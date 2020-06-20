Retirement Spending From A REIT Portfolio

We believe that one can find both moderate yields and good total return by finding undervalued REITs.

We also find that a portfolio with a 6% yield performs comparably to one with a 3% yield, and that even 9% is not a lot worse.

We find by Monte Carlo Modeling that the difference in outcomes for yields from 0% to 9% is much smaller than that produced by realistic market variability.

REITs with high total returns, low dividend yield and large volatility, are not attractive to many retirees.

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake for High Yield Landlord

There's a lot of focus among REIT authors on buying REITs in some range of yields. A few authors focus on finding REITs with yield far above 10% that they judge to be “safe.” Popular examples include Global Net Lease (GNL) and Geo Group (GEO).

Other authors advocate buying low-yielding REITs whose dividend they judge to be "truly safe." This approach seeks to win in the long run by means of large total return. Good examples include Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK), Prologis (PLD) and American Tower (AMT).

But a retiree does not live only in the long run. Depending on circumstances, they may have a fairly short timescale of interest.

Even those with a longer timescale may invest some funds to support distant future spending and others to support spending in the next decade or two. The author of the present piece is the retired author at High Yield Landlord, R Paul Drake (“RPD”). He's taking just that approach, as described here. The remainder of this article is written by RPD in the first person.

Below we show results from applying Monte Carlo simulations to the problem of sustaining income during the first 10 or 20 years of retirement. The context is that of REITs.

REIT Dividend Yields

REITs all must pay out at least 90% of their otherwise taxable income as dividends to retain REIT status. Yet the actual dividends they pay vary widely.

The dividend paid reflects several factors. There's some level of optionality on the part of management. REITs with smaller capitalization tend to also pay higher dividends.

Such smaller REITs also often have higher debt ratios. This increased leverage enables them to pay higher dividends more easily. It also exposes them to greater risk under certain classes of adverse conditions.

But it's only as market capitalization drops below $500M that one starts to see the debt ratio of typical REITs go above 60%. This also is the group that tends to move above 10% in yield, when prices are not depressed by a bear market.

Our focus today is not on these or other REITs that yielded above 10% before March 1 this year. These are generally not wise choices for retirees, as they are too risky.

The Retiree Perspective

There are several things worth knowing about REITs from the perspective of a retiree. Most importantly, REIT dividend payments are far more stable than their stock prices.

This helps support the desire of many retirees to live primarily if not entirely on dividends. But to succeed at this, the dividends must be large enough and not at great risk. For most retirees, yields also must be a good bit larger than the 3% one tends to find in low-yield REITs.

REIT dividends are generally very stable, save during crises. During crises, no dividend is absolutely safe.

But it matters that REITs are available in more than a dozen economic sectors. Most crises affect some sectors more than others, so that diversification provides protection.

Figure 1. REIT dividend yields, broken down by sector. Source: NAREIT.

Figure 1 shows the dividends paid by REITs since 2003. You can see that during early 2009 the dividend reductions were primarily in office, industrial, retail, and lodging REITs.

Overall annual dividends fell less than 30% from 2008 to 2009. By 2011 they were restored to the level of 2008.

At the moment about 30% of REITs have cut their dividends in 2020. The others are paying as before. This is similar to 2009, although this time industrial and office REITs have kept paying.

Relying on REIT dividends makes sense if one has a plan for crises. This might involve keeping some cash or other liquidity as a buffer.

Alternatively, you can plan to sell near lows when needed. Modeling works far better than intuition will let you believe. The gains in strong years more than offset the losses from selling a small part of the portfolio near lows. Even though I know this, I admit to having trouble doing it.

All that said, one still can wonder what the tradeoff is between lower dividend yield and presumed higher total return vs. the comparative stability of income from moderate yields. To address this, we turn to Monte Carlo simulations.

Evaluating Market Variability

The standard tool used to evaluate the impact of market variability is a Monte Carlo simulation. I discussed the basics here.

If you have used any retirement planning website or had an advisor do a workup, you have almost always seen results of such simulations. You will have seen or heard that you have some percentage chance of success by using some strategy.

These simulations use the variations in past behavior to characterize how likely various outcomes are statistically, and then model some period of years many times to see the distribution of outcomes.

Figure 2. Elements of a Monte Carlo simulation.

Figure 2 shows the elements of a Monte Carlo simulation. Most of it is self explanatory. I have one comment.

To have the correct long-term average, the dividend payment must increase at the same rate as the average price. I did not include any variability on this rate of increase in the models shown here except in the case below where they were at times eliminated.

For real stocks the payout fluctuates, but any lower years must be compensated for by higher years to sustain the long-term average. In my informed opinion, this does not make any substantial difference in the long-term outcome.

I took the opportunity here to write a new simulator from scratch as a check on some key results from 2019. I was pleased when they matched.

Figure 3 shows the steps in this Monte Carlo Simulation. The basic idea is as follows. For each specific yield and withdrawal rate, one does 10,000 simulations of the desired duration in years. For each year in each of the 10,000 simulations one finds the price return by statistical sampling.

Figure 3. Steps in a Monte Carlo Simulation.

Outcomes are shown below for durations of 10 years and 20 years, which are relevant timescales for retirees needing income. We also will consider average total returns of 10% and 15%, representing the range achieved by most REITs of good quality. The caution here is that there's no certainty.

In particular, low-yield REITs may not provide their average total return in any particular decade because the return depends so strongly on price appreciation. REITs with moderate yields will show less variation because dividends provide more of the return.

The calculations used a standard deviation of 20% on the price return. This is typical of REIT sectors other than triple-net-lease (15%) and lodging (30%). The funds withdrawn were increased by 3% each year to allow for inflation.

The results obtained here are quite conservative because they treat a portfolio of REITs as though it has the properties of a single REIT sector. A portfolio covering several REIT sectors should do better than the 10% total return case here for two reasons.

First, the various REIT sectors are not necessarily correlated. This year prices in some REIT sectors stayed up while those in other sectors fell sharply. Second, the total return across all sectors should be larger than 10%.

There are results below for several dividend yields and initial withdrawal rates. The yields are 0%, 3%, 6%, and 9%. The initial withdrawal rates run from 4% to 12% of the initial funds, in 2% increments.

Monte Carlo Results for 20-Year Duration

We will look at the 20-year outcomes first, since this is long enough to really separate the various cases. Figure 6 shows these outcomes. There's a lot on the plots. Let me take you through them step by step.

Figure 6. Results of Monte Carlo simulations for 20-year durations, starting from a portfolio value of 1,000. Top panel: 10% average total return. Bottom panel: 15% total return. Source: author calculations.

First focus on the top panel, whose 10% total return is below the long-term average for REITs. For each set of simulation parameters, the median return is indicated by a marker. Black dots show median returns for simulations with 0% yield. Blue squares show those for 3% yield. Purple diamonds and green triangles correspond to 6% and 9% yields, respectively.

The vertical bars extend from the 20th percentile to the 80th percentile in outcome. The most important implication of all these simulations is that these bars are very large.

Your final portfolio value can vary by large factors for any yield and withdrawal rate.This has been the historical result for corporate common stocks as well. It underlines the importance of diversification across asset classes.

In fact, for most cases, the differences in median outcomes for 0% to 6% yield are not significant compared to the range of likely outcomes. What does differ is the worst cases, indicated by the lower end of the vertical bars. Overall, the bottom 20% of outcomes is a lot worse for 0% yield and somewhat worse for 9% yield, compared to 3% or 6% yield.

The second key result is that smaller dividend yields do not necessarily produce the maximum final portfolio value. In fact, the black dots (0% yield) always lie below the blue squares (3% yield).

I discovered this in 2019 and was surprised that I could not find it in the retirement income literature. Many dividend growth advocates find it intuitive. The payment of dividends implies that negative years are not as bad as they otherwise would be.

As you can see, the median outcome for a 0% yield (black dot) and an 8% initial withdrawal rate is near portfolio depletion after 20 years for this average total return of 10%.

You also can see that the blue dots fall below the purple diamonds as withdrawal rates increase. For high withdrawal rates, perhaps mandated by emergencies, a portfolio of low-yield REITs slightly underperforms a portfolio of REITs with moderate yields.

A final observation is this, noting that inflation at 3% impacts values by 50% in 20 years. If you can actually manage to find REITs that will have an average total return of 15% (lower panel), paying any dividend yield from 3% to 9%, then you can withdraw 12% per year and still have an excellent chance that your portfolio will not lose real value.

Monte Carlo Results for 10-Year Duration

Figure 7. Results of Monte Carlo simulations for 10-year durations, starting from a portfolio value of 1,000. Top panel: 10% average total return. Bottom panel: 15% total return. Source: author calculations.

Figure 7 shows the results for simulations having a duration of 10 years. The outcomes here are much simpler. The differences among REITs that yield 3% to 9% are tiny. Only the 0% yield case does noticeably worse, at withdrawal rates above 6%.

To compensate fully for inflation, the portfolio would need to stand at $1,340 at the end of 10 years. With a 10% average total return, this occurs at the median outcome at a withdrawal rate of 6%, for any dividend yield up to 9%.

If your timescale is 10 years, and you don’t need any money left at the end, then you can spend at a 14% rate, increasing it with inflation, and you are very likely to still have money left over.

What About Dividend Reductions?

I also used the following overly negative approach to account for dividend reductions, in some supplemental simulations. I modified the calculation so that dividends were completely eliminated in any year when the price return dropped more than 20%. Recall from the above that the actual dividend reductions, both in 2009 and this year, were more like 30% not 100%.

This produced the top panel in Figure 8, for the 20-year case with 10% total return. The bottom panel is that shown on the top of Figure 6, reproduced to make comparison easier.

Figure 8. Results of Monte Carlo simulations for 20-year durations and 10% total return, starting from a portfolio value of 1,000. Top panel: dividends eliminated when price drops more than 20%. Bottom panel: no dividend reductions. Source: author calculations.

Comparing the two parts of Figure 8, one can see that the performance is worse under this extreme scenario, but not by a lot. Even if you withdraw at a 9% initial rate from a portfolio with a 9% yield, you have better than 50% chance of having funds left after 20 years. You also, in that scenario, have plenty of time to adjust if the odds fall against you.

It's worth emphasizing again that actual results will be better than these if you diversify across REIT sectors. This will let you sample the ones that do outperform, and to retain most of your dividends in any crisis that is not dramatically worse than the last two.

Preferred Stocks and Final Considerations

Preferred stocks also are a good option to provide income for retirees, and indeed we include some in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord. They have their own strengths and weaknesses, but we will have to visit that on another day.

In selecting REITs for retirement income, financial strength matters far more than yield. That said, every REIT need not have the fortress balance sheet of many $10B dollar REITs to be adequate.

At High Yield Landlord our focus is not on selecting REITs for income as such. Instead, we find undervalued REITs. We anticipate usually reaping good dividends while we wait for their value to be recognized by the market.

In all cases, it matters to manage debt maturities well, to have adequate liquidity to survive crises even if one must cut the dividend, and to have a Debt Ratio that is not too high. It also matters that the REIT has solid management whose interests are aligned with those of shareholders, and that it's in a line of business in which you as investor can see a future.

Despite our enthusiasm for REITs, we would not want to see a retiree adopt a REIT stock portfolio as their sole approach to generating income, even with diversification across REIT sectors. Adopting a diversity of income sources remains an important element.

Launch of Retirement Portfolio! At High Yield Landlord, we recently launched our Retirement Portfolio to target undervalued blue-chips with sustainable dividends. It currently yields 6% and has up to 50% upside potential. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 1800 members. Start your 2-Week Free Trial today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.