Growing Down-Trading Will Continue To Fuel Growth For The Discount Retail Industry

Walmart (WMT) is one of the premier retailers which introduced the concept of the discount or value retailers who gained market share with their everyday low-price and everyday low-cost strategies. It is a $345B retail giant gaining from everyday low prices and economies of scale. It has a U.S. grocery market share of 21.3%. Low margin groceries form the largest chunk of its revenue, leading to a gross margin of ~25%. The revenue growth of the $0.3 trillion retail giant is at par with the U.S. GDP growth rate as it keeps gaining from everyday low prices and economies of scale. The U.S. grocery market size is worth $0.7 trillion. Walmart has a market share of 37% in U.S. online grocery versus Amazon (AMZN) at 29%. Walmart had 3,300 store pickup locations and 1,850 stores with same-day delivery as of the first quarter of the new fiscal year.

Two important discount stores which have exuded promise despite Walmart and Amazon include:

Target Corp. (TGT) is a $60B fashion merchandise retailer for medium- and high-income group families. Thus, it has a higher gross margin of ~30%. It opened 3 stores in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Dollar General (DG) is a $47B retailer focused on everyday low prices for products ranging from food to automobile fuel. It has a gross margin of ~31%. Its multiple unique private label product lines and higher control on manufacturing costs have contributed to the high margins. It opened 250 new stores, restructured 481 stores, and relocated 17 stores in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Revenue growth posted in the latest quarter

Walmart U.S. posted revenue growth of 10.5% to reach a revenue of $89 billion. The comp sales grew by 10%. Target Corp. recorded revenue growth of more than 11% to reach a revenue of $20 billion. The comp sales grew by 11%. Dollar General had revenue growth of 28% as the revenue reached $8 billion. The comp sales grew by 22% leading to a YOY EPS growth of 73%.

Store count and area as of last fiscal year-end

Walmart U.S.'s 4,756 stores included 3,571 supercenters spanning 634.3 square feet, 376 discount stores spanning 39.6 square feet, and 809 neighboring market and other small formats spanning 29.5 million square feet. The supermarket selling area ranges from 69,000 to 260,000 square feet. The discount store selling area ranges between 30,000 and 206,000 square feet. The neighborhood market selling area ranges between 28,000 and 65,000 square feet.

Target Corp.'s 1,868 stores spanned 240.5 million square feet. 1,505 stores had a selling area of 50,000 to 169,999 square feet, 272 stores had a selling area of 170,000 square feet, and 91 stores at 49,999 square feet or less.

Dollar General's 16,278 stores spanned 120.3 million square feet. The average selling space is 7,400 square feet.

Stock price gains

The chart below clearly depicts the recovery of the discount retailers after the dip during the lockdown in March.

Walmart has gained ~12% versus the S&P 500 Index at 11% in annual price returns. Target Corp. and Dollar General gained ~37% each.

The success mantra of the discount stores

The discount retail stores thrive on convenience which propelled them to focus on omnichannel retailing which is an eclectic combination of brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce, and in-store pickup.

They saved on costs through bulk purchase from suppliers, supply and distribution chain efficiencies, no-frill stores, and quality private label products. They also have minimal Capex due to their no-frills stores and location in the suburbs. They strategically transferred their cost savings to the customers in the form of discounts which made them dearer versus the traditional groceries. All of which translated into growing popularity amongst the older and millennial shoppers.

They kept the store visibility and customer convenience in mind by focusing on areas recording high automobile traffic and the demographic structure of the location. All of which help to drive more volumes through increased footfall leading to higher revenue per store.

The retailers initially targeted the low and fixed-income group by providing them with quality products at the lowest possible price which won them the high-income group, leading to their higher market share. The product offerings range gradually expanded from the low margin groceries to the relatively higher margin apparel, home furnishing, and other offerings. All of which marked their expansion of locations from the modest suburbs to the high-profile cities.

Walmart profitability ratios

Target Corp. profitability ratios

Dollar General profitability ratios

Changes in consumption pattern due to the pandemic

The stores took a hit in the footfall as the contagious nature of the virus led to social distancing. It fueled the demand for online orders and larger ticket size orders. Stores were remodeled for enabling social distancing and sanitization. Senior citizens, pregnant women, and the sick were allotted exclusive hours for convenient shopping. The retailers hired additional staff to fulfill online orders, improve the supply chain, and for cleaning and sanitization. The store hours were reduced to enable cleaning and sanitization.

Widespread uncertainty, job losses, and work from home have led to increased down-trading and shifted focus on necessities. Walmart U.S. e-commerce and China omnichannel sales grew by 74% and plus 200%, respectively, in Q1 FY21. Digital comparable sales of Target Corp. grew by 141% for Q1 FY20.

Challenges faced by the sector

Consumer spending in the U.S. had already been challenged by the triple whammy of slow growth in wage and disposable income and the on and off trade war with China. As a result, consumers preferred smaller order sizes and frequent visits to the stores. Walmart and Target Corp. are dependent on Chinese suppliers for 70% and 34% of their merchandise, respectively. The COVID-19 pandemic further added to the uncertainties in the U.S. trade relations with China.

Capex plans and recent initiatives prove the conviction

Target Corp. has slightly lowered its Capex guidance in 2020 from $3.5 billion to $3 billion. Dollar General remains firm on opening 1,000 new stores, restructuring of 1,500 stores, and relocation of 80 stores.

Walmart launched an express service for delivering food, consumables, and general merchandise in less than two hours for a fee of $10 to compete with Amazon. It is focusing on the $200 billion grocery market India through its e-commerce arm Flipkart where Amazon has a strong presence. It has also forayed into the $32 billion second-hand apparel market by joining hands with ThredUp. The resale market has the potential to be worth $51 billion by 2023.

Target Corp. started selling products from its Instagram feed to boost up its strong digital sales. Consumers will probably shift their preference from high-end luxury apparel to daily wear for home and athleisure for exercise. Restrictions will be imposed on the trial of apparel before purchase and return policy which will be a major dampener for the fashion retailers. The U.S. apparel market is expected to be worth $1.9 trillion by 2030. Target Corp. has a good opportunity to tap this market with differentiated product offerings and pricing power as the debt-laden luxury retailers bite the dust.

The triple whammy of the weak economy, rising unemployment and the pandemic continues to drive strong revenue growth for Dollar General. The majority of its products priced below $10 and with one-fourth of the items priced at $1 or less helped it to surpass veterans like Walmart and Target Corp. in terms of the revenue and EPS growth rate. It will be installing 55,000 cooler doors in 2020. Dollar General relaunched its laundry brand under the True Living label. Dollar General's highest-selling private label Clover Valley (with sales contribution of over $1 billion in 2019) has rolled out 250 items. The items have been launched in 6,000 stores keeping in mind the "Better-For-You" initiative of the retailer. It has plans to take the items across 7,000 stores by the end of the fiscal. Six of its DG Fresh facilities are distributing to over 9,000 stores at present. It intends to extend the distribution to 12,000 stores going forward.

The private-label brands of the discount retailers are well-positioned to provide value to the customers at competitive prices as consumers shift focus from the high-end brands.

Future prospects appear conducive for growth

The U.S. unemployment count has exceeded 40 million since the outbreak of the pandemic. As a result, the consumers have shifted focus from the discretionary items to the essential items. The luxury retailers and travel and tourism industry have been badly hit. It will take a considerable amount of time to regain consumer confidence in these sectors. Therefore, the sectors have indirectly contributed to the advantage of the low-priced discount stores as people have started working from home and ordering groceries and other necessities.

Consumers have stopped eating outside, discretionary shopping, going on official trips, and vacations. All of which leaves immense scope for the discount retailers to expand their market share in the underpenetrated retail market.

The competitive edge of the discount retailers will be further driven by the expansion of their product assortment which is a major footfall driver leading to higher volumes and margins. Walmart, Target Corp., and Dollar General remain focused on the expansion of product portfolio, store restructuring, and omnichannel efficiencies for driving growth.

Walmart valuations

Target Corp. valuations

Dollar General valuations

Compelling valuations

Strong comp and EPS growth potential from increased market share has translated into cheaper valuations for the discount retailers. Walmart, Target Corp., and Dollar General have a dividend yield of 1.83%, 2.33% and 0.78%, respectively. Walmart increased its fiscal 2021 dividend per share by 2% to $2.16. Target Corp. raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to 66 cents.

The valuations will further improve once the retailers start operating at full capacity and the effect of the initiatives and fiscal stimulus trickles down.

Key takeaways going forward:

The success of the discount retailers in the adaptation to the new normal was reflected in their top-line and bottom-line growth and operating cash flow for the latest quarter further aided by low Capex and debt level.

All three discount retailers beat the consensus earnings estimates in the latest quarter.

The impressive revenue and earnings growth placed them in a comfortable position to repay debt and pay dividends, thereby adding to the shareholder value.

Strong earnings growth potential has contributed to cheaper valuations at the current level.

The U.S. economy recovered 2.5 million jobs in May, leading to an unemployment rate of 13% versus ~15% in April.

Things will improve further once the discount retail chains start operating at their full capacity once the lockdown eases and the effect of the government stimulus trickles down.

