During this crisis, where volatility has gripped both the broader market and the oil and gas sector, oil majors such as Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) have been reminded of the need to accelerate their own 'energy transition' and prepare themselves for a new future in energy. Shell has now announced that it will undertake a large structural review in order to meet its net-zero 2050 target. The recent crisis and instability created have acted as catalysts for the likes of Shell to review their energy portfolio and contemplate the sustainability of their business model over the long run.

This new structural review will involve Shell potentially changing certain policies and aspects of their business in order to take on a more aggressive approach. A Shell spokeswoman said:

Over the coming months we will go through a comprehensive review of the company. Where appropriate we will redesign our organisation to adapt to a different future and emerge stronger.

Although this net-zero emission target will be achieved through a number of different methods, it can be inferred that Shell may look to accelerate spending in renewables. However, Shell said that this would actually be a "maturing" spend. This suggests a moderate approach most likely driven by the short-term headwinds that Shell is currently facing as regards to the oil price, the company's recently announced dividend cut and the requirement for shrewder management of cash flows.

Anglo-Dutch Shell has joined UK major oil player BP (BP) in their net-zero ambitions due to the increasing pressure from society and governments to tackle climate change. Shell's need to become an entity that is fit for the future will be demanding but is essential to the future health of the company. The recent crisis has exacerbated these pressures. Shell cannot continue to just 'kick the can down the road'.

Shell's new net-zero approach is perhaps the most radical of all oil majors. This is primarily due to the fact that these will include 'Scope 3' emissions, which includes the emissions that are produced by customers burning Shell's fuels. Success in this aspect will mean that Shell will have to ensure that customers also have the means to offset their own emissions and become wholly 'net-zero'. I believe that Shell's aggressive targets are achievable and outline an approach that can set Shell up for a different future; however, the company will need to start taking action and delivering on their word which they have previously struggled to do.

What has Shell already done?

As a Bloomberg article recently outlined, Shell no longer wants to position itself as an oil company. After the reporter addressed Shell as an oil company, Ben Van Beurden, Shell's CEO responded:

The very fact that, in this interview, you referred to us as an oil company is symptomatic of the problems that we are facing

Shell has previously taken some action in order to position themselves for the future of energy. Wind and solar continue to be the fastest-growing renewables and are expected to provide more than half of the renewable energy mix in the future. Renewables as a whole are expected to form more than half of the world's energy mix by 2040 according to IEA.

Source: IEA - growth of different energy sources up until 2040

This graph displays the broader energy mix forecast by the IEA with different scenarios:

Source: IEA - Growth of different energy sources up until 2040

Looking even further ahead into 2070, Shell has conducted their own in house research into which renewables will be the fastest growing. Shell is particularly bullish on the prospects of solar power, with the company modelling that solar will be the biggest contributor to renewable energy supply accounting for 32%.

Source - PV magazine - Shell's renewable forecast

Shell has invested in both wind and solar power but has been somewhat slower than BP in this regard, which I have already covered extensively in another article. The company has investments in two major solar platforms. Silicon Ranch operates in 14 US States with about 1.7 gigawatts of solar power capacity planned or operational. Shell acquired 44% of Silicon Ranch for 'up to $217m' in January 2018. Also, in 2018, Shell purchased 49% of Cleantech Solar operating in India and South East Asia, with an option to increase its share from 2021.

In wind, Shell continues to invest in both offshore and onshore wind electricity generation. This wind portfolio is geographically diverse with a large amount of operations based in the United States. The company, currently, has a stake in two companies developing offshore wind farms, owning 50% of NoordzeeWind and 20% of Blauwwind both operating off the Dutch coast. Shell also owns 50% shares in two early-stage offshore projects in the USA.

They also operate four onshore wind farms all in the USA. Shell, currently, produces enough energy from onshore wind to power a total of 97,000 homes.

There are also small investments in biofuel in Brazil and in hydrogen in the UK. In 2017, Shell became the first branded fuel retailer to sell hydrogen at one of its retail sites in the UK. The hydrogen refuelling stations in Cobham and Beaconsfield, in partnership with ITM, use hydrogen produced on site using electricity from renewable sources. Due to the flexibility of hydrogen, Shell believes that it has a place in the future of mobility and so are positioning themselves accordingly to prepare for different eventualities.

Maarten Wetselaar, Director of Shell's integrated gas and new energies division, said in an interview with Bloomberg in 2019 that he believes his company could become the largest power company in the world by the early 2030s, amid a global shift to lower-carbon energy resources. He promoted a vision of a world powered increasingly by electricity including transport and home heating. "If we are not in that business we will become marginalised". To support this move, Shell acquired First Utility, a UK based energy supplier to homes and businesses in 2018 and renamed it Shell Energy.

What more do they need to do going forward?

Even following these investments in renewables, Shell is still lagging behind where they need to be. According to an article written by the Guardian, Shell looks set to fall short of its green renewable investment targets from 2016-2020. Shell had initially announced plans to invest a total of $6 billion in renewables across the period, an aggregate of $2 billion a year. However, research from Rystad Energy, a Norwegian consultancy, suggests that Shell had only spent $700m on renewables by the end of 2019 and was on target to invest $2 billion in total at the end of 2020, representing only a third of their target. It is clear to see that overall Shell has simply not spent enough on renewables, and even after setting themselves ambitious goals, they are falling short of their targets.

The $700m that Shell has spent to date in renewables is a fraction of their spending power where they invested $23 billion in non-renewable energy last year alone. Were Shell to achieve $2 billion of renewable investments at the end of 2020, then the incremental investment of $1.3bn in 2020 would probably represent about 5% of their annual investment in energy. If Shell truly does want to adapt to a 'different' future, they will have to adopt a far more aggressive renewable investment plan and stay true to their word.

This is not merely a social issue but an economic one for Shell too. The future is increasingly renewable, offering cleaner solutions to electricity production as public opinion and preference for cleaner energy remain high. The cost of renewables is also decreasing fairly quickly. The latest auctions for offshore wind on the UK's Dogger Bank have come in at £39.65 and £41.61 per Megawatt Hour, in 2015, they were £117 per MWh. An article written by the Telegraph highlighted the viability of renewables as cheap energy sources and how this is proving to be large competition to more expensive nuclear power. Shell, like many of the other oil majors, may remain intent on continuing to extract as much oil as possible before fossil fuels run out or become uneconomic. However, there is an increasing 'anti-fossil fuel' sentiment from the public.

Source: UK House of Commons Library - public attitudes towards alternative energy.

Many key personnel and nations are turning away from fossil fuels and adopting more aggressive net-zero targets. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) declared an about-face on fossil-fuels. In his 2020 annual letter to the chief executives of the world's largest companies, Larry Fink addressed the climate crisis in detail:

Climate change has become a defining factor in companies' long-term prospects. Last September, when millions of people took to the streets to demand action on climate change, many of them emphasised the significant and lasting impact that it will have on economic growth and prosperity - a risk that markets to date have been slower to reflect. But awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance.

BlackRock is now building sustainable and climate integrated portfolios in order to provide better 'risk adjusted' returns to shareholders.

Shell, previously, missed out on the acquisition of Dutch power firm Eneco in 2019 to Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF). Eneco has a large renewable portfolio. It is investments like these that will be crucial to secure going forward.

Conclusion

Shell can no longer afford to continue using their renewable strategy as a series of PR stunts if they want to build long-term sustainability. The economic impact of climate change will be large and deafening. The impact of the coronavirus may act as a catalyst for change within Shell. As Van Beurden already outlined, Shell no longer wants to be seen as an oil company; however, they must now start to take effective action to achieve this.

This vision suggests an exciting investment future for Shell and owners of existing renewable energy projects will be expecting a call from Shell soon offering new investment or an acquisition opportunity. But this action may not happen in the near term as Shell will almost certainly scale back investment due to crisis headwinds. Over the long term, once Shell establishes stability at whatever level that maybe, they will have to look to increase investment for a 'different' future.

