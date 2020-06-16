With FCF Per share growing at 20% annually, helped by leverage and buybacks, annualized returns should be at least high teens. Buy.

At $522.57, Charter shares have an approx. 4% FCF Yield (normalizing working capital and tax), which is at least stable and can re-rate up.

The impact of COVID-19 has so far been limited, with only 0.5% of the customers in Residential (80% of revenues) having sought relief in Q1 2020.

We review our Buy case on Charter six months after our initiation, reviewing results in the last two quarters and news on COVID-19.

Introduction

We review our Buy case on Charter (CHTR) 6 months after our initiation, reviewing results in the last 2 quarters and news on COVID-19. Since our initiation, Charter shares have returned 2%, outperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 1,000 bps. We believe that, despite COVID-19, our investment case remains intact and can deliver an annualized return of at least high-teens.

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case in January ("Charter: Mid-Teens Return From Higher Leverage, Higher Rewards") was based on Charter growing its total Free Cash Flow ("FCF") at mid-teens or higher, helped by its exclusive focus on the stable U.S. cable business and leveraged capital structure, including:

Cable revenue growth is driven by rising Internet customer numbers and Average Revenue Per User

Video customer losses have little impact on profits, as they are offset by falling Programming Costs, and Video revenues were already lower-margin

Cable's low-single-digit overall revenue growth and a rising margin (from flat or lower service costs) produce a high-single-digit EBITDA growth

The nascent Mobile business produces only limited cash losses in the short term, and represents a large potential future upside

Leverage turns a high-single-digit EBITDA growth to a mid-teens total FCF growth; the maturities and interest on the debt are manageable

Near-term FCF growth is also helped by a falling Cable CapEx and tax losses, which shelter cash earnings from tax until 2021

The current valuation of a low-single-digit FCF Yield is stable

We review each component of our Buy case below.

Leverage & Buybacks Add to Per-Share Growth

In our last article we focused on total FCF growth; on a per-share basis, FCF growth will in fact be even faster thanks to new borrowings and buybacks.

Charter has a Net Debt / EBITDA target of 4.0-4.5x, and adds new borrowings to buy back more shares as EBITDA grows. For example, in 20Q1, Charter added $0.8bn in new debt which, together with $1.4bn of FCF that quarter and existing cash, enabled $2.6bn of share buybacks.

In the table below, we have reproduced the same illustrative calculations from our last article, but adding the effect of new debt and buybacks. They show that, with a 5% annual EBITDA growth and other standard assumptions, Charter could grow its total FCF by 12%, buy back 6.4% of its shares, and grow FCF Per Share by nearly 20% in a single year:

Illustrative Charter EBITDA & FCF Growth Calculations Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Cable EBITDA Growing at High-Single-Digits

In line with our Buy case, Cable EBITDA has continued growing at high-single-digits, from low-single-digit revenue growth and an expanding margin:

Charter Cable Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2014) NB. 2016 figures are pro forma TWC acquisition completed Oct-16. Cable EBITDA growth impacted by political ads in some years (negative in 2018). Source: Charter company filings.

Margin uplift is likely to continue - the CFO stated on the 19Q4 call that "it has been our experience and continues to be our goal to grow EBITDA at a faster rate than our revenue growth rate, with or without a political advertising year".

Also in line with our Buy case, while Residential Video customer losses continue, the fall in Video revenues is offset by the fall in Programming Costs, with the difference between the two roughly stable, while overall Cable EBITDA continues to grow. While there is some seasonality in Cable EBITDA, on a year-on-year basis it grew 8.8% in 19Q4 and 8.1% in 20Q1:

Charter Cable EBITDA vs. Video Revenues & Costs (Last 6 Quarters) Source: Charter company filings.

The picture is the same on an annual basis:

Charter Cable EBITDA vs. Video Revenues & Costs (Since 2013) NB. 2015-16 figures are pro forma TWC acquisition completed Oct-16. Source: Charter company filings.

Customer numbers have continued to be stable on their previous trends, with steady increases in Internet and a slow decline in Video:

Charter Cable Customer Numbers (Since 2015) NB. Residential and SMBs only; excludes Enterprise customers (269k as of 20Q1). Source: Charter company filings.

Customer net adds have been stable, with some variance between quarters:

Charter Cable Customer Net Adds by Category (Last 6 Quarters) NB. Residential and SMBs only; excludes Enterprise customers. Source: Charter company filings.

20Q1 net adds included 119k Internet customers that signed up to Charter's offer of free (until June) Internet access to educators/students who were not existing customers. However, management stated that net adds were already better year-on-year before COVID-19 started to have a material impact in mid-March. In addition about 50% of the 119k free Internet customers added other products with immediate billing, including 46k in Video and 34k in Voice.

Mobile Has Fast Growth and Limited Losses

In line with our Buy case, Mobile has been growing fast, with revenues up 84% year-on-year in 20Q1 and the number of lines rising 73% in the last 2 quarters (from 794k to 1.37m), while losses remain limited at roughly $100m per quarter (not material next to Cable EBITDA of $4.5bn in 20Q1):

Charter Mobile Revenue, Costs & Loss (Last 6 Quarters) Source: Charter company filings.

Pre-COVID-19, Charter expected Mobile to break even on a services-only basis in 2021 (devices are more than ½ of revenues and a large part of the costs).

COVID-19 Impact Update

COVID-19's impact on cable businesses is mixed and will differ by segment:

Charter Revenue by Segment (2019A) Source: Charter results press release (19Q4).

In the most important Residential segment, the lockdown has generated additional demand and reduced customer churn, though it also reduced new household formation. The economic headwind related to COVID-19 has so far had little impact, with Charter's "Keep America Connected" program for distressed customers reaching only 140k (0.5% of Residential customers) by the end of March, and 20% of them still having fully current balances in April.

In Commercial, SMBs are expected to be most impacted by the economic downturn, while Enterprises will be more stable. Even among restaurants customers (20% of SMB customers are in Travel & Entertainment), management stated in late April that "the vast majority of those customer relationships are still intact".

Advertising has already seen a significant impact, with sales being $30m lower than target in March and $60m lower in April (compared to average ad revenues of $150m per month). However, advertising was only 3.4% of revenues in 2019 and the decline could be offset by election-related ad spending later in 2020.

The lockdown has also meant lower new sales in Mobile.

Any revenue decline will be at least partly offset by lower costs, as less service is needed for lower new sales and lower churn, and the lockdown has accelerated the move to customer self-installation (which is two thirds cheaper). Including lower CapEx from construction delays, management appeared hopeful that overall 2020 FCF will be broadly stable:

"Outside of bad debt and some accelerated wage increases to our frontline, our cost of service will decrease with less activity … and we think any remaining EBITDA shortfall relative to our plans would likely be offset by CapEx that would be lower than previously expected" Chris Winfrey, Charter CFO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

More Future CapEx Reduction

In line with our Buy case, last-twelve-month CapEx was $1.62bn lower year-on-year in 20Q1, largely due to the completion of some Cable projects:

Charter CapEx (20Q1 vs. 19Q1) Source: Charter results presentations (20Q1).

Pre-COVID-19, management had expected 2020 CapEx to be roughly flat for both Cable and Mobile; COVID-19 means they are likely to be lower. Management had also previously guided to Mobile CapEx to "decline meaningfully in 2021".

Leverage Remains Manageable

Charter's leveraged model has benefited from lower U.S. interest rates since the COVID-19 outbreak, having refinanced billions of its near-term debt in what management called "the tightest coupons ever" in March and April:

Charter Near-Term Debt by Maturity (Up to 2024) Source: Charter results presentations.

The average cost of debt has been improved to 4.9% (from 5.1% in 19Q3) and the average maturity to 12.2 years (from 11.5 years). More than 90% of debt is maturing further than 3 years in the future, the Interest / EBITDA cover remains high (more than 4x), and Net Debt / EBITDA was 4.4x as of 20Q1, within the 4.0-4.5x target.

Tax Losses Update

Charter now expects no "meaningful" federal cash tax until 2022 and "some modest" federal cash tax in late 2021, slightly better than previous guidance:

Charter Estimated Tax Assets (2019 vs. 2018) Source: Charter results presentation (20Q1).

With tax losses continuing to be utilized and expected to be exhausted by the end of 2021, management has provided tax guidance for 2022-24. This implies, on 2019 earnings, normalized cash taxes of approx. $1.3bn:

Charter Normalized Cash Tax Cost (2019) Source: Charter earnings call (19Q4), Librarian Capital estimates.

Free Cash Flow & Valuation

At $522.57, on 2019 Cable FCF, Charter is on a FCF Yield of 4.4%; group P/E is 74.5x but not a meaningful metric, as Net Income continues to be far smaller than FCF due to non-cash depreciation costs, one-off items, etc.:

Charter Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-19A) NB. Assumes conversion of A/N preferred. Source: Charter company filings.

In line with our Buy case, Charter's Cable FCF reached $5.45bn in 2019, more than double the prior year's $2.48bn. The $3.0bn increase was primarily due to lower CapEx ($2.5bn), but also helped by EBITDA growth ($0.8bn, pre-tax).

Normalizing cash taxes and working capital mostly offset each other. As explained above, Charter would likely have paid $1.2bn more in cash taxes had it not been sheltered by tax losses, but 2019 Cable working capital included a headwind of $800m, compared to "neutral to slightly negative in 2020". Excluding these and short-term Mobile losses, Charter's normalized FCF in 2019 is likely to have still exceeded $5bn, implying a 4%+ FCF Yield. We believe this rating is at least stable and has some potential to re-rate upwards.

Charter pays no dividends, but continues buying back shares, including in April. (Management never provides buyback guidance.)

Charter shares have been volatile, falling 23.3% year-to-date as of late-March, slightly better than the S&P 500, but has bounced back more strongly since. Year-to-date, Charter has outperformed cable peers Comcast (CMCSA) and Altice USA (ATUS), as well as telecom operators AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ):

Charter Share Price vs. Comparables and S&P 500 (2020 YTD) Source: Yahoo Finance (12-Jun-20).

Conclusion

Charter has continued its stable operational performance, including high-single-digit EBITDA growth in Cable and steady customer numbers. The impact of COVID-19 has so far been limited, especially in the core Residential business, and/or can be offset by lower costs and CapEx.

We remain comfortable with Charter's relatively leveraged capital structure, which has benefited from interest rates falling again. Debt maturities are long and we expect a "lower for longer" rates environment.

Including new debt in line with EBITDA growth and share buybacks, Charter can grow its FCF annually at low-teens in total and at nearly 20% per share.

At $522.57, adjusted for normalized working capital and cash taxes, Charter is on an approx. 4% FCF Yield, which is at least stable and can re-rate upwards.

With FCF Per Share growing at near 20% annually, and multiples being stable or potentially re-rating upwards, the share price should grow at least in line with FCF Per Share, i.e. at 20%. Even conservatively leaving some margin of safety, we expect annualized investor returns to be at least in the high-teens.

We re-iterate our Buy rating on Charter.

