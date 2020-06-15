Volatility Levels May Be About To Spike, Again

The VIX volatility index has been slowly drifting lower since peaking around 85 in the middle of March. The big move lower in the S&P 500 on June 11 sent the VIX index surging higher, and now increasing open interest levels suggest traders are betting it rise even more in the weeks ahead.

Should the VIX spike as some traders are betting, it likely means that the S&P 500 sees a pretty sizable downdraft over that same period. One could say that the move lower on June 11 was merely the start of something more protracted.

It certainly would make sense to see a pullback in the major indexes given their sharp rise off the March lows. After all, stocks are not cheap at these levels even after their most recent pullback. Refinitiv currently estimates that earnings for the S&P 500 in 2020 will be $124.19, and $155.29 in 2021.

(Refinitiv)

One can see that even after last week's rapid decline, the S&P 500 is trading at its highest Price-to-Earnings ratios in years.

(Refinitiv)

VIX Options Bets Spike

On June 15, there was a noticeable increase in many options contracts for the VIX index. The most significant increase was for the July 22 100 calls, with the open interest levels rising by 68,384 contracts. The contracts traded on the ASK for about $0.60, which indicates the call options were bought. Although the cost per contract was not much, the dollar value of the premium paid on the contract was about $4.1 million. That is a sizable bet, given how much the VIX would have to increase for the trader to break even on the calls, to 100.60, if held until expiration. In this case, it seems as though the trader is merely betting that the VIX rises quickly, intending to sell the calls well before the expiration date, to capture a sudden increase in the value of the call options.

Additionally, there was a significant increase in the open interest for the July 22, 25 puts, rising by 48,498 contracts. The put contracts were sold, meaning the trader believes the VIX will be above 25 by the expiration date in July. Interestingly, this appears to be part of a spread transaction, according to data provided by Trade Alert. As part of this spread, a trader bought roughly 20,000 60 calls for expiration on August 19, while selling the July 22, 25 puts, and the July 17, 32.5 puts. Again, this a bet that the value of the VIX is above 32.5 by the expiration date on July 17. The trader is selling the puts to finance the purchase of the calls, betting the VIX moves higher.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that traders are making these bullish bets on the VIX rising especially after the massive move in the equity markets off their March lows. What seems most interesting is that despite the NASDAQ reaching new highs, and the S&P 500 turning positive, the VIX never fell back to pre-coronavirus levels. It likely suggests that many traders were skeptical that such a rally could last, and the fear levels never wholly abated.

Measuring Band Width

Other indicators that suggest volatility levels are on the rise are Bollinger Bands and the measure of their width. These bands measure two standard deviations from the 20-day moving average. In recent weeks we have seen these Bollinger Bands widen, a sign of rising volatility levels in the S&P 500. The Bollinger Bands in the chart below show the width hit their highest levels in March since the financial crisis in 2009. These bands also typically widen dramatically during periods that witness sharp drops in the marketplace.

Yields Drop

There are other signs in the market that perhaps volatility levels are about to pick up, in some notable fear trades, such a flight to safety in Treasuries. In the days since the Fed meeting, there has been a noticeable drop in 10-year Treasury yields. Those yields peaked around 90 basis points on June 5, and then plunged on June 10, following the Fed meeting. It is also worth noting that the rates may have moved lower as the Fed gave a gloomy outlook on the economic recovery.

Technical Reversal

From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 has broken a significant uptrend and appears to have completed a bearish reversal pattern known as a rising wedge. The index now finds itself nearing a critical level of support at 2,950. A break of that level could send the index sharply lower to 2,850.

Additionally, the relative strength index hit overbought level on June 8 and has now fallen below an uptrend off the March lows. These two indications suggest that there is likely to be a change in trend for the index.

Should the index manage not to fall below support at 2,950, it could result in a significant rally. The S&P 500 could quickly rise back to 3,180, filling a gap that was created on June 11, the day after the FOMC meeting.

If a volatility spike is coming, it seems as though it may arrive very soon.

