Analysts are pretty pessimistic toward the stock, while short sellers and option traders have become less pessimistic in the last few years.

It was almost two years ago, on August 6, 2018, when I last wrote about Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD). The company was getting ready to report earnings and I was bullish on the stock. My bullish stance was based on a combination of factors that included strong fundamentals, an upward trend on the chart, and bearish sentiment toward the stock. The chart I used in the article showed the stock trading at $76.57. The stock closed at $73.57 on Friday. The company has paid out $1.97 on dividends since I wrote that first article, and if you take that into account, investors are essentially breakeven in two years.

I went back and looked at my article on the Seattle-based logistics services company to see how the stats from back then compared with the stats for today. I even dug up an old Excel file that I had from August '18. One of the things that attracted me to Expeditors International was its fundamental ratings from Investor's Business Daily, specifically the EPS rating and the SMR rating. I use these two ratings pretty extensively to find stocks that I think are strong fundamentally.

The EPS rating measures a company's earnings growth of the last few years and the last few quarters against other stocks in IBD's database. The SMR rating measures the sales growth, the profit margin, and the return on equity. On the EPS rating, 99 is the best score a stock can get and the highest grade a stock can get on the SMR rating system is an A. I use these two indicators as a quick reference for stocks that I want to look at more closely.

In August '18, Expeditors' EPS rating was an 88 and its SMR rating was an A. Those ratings were good enough to get my attention and then I started looking more closely. Earnings growth over the last three years, at that time, had been modest at 5%, but they had jumped by 51% in the previous quarter. Revenue growth told a similar story with the growth of 1% per year over the previous three years but a jump of 20% in the previous quarter. Analysts were looking for earnings growth of 28.2% for 2018 as a whole and they expected revenue to grow by 13.8% for the year.

The company was sporting a return on equity of 23.5%, a profit margin of 10.4%, and an operating margin of 10.3%.

The EPS and Revenue Growth Have Flipped

If we jump ahead to today and look at the same statistics, we see that the script seems to have flipped. First, IBD's EPS rating is 63 and the SMR rating is a C. In other words, the EPS rating is slightly better than average and the SMR rating is average.

Earnings have been growing by 18% per year over the last three years, but they were down 11% in the most recent quarter. Analysts expect earnings to decline by 11% over the course of 2020. Revenue has grown by an average of 11% per year over the last three years but fell by 6% in the first quarter. Revenue is expected to decline by 5.1% for the year.

The management efficiency measurements - return on equity, profit margin, and operating margin - have been mixed in terms of their moves. The return on equity has improved to 28.2% while the profit margin has fallen to 9.7% and the operating margin has dropped to 9.16%.

Looking at the overall fundamental picture would certainly help explain the lack of movement on the chart. Instead of earnings and revenue improving on a quarterly basis, they are now declining. Sure, the ROE has improved, but the profit margin and the operating margin have declined.

Obviously, the last few years have been tough ones for the international freight industry. First, we had the trade war between the U.S. and China and now, we are dealing with a global health emergency. Taking these factors into consideration, seeing the price pretty much unchanged might be a win for shareholders.

From an Upward Trend to a Range

The chart below is the chart that I used in my article from two years ago. Keep in mind that the charts from Stockcharts.com are adjusted for the dividend payouts, so the prices from the first chart might not match up with the prices from the new chart.

The trend channel had helped guide the stock higher from late 2016 through mid-2018 and the big jump in May '18 was due to a strong earnings report. That moved the stock above the upper rail and a little higher from there. The stock pulled for a few weeks and it looked like it was now going to use the former upper rail as a support level.

Flash forward to the current chart and we see that the stock has spent almost all of the last few years between $67 and $79. Sure, it has moved below the range on a few occasions, but the total number of time spent below $67 hasn't been very long. The stock has broken above $79 on a few occasions but hasn't closed above that level in a single week.

Another difference between the two charts is the positioning of the overbought/oversold indicators. In the chart from 2018, the RSI and the stochastic indicators had been in overbought territory and dipped down below the thresholds. Right now, the stochastic indicators are in overbought territory and have just made a bearish crossover.

One Thing that Hasn't Changed is the Bearish Sentiment from Analysts

One aspect of analysis that I use is the sentiment toward the stock. I like to look at analysts' ratings, the short interest ratio, and the put/call ratio. I use this information in a contrarian manner. I like seeing some skepticism toward a company with strong fundamentals and where the stock has been trending higher. That is exactly what I saw on Expeditors International.

In my August '18 article, there were 15 analysts covering the stock with two "buy" ratings, 10 "hold" ratings, and three "sell" ratings. If we look at the total in terms of the buy percentage, it was at 13.3% back then. Now, there are 14 analysts covering the stock and there is only one "buy" rating. There are nine "hold" ratings and four "sell" ratings. That puts the buy percentage at 7.1%. The average buy percentage is in the 65-75% range, so both of these readings show lots of skepticism from analysts.

The short interest ratio was at 6.27 in 2018 and the ratio was trending higher. Now, the ratio is at 3.03 currently and it has been trending higher over the last few months. While the ratio is trending higher, it might not be a sign of increased pessimism because the short interest has been pretty stagnant. The reason the ratio has been climbing is that the average daily trading volume has been falling.

Finally, the put/call ratio was at 2.42 in my original article and it is now at 0.99. There were 3,904 puts open back in '18 and 1,614 calls open. Now, there are 3,256 puts open and 3,277 calls open. The ratio was extremely bearish back in 2018 and it is now right at average when compared to other stocks.

Looking at these three sentiment indicators as a whole, it appears as though the sentiment toward the stock isn't as bearish now as it was then. I base that statement on the fact that the analysts' ratings are basically the same while the short interest ratio and the put/call ratios are far less than bearish than they were.

Again, I view the sentiment from a contrarian viewpoint, so seeing a shift toward a less bearish stance isn't a good thing for the stock. Why is that? When a stock is rising, the company has great fundamentals, and there is pessimism toward the stock - bearish sentiment can shift to a bullish stance and help push the stock higher. For instance, all those "hold" and "sell" ratings can turn into upgrades and give the stock a boost. A high short interest ratio can help drive a rising stock as short sellers can add buying pressure if they have to cover their shorts.

My Current Take on Expeditors International of Washington

The total picture for Expeditors International has changed, and when I say the total picture, I am talking about the fundamentals, the technical analysis, and the sentiment. Unfortunately, for shareholders, all three analysis styles have changed in a negative way - or at least that is how I see it.

The fundamentals aren't as strong with earnings expected to decline by 26.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Revenue is expected to decline by 10.5% compared to last year's second quarter. The profit margin has declined as has the operating margin.

Two years ago, the stock was trending higher and now it is grinding sideways - caught between $67 and $79. To make things worse, the stochastic indicators are in overbought territory and just made a bearish crossover. The last few times the indicators have made a bearish crossover, the stock has moved back down to the bottom of its range.

The sentiment could have been a positive factor if the indicators had similar readings now, but instead, two of the three sentiment indicators have moved to a less bearish stance.

Given the developments listed above, I am neutral on Expeditors International at this time. In fact, I would say that a trip back down to $67 is probably the most likely course at this point in time. The company will report earnings again in early August and if the stock is down near the $67 level, an upside surprise might send it trending back toward the upper end of the range. Unfortunately, that's about the best I can see the stock doing over the rest of 2020.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.