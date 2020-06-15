Launching Quality Compounders

Each week we will provide subscribers with detailed reports on these companies, in particular on pricing levels identified using statistical probability analysis.

The research identifies the highest quality public companies in America (The Quality Compounders), low quality public companies and companies that can't afford their dividend (The Dirty Dogs).

Risk Research Inc. has provided probability analysis research and software to over one hundred hedge and mutual funds. We’re now offering this service to full-time, professional investors on Seeking Alpha.

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce Risk Research Inc's Marketplace service, Quality Compounders.

Introduction

Risk Research conducts detailed analysis of financial statement and stock price trends for hedge fund managers and full-time, professional investors. For new annual subscribers, Risk Research Inc. offers a comprehensive portfolio analysis within the thirty-day full refund period. See the end of this article, or The Quality Compounders Marketplace Service here, for details.

The research, Quality Compounders, is based on software developed over several years of work for hedge and mutual funds, and is the result of thousands of backtests. It provides investors with advanced probability analysis tools. Over the last four years (and annualized over the first six months of this year), investment returns have ranged between 30 and 40 percent.

Quality Compounders, a new Marketplace service launching on Seeking Alpha, focuses on the highest-quality public companies in terms of consistent profitability, growth and balance sheet strength. The core of the service is a unique pricing algorithm that identifies favorable pricing relationships in relation to simple moving averages. The service includes a ten-page weekly report on each Quality Compounder, and daily buy sell updates as market fluctuations warrant.

The research addresses four questions:

Which public companies in America combine exceptional cash profitability, free cash flow growth, strength of balance sheet and overall financial statement trends? These are the Quality Compounders.

Which companies with market caps of over $1 billion are the lowest quality in terms of declining margins and increasing debt? These are the Dirty Dogs, and are best avoided by conservative investors.

Which high-yield companies are unable to cover their dividend out of free cash flow, and so must add debt or dilute stock to support the dividend? These are the Dividend Dirty Dogs, and best avoided by conservative yield investors.

Based on probability analysis, what prices over the next year, are likely to both be achieved, and are most likely to generate returns of over twenty percent a year?

When investing in companies of exceptional quality, the most difficult question is how much to pay.

A central premise of our methodology is, at its essence, simple. In its execution however, it is fairly complex and includes thousands of formulas and lines of computer code.

The premise: over time, quarterly free cash flow growth closely resembles the three-quarter simple moving average of the stock price. The variations from that moving average represent buy and sell opportunities (buy at historically low relationships, sell at high prices relative to the moving average). This price/volatility analysis roughly doubles the returns achieved over simple buy and hold.

Risk Research software tests thousands of calculations in search of the price-to-moving-average relationship that has, over the last thirteen years, for that particular stock, generated the highest return. Each night it calculates the implications for the current simple moving average. It weighs the probabilities of waiting for a lower price versus acting at the current price, and indicates buy or sell when the probabilities are most in an investor's favor. The objective is to identify two advantageous buy levels per company per year, and two sales, although with some companies it identifies more, and some less. Historically, the software probability analysis has doubled the returns of buy and hold, which, in these exceptional companies, has generated returns in the 13% to 15% range.

The software can be compared to a computer program designed to win at blackjack by calculating the probability that the drawing of another card will bring the total to over 21. In order for the game to function, you need a player who thinks he or she can predict the future, and one, the dealer, who relies on probabilities. The software we use assesses probabilities. It uses relationships to moving averages to capture as much of the spread between yearly high lows as is possible without insisting on a buy price below the likely low to be achieved, or a sale price that exceeds the likely high.

For example, consider Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), a Quality Compounder in our portfolio:

Source: Thinkorswim

As you can see the concept is simple. In execution, thousands of calculations are involved. Even the simple moving average used changes as the software searches for the optimum calculation that results in the maximum return, weighed against probabilities of recurrence.

For the software to generate favorable results, the company's free cash flow must be reliable. Here, for example is a long term chart of Monster Beverage's free cash flow growth.

Source: Risk Research Inc.

As a side note, the light blue line is return on assets. This illustrates how difficult it is as profitable companies grow -- and Monster Beverage is one of the most profitable if not the most consistently profitable company in America over the long term -- to maintain their return on assets. As the base gets bigger, the ability to generate high returns on incremental capital gets more and more difficult. That consideration is built into our software, and the few companies that do accomplish that get extra credit, although in 99.99% of cases the accomplishment is temporary.

Weekly Reports

Each week we send subscribers ten-page reports on each of the Quality Compounders (currently 39), Dirty Dogs (currently 67), and Dividend Dirty Dogs (currently 50). The reports - over 1,000 pages in total -- consist primarily of graphs and tables, and succinct conclusions. In this way an investor can grasp our conclusions in a few seconds and then dig into the supporting data on any companies of particular interest or concern.

Daily Reports

Each night, in the wee small hours, our computers run thousands of calculations on the daily high lows over the last thirteen years looking for pricing in relation to simple moving averages that offers the highest probability of return, including the likelihood that the advantageous pricing will occur over the next twelve months. This data is then downloaded into Risk Research Performance Record accessible to all subscribers.

The performance record also includes links to the detailed ten page reports on each company in the Quality Compounders, Dirty Dogs and Dividend Dirty Dogs. Here's the record minus those links.

When intra-day price movements suggest a portfolio modification, we keep subscribers informed by sending out opt-in messages.

The Quality Compounders Database

Risk Research Inc. has compiled a comprehensive database of the highest-quality public companies in America. The database includes both statistical analysis of financial statement trends of the (currently 39) most profitable and predictable US public companies ("The Quality Compounders"), along with a growing list of Seeking Alpha articles on the companies that make up the Quality Compounders. The data is presented in detailed graphs, tables and succinct conclusions so that investors can understand the factual basis of our analysis quickly and easily.

Risk Research Inc. Principals

Roderick MacIver, Founder, President. Over the last thirty-five years, Rod has worked for a wide variety of activist investors including Industrial Equity LLC (Australia), Jordan Industries, Leucadia, Richard Rainwater and Sam Zell. He has provided research or completed consulting assignments for over one hundred mutual and hedge funds including Baupost, Fidelity Investments, Mutual Shares, Parnassus Endeavor, Royce Value Trust and T. Rowe Price. In 1987 he was the subject of a Barron's profile (Texas Will Rise Again, And Rod MacIver Tells How To Play The Recovery). He has discontinued his consulting work in order to avoid the associated travel.

Enrique Betancourt, Software Developer. While over twenty developers have worked on the Risk Research software, Enrique has made the most significant contribution toward it recently. His background is in probability analysis applied to a variety of fields including medical research, fraud detection, insurance, financial statement analysis, customer service automated solutions and telecom automation. He holds a Master of Science degree in Computational Physics and a Bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics, both from the National Polytechnic Institute, Mexico City.

Seeking Alpha Articles Describing Our Methodology In More Detail

We've also written a number of articles on companies, accessible here.

Annual Versus Monthly Subscriptions

Risk Research Inc. offers this service on both a monthly ($200 a month) and annual subscription basis ($1,400 a year). However, to fully understand the service, we highly recommend the annual.

As an annual subscriber, you will receive a custom review of your portfolio (or your watchlist) including a follow-up call so that you understand our analysis and how to best use the service. Annual subscriptions include a thirty-day, money-back guarantee. New subscribers receive their custom analysis and follow up call well within the thirty day cancellation period.

This amounts to a high-return, no-risk opportunity, which as investors we all appreciate. After you subscribe, we'll be in touch to arrange to get your list and to have a brief preliminary review of your investment strategy.





There are currently thirty-nine companies on the Quality Compounders list. Each is exceptionally profitable and able to grow without adding debt. When investing in companies of exceptional quality, the most difficult question is how much to pay. Each night, Risk Research software tests thousands of calculations in search of the price to moving average relationship that has, over the last thirteen years for that particular stock, yielded the highest return. Risk Research conducts detailed analysis of financial statement and stock price trends for hedge fund managers and full-time, professional investors. Join us.



Disclosure: I am/we are long MNST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We don't offer this research as a recommendation to buy or sell securities, but rather as a record of what we do in our own portfolio. We manage a highly-diversified, long/short portfolio. Surviving risk -- the hundred year flood or pandemic -- is top of mind. A cash position, generally substantial except after major, major market declines, is an important part of our investment strategy. An opportunist without cash is an amateur. In the markets, you meet the enemy and he is you. If your portfolio is concentrated, this research should not be your sole source of information. It is based on probabilities, not certainties.