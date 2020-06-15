It isn't. It's not a thing at all.

The news today is that Shopify (SHOP) is partnering with Walmart (WMT) to allow Shopify customers to sell their products through Walmart.com.

That must be huge news, right? After all, Walmart is a large competitor to Amazon.com’s (AMZN) marketplace (3P marketplace).

It isn’t. This news today just highlights something negative about Shopify. It highlights that Shopify is no Walmart.com or Amazon.com. It highlights that Shopify is not a 3P (Third Party) marketplace, and thus does not enjoy the extremely high commissions, margins and profits that 3P marketplaces enjoy.

Quite the contrary, the news shows that Shopify just rents cheap web stores and provides the tools for its customers to run these web stores – including the ability to list products in 3P marketplaces belonging to other companies. Shopify does not have a stake on the GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) sold through these stores (except in Merchant solutions, where it gets a very small stake at even lower gross margins than the rest of the business).

Imagine you still had doubts about the thesis above. Remember one thing: Shopify customers could already sell through Walmart.com, there were (paid, to a third party developer) tools for that. This news just means that such will be made easier, more publicized and free. Shopify will now add Walmart.com to a long list of channels it already supported:

Source: Shopify.com

So, for instance, the same integration already exists, today, for Shopify sellers to sell through Amazon.com. Here’s how a Shopify customer has to proceed:

Step 1: Make Sure Your Store Meets the Requirements Step 2: Create Your Amazon Professional Seller Account Step 3: Apply for Category Approval Step 4: Add the Amazon Sales Channel to Your Shopify Store Step 5: Purchase UPCs for Your Products Step 6: Create Amazon Listings for Your Products Step 7: Claim Existing Amazon Listings in Your Shopify Store Step 8: Set Your Inventory Tracking Policy Step 9: Start Selling!

Source: Shopify.com

Do you think Shopify makes any extra money because its customers can do like this? It doesn’t. Do you think Shopify will make any extra money because of its customers being able to sell more easily through Walmart.com? It won’t.

Source: Shopify

Source: Shopify, red highlights are mine: Amazon keeps all the money, to sell on Shopify through Amazon.com doesn’t bring any extra money to Shopify.

Given the above, the news could as well be “Shopify partners with Amazon.com”. It’s the same thing. But it just highlights that none of Amazon.com’s 3P economics flows to Shopify. Just like none of Walmart.com’s 3P economics will flow to Shopify…

Conclusion

This partnership between Shopify and Walmart is a nothingburger. It just means:

Shopify will just add Walmart.com as a channel like so many others including Amazon.com , through which its customers can sell on Walmart.com without Shopify seeing any new money. This replaces an already-existing ability provided through a (paid) third-party app. Indeed, Shopify loses a tiny bit of money here, on losing the small commission it got from the third-party developer by integrating its functionality.

, through which its customers can sell on Walmart.com without Shopify seeing any new money. This replaces an already-existing ability provided through a (paid) third-party app. Indeed, Shopify loses a tiny bit of money here, on losing the small commission it got from the third-party developer by integrating its functionality. Shopify doesn’t get any money from this or any access to 3P marketplace economics. It can’t even charge a few cents here. It will be a total zero gain from this channel, like others. Just look at the Amazon.com channel accessed through Shopify – entirely free.

Of course, today, the stock might be speculated on this nothingburger, because people don’t really care to understand what the news means. They just see “Shopify”, “Partnership” and “Walmart”.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 29% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.