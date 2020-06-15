Right now, the markets are wobbly and trying to decide whether to believe in the recovery or not. Since the market hit its lows in March, the S&P 500 (and especially, stocks in the hardest-hit industries like energy, retail, and travel) has enjoyed a fairly uninterrupted recovery rally until the early part of June - when re-openings in several states were accompanied by an immediate spike in COVID-19 infection cases. This, plus uncertainty over a vaccine timeline and whether the coronavirus can be transmitted twice, have fed into renewed volatility.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is holding up alright, though. Shares have recovered nearly ~2x from their March lows and are down just 25% for the year, as if the company isn't currently facing the threat of near-zero bookings for the foreseeable future:

Data by YCharts

In April, when Expedia was trading in the high $50s and low $60s, I made a bullish call on Expedia and encouraged investors to "look at the future." But the main premise of that call was valuation - and now, with Expedia trading ~40% higher (and beating a ~10% gain in the S&P 500 over the same time period), that thesis needs to be refreshed. In my view, markets will see choppy trading through the U.S. presidential elections, and continued haziness on the health of Expedia's fundamentals may threaten to claw back some of its April/May rally - which, by the way, happened on little news.

Let's quickly update on Expedia's valuation first. Originally I recommended looking at Expedia's valuation from a cash flow perspective, an approach I still find valid. In FY19, Expedia generated a 13.3% FCF margin. I believe it's reasonable to use this margin against an FY21 revenue forecast, because although Expedia will likely be operating at a smaller scale and will likely suffer a point or two of gross margin contraction, the company's promise to cut $300-$500 million of operating expenses (worth 2-3 points of revenue) will likely be an offset.

Wall Street analysts, per Yahoo Finance, expect Expedia to generate $9.47 billion in revenue in FY21. That's about 22% down from FY19 revenues of $12.07 billion. Applying Expedia's FY19 FCF margin yields an FY21 FCF forecast of $1.26 billion.

At present share prices near $83, Expedia trades at a market cap of $11.63 billion. After netting off the $5.52 billion of cash and $6.83 billion of debt on Expedia's balance sheet (the company has levered up significantly to build up cash reserves since the coronavirus began), its enterprise value is $12.94 billion. This gives the company a valuation of 10.3x EV/FY21 FCF.

I recommended Expedia at a valuation of ~7.2x FY21 FCF. That single-digit free cash flow multiple provided a wide enough margin of error, in my view, but now trading at ~10x FCF I think Expedia's valuation fairly factors in both the stock's risk and opportunity. Having reached what I believe to be an appropriate price target, I've sold off my stake in Expedia and moving to neutral on the company. Should shares dive again to the ~$60s without any negative changes to Expedia's fundamental landscape, I'm in, but otherwise I think it's more appropriate to concentrate on Expedia's risks at current prices.

The bookings risk

The biggest risk to Expedia now, of course, is bookings. As expected, Q1 bookings were terrible. The company's revenue fell -15% y/y, while hotel room nights (the largest piece of Expedia's business) fell -14% y/y.

Figure 1. Expedia key bookings metrics Source: Expedia 1Q20 earnings results

But of course, Q1 included two "normal" months of January and February, and only one pandemic impacted March. Wall Street consensus is calling for things to get much worse in the year to go. Estimates for the June quarter call for revenue to be down -81% y/y, while full-year consensus has revenues down -49% y/y. For what it's worth, rival Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky also noted he expects Airbnb's revenue for the full year 2020 to be down -50%.

What is mildly frustrating about Expedia is that the company has not given any data on the monthly linearity of bookings, nor offered a timeline to recovery. Other hard-hit companies like Yelp (YELP), for example, have given traffic and advertiser budget spend data in each month through April, giving us a sense of how deep the valley was and how quickly the company was able to climb out.

Expedia's CEO Peter Kern, unfortunately, offered only hazy commentary during the Q&A portion of the most recent earnings call:

So I think we are seeing week-by-week improvement. It’s encouraging, but we are still at greatly reduced levels. And the numbers candidly are not terribly meaningful right now. Directionally, they are meaningful and they are hopeful. But the delta between minus 85% and minus some other big percent is not really terribly telling. I think the question will be how long does sustain itself? Does it continue to grow? And frankly, do all of us do our part to make travel safe so that we don’t end up with any future constraints that stopped the improvement."

The gist of this message: the results are so bad that they're not worth reporting.

The other smaller concern I have is that the coronavirus will ultimately accelerate the transition away from traditional hotels to home-sharing platforms. Since some lockdowns started lifting, Airbnb has reported a "surge in demand". Vacation rental homes are great options during the pandemic because they tend to be more removed from urban centers, offer complete privacy and have less density. The fact that pandemic struggles threaten to put many independent hotels out of business will also hurt the supply side of Expedia's business.

Of course, Expedia has exposure to vacation rentals through Vrbo. But in 2019, Vrbo only generated $11.9 billion, or 11%, of Expedia's overall bookings. Gains in a one-tenth fraction of Expedia's business is not nearly large enough to offset a broad decline in traditional hotels.

Can Expedia make good on its promise of reducing costs?

The biggest bull message driving Expedia stock upward during April and May was the idea that the company's planned cost cuts would allow Expedia to wring more profits and cash flow out of a lower absolute amount of gross bookings.

Of course, these cost cuts were only meant to be gradual, and Expedia said that it would achieve $300-$500 million of cost savings on an annualized run rate basis by the end of 2020 - but not immediately. Still, to justify shares rising back to pre-crisis levels (which at this point is only ~30% away), we should be able to see some progress toward this goal.

So far, we haven't. Take a look at Expedia's cost breakdown in the first quarter:

Figure 2. Expedia cost breakdown Source: Expedia 1Q20 earnings results

Ignore the ten-point jump in Expedia's cost of revenue; this is related to a one-time bad debt adjustment related to the coronavirus that isn't likely to recur in future periods. What we're more concerned about is that despite a "significant reduction in direct marketing spend in March", selling/general/administrative expenses only fell 363bps as a percentage of revenues.

This cost reduction, in turn, was fully washed out by increases in technology and content costs (which the company attributed to higher software license and cloud hosting costs) and a bump in general and administrative expenses, driven by an increase in business taxes. If these types of increases are sustained, it may fully wash out Expedia's planned $300-$500 million of cost savings (worth 2-4 points of FY19 revenue).

Key takeaways

With shares of Expedia now trading above 10x FY21 free cash flows, I believe the company needs to offer a better turnaround story on both bookings and margin improvements to move materially higher. With such lack of clarity on both topics at the moment, investors are taking a big leap of faith for Expedia to recover to pre-crisis levels fairly quickly. Wait for shares to unwind some of their gains before diving back in.

