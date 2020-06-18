Important Facts Every REIT Investor Should Know

In the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity. We are especially interested in well-capitalized net lease and residential REITs.

Some REIT sectors are highly opportunistic while others are overpriced or too risky.

The REIT market is very different today than it was just 12 months ago. The pandemic and its resulting economic shutdown have shaken up the market and caused a lot of pain.

Fundamentals have deteriorated, dividends have been slashed, and share prices have collapsed. However, as the saying goes:

We believe that this quote is especially relevant to REITs today. Valuations are at the lowest in 10 years and many REITs offer generational buying opportunities.

Here are five important facts you should know about REITs to maximize your profits in the anticipated recovery.

Fact #1: REITs Always Have Fully Recovered

Before you sell your REITs in panic, you should know that patience is richly rewarded in real estate investing. REITs have gone through many crises that caused share prices to collapse. Yet, they have always fully recovered, without exception.

That’s a 100% recovery success rate over many decades. And it includes some crises that were much worse than the current one.

As an example, in 2008-2009, REITs had overleveraged balance sheets as they entered the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded. At the worst possible time, banks stopped working, forcing REITs to issue equity at fire sale prices to survive. That crisis really took a toll on REITs and put the entire sector into question. But even then, it only took two years for REITs to recover and nearly triple in value:

If REITs can recover from 2008-2009, we are very confident that they can also fully recover from the 2019-2020 crisis. In comparison, today’s crisis is much less severe.

REIT balance sheets are today stronger than ever before. Leverage is low, maturities are well staggered, and most REITs have liquidity for years if needed.

The economic shutdown is causing retail REITs to miss some rent payments, but most other REIT sectors have not been greatly impacted so far. Most importantly, this is a temporary crisis, and as we reopen the economy, things will gradually return to normal.

Uncertainty is great right now, but just like with every other crisis in the past, we will get through this and REITs will make a strong comeback. This also means that enormous returns are waiting to be earned by investors who position themselves accordingly.

Fact #2: Some REITs Will Be Left Behind

REIT sector averages always have fully recovered. However, this does not mean that every single REIT will recover. In every crisis, there are some winners and there are some losers.

Here it's important to understand that not all property sectors are created equal. Some will only suffer temporarily, while others will suffer long-lasting damage caused by this crisis.

As an example, net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are likely to quickly recover because the pain is only temporary in this sectors. Net lease properties are generally very resilient because they enjoy >10-year leases, strong rent coverage and automatic rent increases.

They suffer today because of mandated property closures. The liquidity of tenants is running thin and they are missing rent payments. However, the long leases remain in place and as soon as things return to normal, the pre-crisis cash flow will resume.

On the other hand, owners of office properties could suffer pain for many years to come. The growing popularity of remote working coupled with worse economic prospects will lead to less demand for office space. This comes at a time when the office market already was overbuilt.

Nobody knows exactly what the impact will be, but it's certain that tenants will have greater bargain power when renegotiating leases and rents are likely to come down in most locations.

As a result, we expect net lease REITs to recover much faster to former highs than office REITs. Yet, valuations are nearly identical in both sectors.

Similar observations exists in other REIT property sectors. Some sectors are much more opportunistic than others. At High Yield Landlord, we overweight net lease and residential REITs among others.

Fact #3: Liquidity Gets You to the Other Side

In times of crisis, nothing is more important than balance sheet quality for real estate investors. The REITs that took on excessive debt in the past few years are now in a much weaker position than those who played it safe.

Liquidity is today more important than anything else. It does not matter if you have the best properties in the world because if you don’t live to experience the recovery, you will never see your money back.

Recently several REITs have been cutting dividends to retain more liquidity and maximize their chances of a quick recovery. A good example is Brixmor Property Group (BRX) which temporarily suspended its dividend and expects to fully reinstate it later this year.

That’s an unpopular action, but a very good one that shows discipline and long-term orientation. Shareholders will thank the management later when they quickly recover to former highs and outperform other peers who decided to increase leverage just to pay a dividend.

When investing in REITs during times of crisis, you need to pay close attention to liquidity. Those who have enough of it will outperform those who don’t. There's nothing more detrimental to long-term returns than being forced to raise equity at fire sale prices.

Fact #4: Being Contrarian has Always Paid Off

The REIT market is made of many sub-markets of different property sectors.

So far in 2020, the best performing property sectors have been those that were the least impacted by the recent crisis. This includes cell tower, data center and industrial REITs. They are mostly insulated from the crisis.

It may seem counter intuitive, but we believe that these are the least attractive sectors of the REIT market. Their valuations are sitting at close to all-time highs, all while other property sectors have dropped by 30%-60% in most cases.

As a result their premium relative to other sectors is historically high.

Instead of investing in these pricey REITs, we look through the aches of beaten-down sectors that have good prospects of a fast recovery.

Net lease REITs, apartment REITs and healthcare REITs are perhaps the best examples. They are not the most resilient, but they are not the most impacted either. They suffer today, but the pain is expected to be temporary, which sets them up for a quick recovery.

Yet, many of them are down very significantly. As an example, Independence Realty Trust (IRT), an apartment REIT that specializes in high-growth sun-belt markets, has seen its share price drop from over $16 to below $11 per share:

Yet, it has managed to collect 97% of its rents, posted sector-leading same property NOI growth in the first quarter of this year, and enjoys the lowest dividend payout ratio of its peer group at just 59%.

As the market recognizes the company’s strength, it's set for a quick recovery with over 40% upside potential. While you wait, you earn a nearly 5% dividend yield, and the company has plenty of cash flow left over to deleverage in the meantime.

It's by targeting this type of contrarian opportunity that investors will earn the best returns in the coming years. Combining high dividends with high upside potential from a resilient asset class is a proposal that stacks the odds in your favor.

Bottom Line

We believe that now is the best time to accumulate discounted REITs in the past 10 years. Valuations are exceptionally low, yields are high, and the upside potential in a recovery is very significant.

However, not all REITs are created equal. Some will suffer long lasting pain, others lack liquidity, and a few sectors remain overpriced.

At the same time, other property sectors offer generational buying opportunities. As we explain above, net lease REITs and apartment REITs are good examples of that. Their fundamentals won’t greatly suffer in the long run, yet their valuations are very discounted.

At High Yield Landlord, we are heavily investing in these property sectors that provide the best combination of yield, value, and upside potential.

The last time REITs were so cheap, they nearly tripled in value in the following two years. Investing in undervalued REITs during bear markets always has richly paid off.

Don’t be left behind. It looks like the train might be already leaving the station.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX; IRT; O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.