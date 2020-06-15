Selling naked puts against PRA Group generates income and may net you the stock at a value price.

Thesis

The other day we wrote about a private prison stock and suggested that sector may contain the most hated and distasteful type of investable companies. We spoke too soon. That honor may actually go to debt collection companies. Can you think of anyone who likes what debt collectors do, other than investors? Neither can we.

That naturally makes them stocks worth looking at, because the market almost always tends to undervalue them. They are also underfollowed, smaller in market cap, and have fantastic cash flow. All of that adds up to an attractive investment.

Debt collectors are routinely vilified. Yet as they get torched over what they do, nobody ever offers the counter-argument. That is, why should people who take out a loan and can’t pay it back get a pass?

After all, the lenders themselves took on credit to make the loans in the first place. Why should anyone higher up in the capital stack take a loss when they were the ones in the risk position?

That always falls on deaf ears because it’s easier to create a villain in the media than a hero. Nevertheless, there is a sizable market for debt collection.

There are companies which either buy up bad debt that creditors had given up collecting on, or try to collect it themselves for a commission. Over the past decade, U.S. household debt has skyrocketed, so there is plenty of bad debt out there to be purchased.

There are two pieces to a good debt collection business: buying the right debt at the right price, and being effective in collecting it.

If a company pays too much, then margins are not optimized. If a company doesn’t have the requisite skill from the collectors on the telephone, money is left on the table.

Yes, there is a skill to being a collector. If done right, the upside potential is enormous.

Once the market realized that there was great upside, competition entered the market. No longer can bad debt portfolios be purchased for absurdly low prices. Indeed, things like static loss pools and sophisticated analytics have made it easy to find the right price and stick to it. Business is booming, thanks to the never-ending availability and usage of consumer credit.

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) is one of the largest debt collection companies in the world. Last year, it collected $1.8 billion in bad debt and has more than $6 billion remaining to gobble up, even as it continues to purchase other portfolios.

PRAA just released some excellent numbers for May. They normally don’t release mid-quarter updates, but they did because of the coronavirus situation. The numbers were shockingly good. Why?

Analysts expected the COVID-19 situation to be detrimental in the short term, but good for the company in the long term. With 40 million people out of work, and most likely the same demographic that will have a lot of bad debt, collections were expected to be lackluster until people have money again.

Surprise! The numbers came in far, far ahead of expectations:

Global cash collections were 6% ahead, or 8% ahead on a currency adjusted basis, of May 2019 and 27% ahead of the COVID-adjusted expected cash collections.

In the U.S., cash collections were 15% ahead of the original expected collections and 36% ahead of the COVID-adjusted expected collections.

In Europe, cash collections were 5% behind of the original expected collections and 7% ahead of the COVID-adjusted expected collections.

PRA Group also announced some big highlights for the quarter thus far:

Global cash collections were 2% ahead, or 5% ahead on a currency adjusted basis, of the same period in 2019, and 24% ahead of the COVID-adjusted expected cash collections.

In the U.S., cash collections were 11% ahead of the original expected collections and 32% ahead of the COVID-adjusted expected collections.

In Europe, cash collections were 6% behind of the original expected collections and 6% ahead of the COVID-adjusted expected collections.

PRAA is well-positioned with its ample cash position of $180 million and history of robust free cash flow.

Valuation

What do we consider a value stock in the realm of debt collectors?

PRAA's stock sold off from $39 per share all the way down to $20 at its nadir - almost 50%. It has since recovered to $36.57 as of Friday.

This is a typical Peter Lynch PEG ratio analysis for stocks like these. With TTM EPS of $1.98 per share, PRAA trades at 18x TTM earnings. Next year’s EPS is expected to grow 26%.

That gives PRAA's stock a PEG ratio of 0.72, making it a value stock.

Risks

When it comes to debt collectors, there is one primary risk that you must be aware of. That primary risk has to do with regulation.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding debt collection practices during the CFPB’s analysis of the industry, a lot of debt sellers held back their debt because they didn’t want to deal with the risk.

Rules are much clearer now, but regulatory risk remains at the federal and state levels. The industry has been working closely with regulators, and while debt collectors are despised, the truth is they have support from the banks and banking lobby.

Why? Because the banks have to sell their bad debt to someone.

That doesn’t change the fact that debt collectors must abide by a lot of regulations - which means spending a lot on compliance - and that leaves them open to lawsuits if they fail to do so.

The next biggest risk is return on invested capital – or rather, capital used to buy portfolios. There is a lot of competition for bad debt purchases, and PRAA must be able to buy enough debt and at the right price, and be able to collect on them to remain profitable.

Another issue is bankruptcy laws, which are always in flux and are complex and may limit the debt that may be collected over the long term.

The company is also highly dependent on taking down debt of its own to purchase receivable portfolios. If the cost of that debt rises, margins get squeezed.

Actionable Conclusion

The July $35 puts are going for about $1.50 each. This is an excellent return of 4.3% for holding the position for 5 weeks, which annualizes to 45% per year. If put to you, you will be buying PRAA's stock at the equivalent of $33.50 per share, which is about a 10% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how debt collection success shakes out during the COVID crisis, the August $32.50 puts are also going for about $2. That’s a very attractive 6.3% return for just 9 weeks. If put to you, you will be buying PRAA's stock at the equivalent of $30.50 per share, a discount of more than 17% from this point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, December’s $30 puts sell for about $3.25 per share. You would earn 11% on your money, but in the process, you'd be hedging your PRAA stock bet all the way down to $26.75 per share and owning it at a P/E ratio of just 14x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.