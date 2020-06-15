SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) reported a stronger than expected Q1, with revenue growing 29% during the quarter, compared to expectations for ~25%. The resilience and recurring nature of the company's revenue showed strength during the quarter as the stock has gone up around 25% since reporting earnings.

The company did provide Q2 guidance, which implies revenue growth of ~18% for the quarter. This was about what expectations called far heading into earnings and, I believe, could be somewhat conservative, given management has high visibility into their revenue and is not likely to miss their guidance.

The company has been around the industry for quite some time and is generally considered one of the leading survey software companies, competing against Medallia (NYSE:MDLA), Qualtrics, and Zoho.

Data by YCharts

Margins and profitability continue to be a concern among investors as the company has reported near-breakeven operating margins for the past several quarters. The company will continue to re-invest into their growth opportunities and acquisitions in order to further expand their market share and maintain high revenue growth. Once revenue growth starts to decelerate, I believe operating margins will expand nicely.

Since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, the stock has risen around 25%, and valuation has now approached nearly ~8x forward revenue. However, given the lack of guidance for 2020, given uncertain visibility stemming from the global pandemic, forward revenue may not be the best measure. When looking at 2021 revenue, valuation seems to be closer to ~5x, which is more in line with the company's historical range. In addition, many other software companies with consistent 20%+ revenue growth and breakeven margins trade near ~5-6x forward revenue.

Even though valuation is somewhat uncertain when looking at 2020 and 2021 revenue, given the challenging macroeconomic conditions, the stock continues to trade near all-time high levels and near all-time high valuation. Historically, when a company is trading near all-time high valuations in a volatile market, there becomes more downside risk than upside potential.

Given the recent rise in the stock price and valuation reaching near all-time highs, I have become a little more hesitant to put new money to work. However, long-term investors should continue to hold onto their positions as SVMK is bound to increase their market share and improve their profitability over time.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew an impressive 29% to $88.3 million, which was ahead of expectations for ~$85.5 million. The company continues to demonstrate their resiliency, given their software products are over 90% recurring, with 85% of customers paying on annual plans, both of which gives investors confidence in the longer-term growth prospects.

Source: Company Presentation

The enterprise segment continues to show strength with sales increasing 128% during the quarter and represents ~29% of total revenue. While most of the growth can be attributed to the company's acquisition of Usabilla, larger enterprises continue to look for new ways to expand their use of SVMK's solutions. In addition, enterprise sales customers ended the quarter at 6.8k, up from 3.9k in the year-ago period, a testament to both the Usabilla acquisition and continued penetration within this segment.

Source: Company Presentation

One area that investors continually point to is margins. During the quarter, non-GAAP operating margins came in at -2%, which were lower than the 0% reported in the year-ago period. While the company continues to invest in growth and expansion opportunities, over time, the company will see margins expand as gross margins remains strong, and operating expense growth slows down.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q2, the company is expecting revenue of $87-90 million, or ~18% growth compared to the year ago period, though there could be some level of conservatism, given their lack of visibility due to economic uncertainties. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be 0-2%, following the several quarter trend of near-breakeven.

Management, however, did not provide full year guidance, given the many uncertainties stemming from the global pandemic.

Valuation

SVMK's valuation remains challenging, given the company continues to post strong revenue growth, though there are not many pure-play competitors to directly compare valuations with. The market continues to remain underpenetrated, and there are several growth opportunities SVMK is investing in to achieve greater scale. Q1 revenue came in stronger than expected, and Q2 revenue guidance still implies ~18% growth, not too bad, considering the uncertain global economic environment.

The company has a current market cap of ~$3.00 billion, cash of ~$145 million and debt of ~$215 million, which results in a current enterprise value of ~$2.10 billion. Even though management did not provide guidance for 2020, we can assume growth will remain somewhat strong, given the 29% growth in Q1 and 18% guidance in Q2.

Using $307.4 million as the 2019 revenue base, we can build out assumptions to back into valuation. I think the company will still be able to grow revenue 20%+ in 2020 and another 20% in 2021. Given the highly recurring nature of the company's business model and continued penetration into enterprise clients, I believe 20% growth is an acceptable rate to use. Using these assumptions, this would result in 2021 revenue of ~$445 million, giving us a valuation multiple of ~5x 2021 revenue.

Data by YCharts

The biggest concern I have with the name right now is valuation. Growth is likely to remain strong over the next few years, but it appears this is already factored into the company's current valuation. My above assumptions may seem slightly bullish as I assume 20% revenue growth through the end of 2021, which is above the Q1 growth of 18%. The global macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, and many investors may not be willing to assume high growth rates right now.

Typical software companies that grow revenue over 20% with near-breakeven margins have typically traded around ~5-6x forward revenue. Even though SVMK has a several opportunities for continued strong growth, including further increasing penetration within their enterprise clients, valuation does not seem like it has a lot of room left to expand.

Historically, SVMK has traded with their forward revenue multiple anywhere from 5x to 8x, and given the current valuation is near 8x forward revenue, I believe building a position at this level may make profits more challenging. For now, I would wait for either valuation to pull back a bit or for revenue visibility to increase. The market continues to remain volatile but does tend to reward strong companies. It may be challenging for SVMK to expand their valuation beyond 8x forward revenue, which is why I remain on the sidelines for now.

Risks to the company include lower than expected quarterly earnings. The company remains somewhat new to the public market and is already faced with a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company provided Q2 guidance, though there is a lot of uncertainty for the remainder of the year. If the company is unable to meet guidance or revenue growth starts to deteriorate, investors may become less willing to pay 8x forward revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.