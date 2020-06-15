Vanguard ETF Portfolio: Enhanced Momentum Strategies

During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in the four top funds based on relative strength over the previous three months.

The strategy described in this article is easy to implement. It requires a determination of the state of the market on the last trading day of each quarter.

From January 2007, a dual-momentum strategy applied to a five ETFs portfolio would have produced an average annual return higher than 16% and a maximum drawdown lower than 12%.

Introduction

In a previous article we analyzed a portfolio made up of Vanguard mutual funds. Many readers asked about a portfolio investing in similar Vanguard ETFs. This article is written in response to their request.

This article is also a continuation of our latest article where we introduced some enhancements to the dual-momentum strategy. In that article we analyzed the improvement in performance of the strategy when there are two timing periods; one for the generation of the “absolute momentum” signal and the other for the relative strength of the assets.

In this article we introduce an additional feature, namely a change in trading frequency during risk-on and risk-of periods. The preliminary results of our experimentation indicate that the absolute momentum signal produces better results for quarterly trading than for monthly trading. Therefore, the switching between risk-off and risk-on is done on a quarterly schedule. On the other hand, the relative strength signal gives better results when applied on a monthly schedule. Therefore, during risk-on periods the asset allocations are done monthly.

The portfolio selected for analysis in this article does not completely match the portfolio based on mutual funds. It does contain the same number of assets (five funds) and is managed using a dual-momentum strategy. As we shall see, its performance matches well the performance of the mutual fund portfolio. Unfortunately, because the ETFs have a shorter history than mutual funds, we were only able to backtest starting in January 2007.

Dual-momentum model

We shall use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in the four top funds based on relative strength over the previous three months. During risk-off periods, the strategy invests all the funds in a single Treasury bonds fund.

In this article we use six ETFs and one mutual fund. The first five funds listed below are used during risk-on periods, while the sixth during risk-off. Finally, the total bond market fund is only used to determine the state of the market, that is, to generate the control signal.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VBK)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VOT)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VIG)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VUG)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: TLT)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: IEF)

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index (MUTF: VBMFX)

This portfolio was simulated using custom software written in Python and run with market data from quantopian.com. FBNDX is used as the "absolute momentum asset" while IEF is used as the "out-of-market asset."

Here are the three rules for managing the portfolio allocation strategy:

The absolute momentum signal is obtained by comparing the returns of VBMFX and the 3-month T-bill over the “absolute momentum” period. If the return of VBMFX is greater than the return of the 3-month T-bill, the market is in risk-on, otherwise it is in risk-off. If the market is in risk-off state, all funds are allocated to IEF, the 7-10 years Treasury bonds. Otherwise, if the market is in risk-on, the portfolio assets are ranked based on their total returns over the “relative-strength period” and all the funds are equally allocated to the top performing assets. During risk-on periods the reallocation of funds is done on a monthly basis. The absolute momentum signal is computed quarterly so the switching between risk-on and risk-off is done on a quarterly basis.

Following is the list of parameter values used in simulations:

Initial Balance: $1,000 Absolute momentum period: 2 months Relative strength period: 3 months Assets to Hold: Variable from 1 to 5 Switching Frequency between risk-on and risk-off: Quarterly Trading Frequency during risk-on: Monthly

Simulation Results

Tactical asset allocation model results from January 2007 to May 2020 are based on dual-momentum model. As was the case in our previous article, the timing periods for absolute momentum and asset relative strength are different, as specified in the parameter list shown above.

Simulations were performed for two alternative scenarios. The results in Table 1 are for the strategy using quarterly reallocations for both risk-off and risk-on periods. This is the base case to assess the efficiency of the proposed enhancement with results shown in Table 2, where the strategy uses monthly reallocations during risk-on periods.

The number of top assets to invest during risk-on periods is varied from 1 to 5. The funds are equally allocated to all top funds.

Table 1. Summary performance for quarterly reallocation

# top assets Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio 5 $1,000 $6,207 14.57% 9.41% -12.44% 1.50 4 $1,000 $7,356 16.03% 10.04% -12.91% 1.55 3 $1,000 $7,718 16.45% 10.24% -13.46% 1.56 2 $1,000 $8,106 16.88% 10.12% -13.44% 1.62 1 $1,000 $8,027 16.80% 12.55% -14.91% 1.29

Table 2. Summary performance for monthly reallocation during risk-on periods and quarterly reallocation during risk-off

# top assets Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio 5 $1,000 $6,299 14.70% 9.40% -12.45% 1.51 4 $1,000 $7,405 16.09% 9.88% -11.36% 1.58 3 $1,000 $7,978 16.74% 9.99% -11.42% 1.63 2 $1,000 $8,164 16.94% 9.72% -8.51% 1.69 1 $1,000 $7,385 16.07% 11.97% -8.40% 1.29

A detailed comparison of the numbers in the tables shows that monthly reallocation as opposed to quarterly reallocation during risk-on periods produces better results in the vast majority of cases. The difference in returns is very small, and in one case, where the number of top assets is one, quarterly reallocation gave higher returns. The other three performance metrics, Stdev, Max DD and Sharpe ratio, are consistently better for monthly reallocation.

Overall, the best performance was obtained for the enhanced strategy with monthly reallocation during risk-on periods investing in the top two assets during risk-on periods. For illustration purposes and comparison to the S&P 500 benchmark, the balance of the portfolio is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Equities of portfolio with enhanced momentum strategy investing monthly in the top two assets.

Source: This chart is based on author computations on data from quantopian.com

Conclusions

We have shown that the two enhancements applied to the dual-momentum strategy improved the performance of the strategy. In particular, it reduced the volatility of the returns as well as the size and duration of drawdowns.

Overall, the strategy performed well under all market conditions. It avoided steep losses during deep market corrections and outperformed the general market during the long bull market.

Although we added two new rules, the strategy is still easy to execute. It involves minimal monitoring and few asset reallocations. During risk-off periods the state of the market is reevaluated only once per quarter. During risk-on periods the assets are reallocated monthly.

Note: Currently, the market is in risk-on for the second quarter of 2020. The current ranking of the assets based on 3-month relative strength is the following: VUG, VOT, VBK, TLT, VIG. For a top-4 asset investing the allocation for June is 25% in each of the following funds: VUG, VOT, VBK, TLT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.