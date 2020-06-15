Its debt profile is becoming more manageable but it still remains restrictive at ~4x leverage.

Looking past the very near term, Newell's prospects need to improve and report positive core sales growth in H2 2020.

Investment Thesis

Newell (NWL) is amidst a multi-year turnaround. Near term we know that its results are going to struggle as many of its retail partners have had to close their doors. Consequently, there's an overabundance of inventory, together with consumers changing their shopping habits.

On the one hand, Newell's e-sales channel is showing some promise, however, it should be noted that it is too small to be material to the bull thesis.

On the other hand, bulls can point to the very low investor expectation as evidence of the overall investment potential.

On balance, the stock is probably slightly undervalued to approximately fairly valued. Ultimately, there are many better opportunities elsewhere. Here's why:

Will Consumer Habits Be Fundamentally Changed?

In the event of a global recession will the way consumers purchase Newell's brands be permanently impaired? And if not, if this is simply a temporary setback, has this negativity (and more) already been priced to Newell's present market cap of $6.5 billion.

Indeed, one can see more and more cases of stocks that are portrayed as old and profitable trading with depressed valuations, versus companies that are positioned for the brave new world, of a low-touch economy, which are delivering reasonable growth, but unlikely to turn a justifiable profit, even over a 5-year horizon, and trading at shocking multiples.

So, I'll ask again: does Newell's present valuation compensate investors sufficiently? Is there enough upside potential at this valuation?

Source: author's calculations

The bulk of the thesis is that Newell can stabilize its top line. On the face of it, this is something Newell has been working on for a long time, and one would have hoped that given their decision to exit certain operations, it would have allowed them to report slightly better comps. Not only has that not fully transpired, yet, but as we know well, COVID-19 got in the way, further complicating the thesis.

As a point of reference, currently, Newell estimates that its year-to-April results have seen Newell's e-sales growing by 20% compared with the same period a year ago -- again, not much to point, and hardly enough to build a bullish thesis upon.

Furthermore, we know that supply chain disruption, the retail closures, and the consumer purchase pattern shifts contributed to an estimated sales decline in the 25% sales range. Indeed, absent COVID-19, through the end of February, Newell states that it had positive core sales growth. We are not told of tangible figures, but this qualitative commentary is certainly promising.

It reminds investors that assuming COVID-19 retraces, Newell's value proposition should not be permanently impaired. But there's more.

Balance Sheet? Still Pertinent, Even Now

Investors are typically willing to look past companies' balance sheets, particularly over the past couple of months, as investors are in a mad dash to deploy capital and avoid missing out. Newell is still significantly over-leveraged with a net position of approximately $6 billion (including its partially drawn revolver).

On the other hand, a positive aspect has to include that Q1 2020 marked the first time in ten years when Newell reported positive cash flow during Q1 -- typically a slow quarter.

This saw Newell's cash flow improve by more than $223 million compared with the same period a year ago. Of course, this has been mostly driven through working capital optimization rather than driven through net income, nevertheless, this is certainly a positive improvement. Altogether, this points towards a 27-day improvement to Newell's cash conversion cycle.

Having said that, we know that when the economy was in full swing, back in 2019, Newell's balance sheet was leveraged approximately 4x.

Valuation -- The Crux of the Bull Thesis

From a valuation perspective, looking back, investors are presently only willing to pay 0.7x sales. This is towards the lowest multiple in years. Moreover, on a P/free cash flow metric, Newell is cheap too -- remarkably so; at less than 7 times trailing free cash flow.

The question for prospective shareholders is whether the market's sentiment towards Newell is likely to change. Will investors be willing to reward it with a higher multiple?

Objectively, I fail to see why investors' sentiment is likely to sufficiently change near term to warrant a substantial re-rating of this stock.

The Bottom Line

Even if we put aside its balance sheet, which is heavy and restrictive in and of itself, investors' expectations are very low when it comes to Newell.

Typically, this is a very strong investment case to invest when others won't.

Indeed, I know from experience that this makes for strong returns, when one invests on low multiple stocks, on the verge of multi-year turnaround.

However, experience has also taught me that the key to this strategy is to be incredibly selective when it comes to buying turnaround stocks, because, as Warren Buffett says, turnarounds rarely turn.

Finally, if Newell was able to start reporting positive sales growth, I would be willing to reconsider my stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.