the market cap will be just under $40 million. Management expects to raise about $6 million from the IPO and there is no debt. The capital raise is more than double the original goal and demonstrates the wide interest, including institutional investment that is supporting the success of this IPO.

Transitioning

VerifyMe begun commercialization about half a year ago and has a small number of current customers consisting of mainly two large global companies and a few CBD companies. The initial stages of commercialization have been proof of concept. First quarter revenues were $91,846, 98% higher compared to $46,454 in the prior year. I expect that we will see revenue growth ramp up at an even higher rate in subsequent quarters as current customers further implement VerifyMe technology and additional products and new customers are added.

Business Plan

VerifyMe uses a virtual business plan in which it employs just a handful of people and accomplishes its goals through its partnerships.

S-One is the infrastructure, providing inventory, marketing and sales services in 30 countries.

Hewlett Packard (HPE) provides cannisters, uses VerifyMe's ink in its digital presses and provides its worldwide salesforce.

Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP) provides software support.

S-One and HPE are compensated on a pay as you go model - they receive a percentage of sales that they are involved in with MFPG receiving 5% of total sales.

CEO Patrick White estimates that the company will reach profitability with only $2.5 million in revenue, which is achievable this fiscal year due to its low cost business model, which also results in high gross margins in the mid 80% range.

Tailwinds

White house adviser Peter Navarro who has been a strong proponent for stronger efforts needed to battle counterfeiting and the Department of Homeland Security has issued a whitepaper declaring online sales as the area of greatest concern. The current pandemic has resulted in scaled up online buying as well as an increase in counterfeit products sold online. VerifyMe is offering VerifyMe As Authentic™ labels for products sold through Amazon to try to capture the market opportunity. Customers of companies that sign on will be able to authenticate their purchases at no cost as shown in this video.

Prior to the coronavirus taking over just about every facet of our lives, there was a task force overseen by the White House, in which VerifyMe management participated. Plans were being discussed for the use of technology at every port to curtail the import of counterfeit products. Those discussions should resume as we make more and more of an attempt to normalize business.

Source: Homeland Security

There is a large opportunity for VerifyMe to partner up with drug packaging companies that will be required to provide anti-counterfeiting tools. The Drug Supply Chain Security Act ("DSCSA") mandates that by 2023 all packages containing drugs must contain package tracking technology. Other countries are likely to enact similar legislation and drug manufacturers that are eager to reduce product liability created by inferior knockoffs are likely to sign on.

Source: EY Global

New Products

VerifyMe will soon introduce a new software product to combat counterfeiting by offering internet monitoring, detection and shutting down websites that offer counterfeit products of VerifyMe's customers. The company is currently developing an apparel authentication product for the clothing industry as well as a no contact authentication and payment solution for brick and mortar locations. CEO White expects the company to go into acquisition mode in the not too distant future to complement the homegrown technology and to accelerate growth.

Competition

VerifyMe competes in a fragmented industry, but it is the only company that provides a cloud based, invisible QR code system for which it was awarded a U.S. patent in January. The system assigns an individual and different code for each product package and matches it to a second individual and different number stored in the cloud. The package can be scanned by a smart phone or reading device and authenticated if there is a match with the pairing of the number securely stored in the cloud as demonstrated in this video.

There are other companies that offer cloud solutions using RFID chips such as NanoMatrix as described in this video. These types of systems are ten times more expensive and do not use invisible ink and counterfeiters are able to erase or replace codes with their own codes.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launched a counterfeiting solution on February 28th called Project Zero, which applies unique numbers to products and applies cloud and A.I. technology. The differences with Amazon's system and VerifyMe's is that Amazon's has to be monitored and reviewed for patterns and is labor intensive while VerifyMe's is an almost effortless process. Project Zero is only available by invitation from Amazon, while VerifyMe's technology is available to the general public.

Source: Amazon Project Zero

VerifyMe's technology cannot be detected by counterfeiters since it is invisible and there is no feel or touch and therefore cannot be defaced or copied. There is live real time blockchain recording in the cloud along with intense algorithms that prove and record authenticity testing. The technology is just ink and therefore very inexpensive.

Risks

The company is transitioning from a proof of concept stage to a commercialization stage and as such there is no guarantee that they will be successful in gaining market share.

I see a high obstacle in educating the public and customers of the ability that VerifyMe offers in authentication of products via cell phone. CEO White related that he was aware of that and has targeted money to step up marketing in more novel ways than to just add sales staff. It will be interesting to see what he has in mind.

This is a micro cap stock and as such is subject to greater volatility, lower volume and larger spreads between the bid and ask prices.

Conclusion

Post IPO, the company will be well capitalized. The virtual business plan results in attractive high margins and makes the run to profitability quite realistic as the company continues transitioning from proof of concept to full commercialization stage. Existing customers are expanding utilization of VerifyMe's technology and new customers will be added as the company's products gain traction which will be enhanced by uplisting to Nasdaq and increased effort in sales and marketing. I think we will see institutional interest right from the outset on uplisting as opposed to the normal course which is waiting for a few quarters to allow for the company to demonstrate performance.

There is a fantastic opportunity in providing an anti-counterfeiting solution at ports on a global basis which VerifyMe is in a great position to exploit. The new drug packaging legislation makes VerifyMe very attractive for partnerships with packaging companies. The company's technology stacks up well against competing technologies as a more secure solution and at a cheaper cost and has a barrier to entry as it gains market share in being the only company that provides a cloud based, invisible QR code system.

The information in this article was obtained from the June 2 S-1 filing, recent conversations with CEO Patrick White and my own research.

Readers please be advised that my investment interest is in early stage companies for long-term investment. The stocks I follow tend to have lower volume and are subject to price movements not associated with market conditions or company fundamentals which I take as trade opportunities but will not offer any commentary on. The stocks in my investment universe are for investors that are actively doing their own research and not suitable for a passive investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.