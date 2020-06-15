I am looking to add to my put positions to take advantage of this rally.

Given that the VIX has rallied strongly over the past month, historic data strongly suggests further downside is in store.

In the short-term, the VIX is likely going to continue rising as the S&P 500 sees fresh downside momentum.

With shares up nearly 50% over the past week, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is on a bit of a tear.

As we’ll discuss in the next section, I am actually bullish UVXY in the short-term. I believe that the fresh downswing seen in the market will continue and that volatility will increase as well. However, I have a strong long-term bearish bias which has me looking to scale into additional bearish positions in UVXY.

Volatility Markets

To start this article off, let’s examine exactly why UVXY is rallying. UVXY is an ETF that holds VIX futures, so generally speaking when the VIX rallies, so does UVXY. So, what has driven the recent surge in the VIX?

Fortunately, when it comes to understanding the VIX, the key drivers are fairly straightforward. Specifically, the biggest driver of the outright change in the VIX is by far the short-term movements in the S&P 500.

As you can see in the chart above, there’s a fairly strong direct inverse-correlation between changes in the VIX and changes in the market. As the market falls, the VIX rises (hence the VIX sometimes called the “fear index”). However, if you look at the correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX as varied by time period, you can see that the shorter the time window, the greater the degree of correlation.

So ultimately, the VIX is most responsive to short-term changes in the S&P 500. So what is driving the S&P 500?

Over the past week, we have seen a fairly strong selloff in the market. The key drivers of this selloff have included a few different variables. First off, we saw the market essentially fall out of bed when the Federal Reserve gave a bearish outlook on the economy for several months. This selloff accelerated through the remainder of the week on fears of a second wave of the spreading coronavirus hit the wires. So from a fundamental standpoint, the headlines are generally fairly bearish with the FOMC meeting serving a short-term catalyst of price change.

As you can see in the chart above, the technical picture is starting to look questionable as well. I use a MACD indicator to gauge momentum and the colored bar chart area shows that we have just switched into bearish territory. It remains to be seen if this selloff will be short-lived (similar to the mid-May selloff) or if we will see a more prolonged selloff. But for now, the technical picture if bearish and individuals should be on notice that the downside is more likely than the upside.

As discussed, there is a direct inverse correlation between changes in the market and changes in the VIX. Given that the fundamental and technical landscape is looking quite bearish at the moment, the VIX is likely going to remain high and/or keep increasing in value.

The Long-Term Play

As just discussed, I’m bullish the VIX over the short-term. However, when it comes to the long-term, I am very bearish UVXY. The reason here is actually quite simple: the longer you hold UVXY, the less likely your returns are actually going to mirror changes in the VIX.

In the above chart, I have taken the past 10 years of data for the VIX and the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index (the index UVXY leverages 1.5 times over). If you notice, there’s a very clear trend in the data – the longer you track the index UVXY follows, the less your returns will be correlated to the actual changes in the VIX.

Seen from another perspective, this declining correlation is directly attributed to a persistent underperformance in the benchmark index. The longer you hold UVXY, the greater degree to which you will underperform the VIX. This data is very important to internalize since it explains UVXY’s price movements through time, so I’d encourage readers to look over these charts carefully.

What the prior chart essentially shows is this: the longer you hold UVXY, the more money you are probably going to lose. An astute reader might note that the data actually simply says that you’ll underperform the VIX through time which may or may not translate into actual losses, but there’s a catch: the VIX basically goes sideways over lengthy periods of time. In other words, on average the VIX is around 15-20 and it stays in this territory with excursions beyond reverting back towards the mean in short order.

What this mean-reverting nature of the VIX means is that the long-run expect rate of return for holding the VIX is basically zero if you buy it somewhere around the mean price. This essentially means that the underperformance seen in the prior chart translates directly in to losses for shareholders. In other words, the longer you hold UVXY, the more money you are probably going to lose.

So what is happening here? Why does a long-term chart of UVXY just keep showing this decline in value?

The answer here is “roll yield”. In the past, I’ve written lengthy essays about this topic, but let’s make it brief here. Here is the problem of roll yield in a single chart.

This chart shows the average difference between the spot level of the VIX and the first and second month VIX futures contracts. This chart averages the data by “trading month” which is a fancy way of basically saying the time from when a front-month futures contract becomes the front-month contract until the date it expires. I have used the last 10 years of data to get as broad of a picture as possible.

On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX

On average, the difference between the front-month futures contract and the spot level of the VIX declines by around 5-7% during a typical month

On average, the difference between the second-month futures contract and the spot level of the VIX declines by about 3-5% during a typical month

UVXY is holding these two futures contracts: it starts the month off 100% on the “M1” line and ends the month 100% in the “M2” line. This is why it loses money consistently. This is the problem of roll yield for VIX futures in a nutshell: VIX futures are in contango almost all of the time and this distance narrows during the month as futures approach expiry. Since UVXY is holding these futures contracts, it is almost constantly losing value through time.

This chart shows the past 10 years of return for the index which UVXY tracks on a leveraged basis. As you can see, this problem of roll yield (contango futures converging towards spot) has resulted in the index dropping at an annualized rate of about half per year. In UVXY’s terms, this represents a typical yearly drop of about 70% per year. In other words, if you hold UVXY for a year or more, the odds of you ever breaking even become vanishingly small.

We can further quantify the changes in this index in relation to its recent movements.

What this chart basically shows is that there is an actionable pattern at work in the returns of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Index in that generally speaking, the higher a 1-month rally in the VIX, the greater the degree of negative returns we can expect over the next year.

For example, the VIX has increased by about 40% over the last month. Historically speaking, when the VIX increases by this amount, the index which UVXY tracks has declined by an average of 62% over the next year. In UVXY’s terms, this is an astounding average decline of 93%.

This is why I am strongly bearish UVXY and am treating this rally as a selling opportunity. I currently have puts all the way out in 2022 and I am looking to add into put spreads with a similar long duration to capture the likely decline.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.