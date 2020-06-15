As with Shopify, I expect FB to benefit from the multitude of many small businesses that are being launched.

Facebook (FB) is the second-worst performing FAANG stock this year. Up by 11%, the company has underperformed Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX), which have gained by 37%, 15%, and 30% respectively. Alphabet (GOOG) is the worst-performer, having gained by about 5%.

Also, using forward year earnings estimates, Facebook is the second most undervalued company within this category. The firm has a forward PE ratio of ~23 compared to Amazon’s 67.0, Netflix’s ~48.8, and Alphabet’s ~25.7. Apple, as the only hardware-focused company in the group, has the lowest forward PE of ~22.

All companies in this group have their strength. Amazon is the market leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, Alphabet is the biggest company in search and a leading company in cloud, while Netflix is the number one streaming platform. Facebook, on the other hand, has the biggest market share in social media while Apple’s services are fuelling growth.

As such, owning these companies mean owning firms that have a significant moat and excellent balance sheet. Yet, I feel that investors are underestimating the power that Facebook has. In this report, I will explain why the firm is the best-placed company to invest in today.

The case for Facebook

In March this year, I published an article making the case for Shopify (SHOP) at a time when the stock was in a freefall. In the article, I opined that the virus and the imminent job losses would push millions of people to entrepreneurship. As they do this, they would turn to Shopify, the market leader in e-commerce software to help them build their platforms. Since then, the firm’s share price has surged by 75%.

The basic case for Facebook is eerily similar to the one I made for Shopify. While many large businesses slashed their marketing budgets, I expect that this revenue will partly be offset by the small new companies that are being started. That is mostly because many new entrepreneurs do not have vast budgets to roll out expensive television adverts. Moreover, with Facebook and its assets, they can reach thousands of people while spending a negligible amount. Consider what Mark Zuckerberg said in the most recent earnings call:

“Overall, though, our business depends on the success of small businesses. So, this is a moment where we feel that we're well-positioned to be champions for small businesses interests and supporters of important infrastructure that they're going to need in order to move online.”

I have seen this first-hand. As I have written before, my wife, who is incredibly entrepreneurial decided to launch a second business. She used Shopify to create the platform and has since then spent a considerable amount of dollars on Facebook and Instagram ads. She tried Snapchat (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR) but the conversion was not good.

Most importantly, recent data show that the world economy is recovering, which means that bigger advertisers will start ramping up their marketing budgets. For example, in the United States, the unemployment rate has started to drop and the services and manufacturing sectors have started to improve. The same trend is happening in Europe and in many countries in the emerging markets.

In all this, Facebook has the benefit of having solid platforms that are highly popular with global users. For example, the firm reported a considerable increase in engagement during the pandemic as its users turned to its messaging platforms.

At the same time, I believe that the pandemic has ushered a new era in how local businesses do business. During the pandemic, most small companies in the US were forced to shut their businesses because they offered “non-essential services.” As the economy slowly reopens, I expect that most of the local businesses that have long ignored e-commerce and digital marketing to embrace platforms like Facebook and Shopify.

Why Facebook has lagged the FAANG group

As I mentioned above, Facebook has lagged the companies in this group this year. The same is true when you look at the performance in the past 3 years when it has gained by about 54%. In the same period, the other four firms have grown by an average of 130%.

I believe that there are three main reasons for this. First, many analysts believe that Facebook has moved past the growth phase now that its products are used by billions of people. The argument is that the firm has a very minimal path of user growth. However, I believe that this theory is wrong because FB is at a point where it does not need millions of more users.

Instead, its main goal is to increase the average revenue per user and by building more products and services. The company did this when it launched a Zoom Video (ZM) competitor this quarter. While Zoom has a bigger share in the industry, I expect FB to get a small share without increasing its R&D spending.

Second, there are concerns about big tech regulations, including the recently signed executive order by Trump. This being an election year, I expect more politicians to shun the company and propose more regulations. As we saw in the past, the Cambridge Analytica scandal had no significant hit on its income or growth. Similarly, investors are also cautious about the ongoing investigations by the DOJ.

Finally, Facebook has lagged partly because of the likelihood of more taxes. For example, there is the recently announced recovery fund by the European Commission. The commission expects to raise the funds by implementing more taxes on big tech. While the other FAANG stocks will be exposed to this, Facebook and Google could be more vulnerable.

Facebook the best FAANG stock

All FAANG companies will emerge from the pandemic stronger. Amazon will likely see more demand for its cloud products while Apple expects the subscribers of its services to hit 600 million this year. Similarly, Alphabet will see more advertising and cloud demand while Netflix will remain the top streaming player.

Still, I believe that FB is the best FAANG companies for three main reasons. First, as I have explained above, I expect the firm to return to growth, fuelled by small companies and the return of big advertisers. Alphabet too will benefit from this.

Second, Facebook has among the best balance sheets. It has more than $60 billion in cash and short-term investment and no debt. In comparison, Netflix, the most leveraged company in the group has about $5 billion in cash and long-term debt of more than $14 billion. Apple has $94 billion in cash and long-term debt of more than $109 billion.

Third, even as Facebook’s growth continues, it has higher margins than its peers. It has an operating and net margin of 36% and 26%. This is better than the other companies, including Alphabet, which has an operating and net margin of 21% and 16%. Finally, as I mentioned above, Facebook has the most attractive valuation of the companies in this group.

Final thoughts

The world always changes after a major recession. The dot com bubble produced some of the biggest tech firms in the world today while the housing crisis led to the emergence of the new blockchain technology. I believe that the main outcome of the coronavirus pandemic is the importance of digital transformation. Most people and companies that ignored online platforms like Shopify and Facebook will now embrace it. As such, I expect that Facebook, helped by its strong portfolio of products, will emerge as one of the best firms in FAANG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.