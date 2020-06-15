Despite the recent spike in price, it is still priced at just 0.32 to net book value.

Last two weeks of trading seems to have interested deep value investors since the share price has increased 58%.

Amortization program builds more equity at the expense of common unit holders who will have to wait to get rewarded.

First quarter kicks off with higher net income, thanks to reduced cost of financing.

Investment Thesis

Over the last few years, Dynagas LNG Partners L.P. (DLNG) was paying out an unsustainable dividend and did not amortize their debt sufficiently.

Shareholders loved their double-digit yield and the price of the shares reflected this.

Source: SA

Well, most good things come to an end. The banks that lent them money decided that they had to aggressively amortize their debt. To do this, they basically had to throw the holders of the common equity under the bus. As expected, the share price crashed to less than one US dollar.

Shareholders have to wait until 2024 before the dividend might be reinstated. Please note that I used the word “might” and not “will”. The reason for that is that at that time, DLNG will be a company with a good balance sheet and still have visibility in earnings. However, we still do not know if they will reinstate a sustainable dividend or use cash to grow the fleet, which is quite small.

When period charter rates of LNG hit a high of USD 100,000 per day levels last year, some commentators here on SA would criticize DLNG for fixing their ships at such low rates as $60,000 per day. Markets move like a pendulum in both directions. In shipping, they move more than most markets.

It is noteworthy that spot rates achievable these days are in the low to middle $30,000 per day. If you want to fix your ship out for a 1-year period, you would likely get around $43,000 per day.

Source: Fearnley Weekly Market Report 2nd June 2020

DLNG’s average earnings in the 1st Quarter 2020 was $63,100 per day. That is a lot better than what the current spot market and the period charter market have to offer at the moment.

Back to the share price of DLNG. As it is with shipping market, so it is with stock markets, and the pendulum has now swung so far in the negative direction that DLNG, as can be seen by the graph of the share price, is now trading at a P/E of just 3.26.

It is also trading at a huge discount to net tangible book value, which is described later in this article.

Let us first look at how DLNG did in the first quarter of this year.

Highlights from 1st Quarter 2020 Results

DLNG delivered solid results in the first quarter.

The revenue was up by $3 million when compared to the same period last year. However, that quarter was not a good comparison as the revenue was lower as a result of one of their vessels, Lena River, was trading under an interim short-term time charter at lower rates.

If we look at the fourth quarter of 2019, the revenue was $34.3 million which was in line with last quarter.

Source: DLNG 1st Quarter 2020 Results

What really made the difference was the large reduction in interest and finance costs.

Source: DLNG 1st Quarter 2020 Presentation

We can see the improvements in the balance sheet over the last year with a lower debt balance and a lower cost of capital.

Source: Data from DLNG 1st Quarter 2020 Report

The interest rate swap which was executed provides the company with a low all-in cost of financing of only 3.41% and such a timely move is certainly commendable. It puts DLNG well on track in achieving paying down $284 million of debt by the first quarter of 2024. At that time, the total weighted average debt balance will be just $368 million.

Three of their ships will then be 11 years old, whilst the other three will be 16 and 17 years old. We can estimate that these vessels will have a trading life of at least 25 years.

On the topic of a lower cost of capital, if DLNG wants to reduce the cost further, they could use some of the cash proceeds to buy back some of their preferred shares.

There are two classes of preferred units. The outstanding number of units of this Series A is 3 million units.

Source: SA

The other preferred shares are the Series B which has 2.2 million units outstanding

Source: SA

As this capital costs them between 10 and 11% per annum, any reduction of these units would positively impact the profit of the company. They are currently spending $11.56 million each year on dividend on these preferred units

Despite the heavy amortization program they are now executing, DLNG still generates some free cash flow.

Presently, DLNG cash stands at $70 million, and they are required to maintain a minimum of $50 million in cash, as part of the refinancing they did last year. On top of that cushion of $50 million, they do need to build up cash for drydocking expenses and any unexpected costs. There are no drydocking of any of their vessels until 2022.

As can be seen below, overall, DLNG has managed to deliver a positive trend in the net income.

Source: DLNG 1st Quarter 2020 Presentation

If DLNG used $2 million per quarter, it could reduce the number of preferred shares by roughly 100,000 units. It would save them about $880,000 a year.

The net book value would also improve. More on this to come.

DLNG as a value proposition

Net tangible book value per share is now $7.78.

The units are trading at $2.48 as of 10th June which means that the Price/NTBV is only 0.32.

This is frustrating not only for the unitholders but also for the management as they are always questioned by analysts during the conference call on how and when they are going to grow the business. It is not possible to grow the fleet without issuing new equity. To do so at a present low price is totally unpalatable. DLNG CEO Tony Lauritzen commented as follows:

"Our market cap is below $100 million. So, even a quarter of an LNG carrier, which is a very high-value asset, it’s something extremely material, given where our equity value is being placed on by the market”

If you look at replacement cost, Fearnley Research estimates the cost of building of a 170,000 cbm LNG vessel to be USD183 million per vessel.

Source: Fearnley Weekly Market Report 2nd June 2020

Ice classed vessels, such as those owned by DLNG are more expensive. I estimate that it would cost roughly $200 million to build an LNG vessel with Ice Class 1A FS.

Conclusion

There are always some risks that LIBOR could go up from the present level. On a side note, LIBOR will be replaced by SONIA in 2022. DLNG has not insured against an increase in the LIBOR rate. However, I believe the risk of higher interest rates in the present economic landscape is rather slim. To quote CIO Scott Minerd of Guggenheim who recently wrote in his reflection titled “The Fed’s Road Map”:

"The market already pricing rates staying very close to the zero bound for the next five years.”

The fundamentals of the company are improving quarter by quarter.

The last two weeks' increase of 58% in the share price is a testament to this.

Source: Morningstar

My view is that it is this “unloved” common unit that has the highest potential for return and not the preferred units, which seem to be preferred by most coupon clipping investors. No pun intended.

I believe that those who bought some of these units at prices between one and two dollars could potentially see a ten-bagger over the next 5 years.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.