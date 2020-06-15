How The U.S. Debt Burden Will Be Handled

Investors must be prepared for the fact that the federal government, in one way or another, will play a major part in all their financial results over this future.

There is no doubt that the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury Department will be heavily involved in financial markets over the next five years or more.

It does not look like the economic growth of the next few years will reduce the debt burden, so investors must begin considering how the debt load will be achieved.

All kinds of debt are increasing, but US government debt is rising faster than every other kind of debt, bringing the US debt burden to World War II levels.

Global debt is soaring. US government debt is soaring. And, so day this debt burden is going to have to be dealt with.

The question is, "How Soon?"

As I discussed yesterday, the ability to deal with the debt load is going to depend upon how quickly the US economy recovers from the economic recession it is now in.

Investors have been discouraged in recent days as the Federal Reserve, in its most recent forecasts, suggest that the US economy will decline by 6.5 percent in 2020 and will rise by 5.0 percent in 2021.

This means that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the US economy will be smaller than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019. Economic growth like this is not going to be helpful in getting the United States government out-of-debt.

Since the Federal Reserve released these forecasts at 2:00 pm on Wednesday June 10, any optimism left in the stock market seems to have been deflated. The S&P 500 stock index closed last Friday at 3,041, down from its Tuesday close of 3,207. On Monday morning, the S&P index opened around 2,975.

Federal Reserve Doing What It Can

The Federal Reserve System seems to be doing about all it can to provide liquidity to the banking system and the financial markets, but this can only go so far in softening the economic decline. And, these liquidity measures can only go so far in getting the US economy back to where it was.

The government's fiscal policy is also helping to minimize the decline and then to spur on a recovery. But, the in the process, lots and lots of debt is being created and a lot of the debt is being monetized as the Fed steps up its purchases of the debt.

Most economists are in support of what the Federal Reserve is doing to support the banking system and the financial markets. For example, Raghuram Rajan, economics professor at the University of Chicago and former head of the central bank of India, has voiced his support of the Fed in an interview for Bloomberg TV.

Kenneth Rogoff, an economist at Harvard, who has written a lot about financial crisis, is also on record in supporting the actions that the Federal Reserve has taken. Mr. Rogoff, in an interview with Goldman Sachs, has "no problems with policymakers" taking these actions "if it means we get out of this in one piece."

While rising debt was not a free lunch, that doesn't mean we shouldn't be buying lunch for everyone right now. We should be".

No Free Lunch

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that U.S. government debt will reach 131% of annual economic output this year, up from 109% in 2019. That is a higher debt burden than after World War II. And, huge debts, if they are not overcome by rising economic growth, can, in turn, add a further drag on the growth of an economy. There is much historical evidence on this point. One reason for this is that saving increase during these periods, lowering interest rates which encourage more borrowing and this only adds to the debt burden.

Paul Hannon, writing in the Financial Times, suggests four means of eventually getting out of this debt situation: first very rapid economic growth; second by high inflation rates; third, by austerity; and fourth by something called financial repression.

The first of these seem out-of-reach, given the forecasts of the Federal Reserve presented above. The second and third, nobody really wants. This leaves the fourth method, again not painless.

What Do We Mean By Financial Repression?

Mr. Hannon describes financial repression as the policy of supporting the prices of government bonds, which would keep interest rates down. The government would undertake other measures in the US and elsewhere to limit interest rates paid on banks, making alternatives to government bonds less attractive to investors. He cites the years following World War II, when the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury Department as a period when these joint operations were put into place.

According to a 2015 paper by economists Carmen Reinhart and M. Belen Sbrancia, financial repression lowered the average interest bill of 12 governments by between 1% of gross domestic product and 5% over the years from 1945 to 1980." The system 'played an instrumental role in reducing or liquidating the massive stocks of debt accumulated during World War II,' they wrote."

To many, this is a better way to lower a country's debt-to-income ratio that either the path to inflation or the path to austerity.

"Financial repressions isn't without its costs and risks," adds Mr. Hannon. But, the approach has a long history. For example, this suppression of interest rates hit savers. Furthermore, some analysts fear that the Federal Reserve would lose its independence from such a close working with the Treasury Department.

The Future

Bottom line, investors have to consider the future they are facing.

Right now, the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department are working to limit the recession. There seems to be a general agreement that this has to be done…there are no alternatives.

But, what the Fed and the Treasury Department are doing only results in further dislocations, adding to the dislocations that have been created over the past decade or more. These conditions result from the "credit inflation" that has existed for more than fifty years. We are paying for the excessive production of debt in this modern era.

Carmen Reinhart, just cited above, who was just been appointed as chief economist of the World Bank on May 20, states that "this is a war. In a war, you worry about winning the war, and then you worry about paying for it."

But, it is not too soon for investors to start thinking about the future they will be investing in.

